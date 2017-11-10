Allison Mack jogs, make E! News, provokes Tweet storm and NXIVM.com shuts down

Allison Mack out for a mandatory run, as required by her master, Keith Raniere.

***

Yesterday, just prior to the outbreak of a media frenzy outing Allison Mack, she was jogging in Knox Woods. As a DOS slave, she is required to run some 40 miles per week, while maintaining a diet of 500-800 calories per day.

During the last 36 hours or so, Allison Mack has gotten a fair share of publicity for her role in DOS. More is expected. E! News devoted about two minutes to Allison’s reported role as second in command of a slave cult that brands women.

Here is a You Tube capture of the broadcast





***

Here are some Tweets about Allison following the outbreak of stories about her being in the slave cult:

Lily @liliana_leigh





I really can’t with people disbelieving the sex cult story because “it’s the Daily Mail though”. Yes, because Allison Mack is totally the name they’d pull out of thin air just for hits.

11:33 PM – Nov 8, 2017





22 Replies





99 Retweets





4343 likes





Sonia @asonia786





I can’t believe that Allison Mack, who played one of my favourite characters in #Smallville, Chloe Sullivan has done something like this. She always seemed like a genuinely good person … I guess she’s not but holy shit this is just horrible. https://twitter.com/dailymailceleb/status/928441845583155201 …

10:54 PM – Nov 8, 2017





44 Replies





1414 Retweets





2424 likes

8 Nov

Eric Leong @ericjleong

Somebody SAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAVE ME… from this abusive sex cult https://twitter.com/jacobtwop/status/928427980023623680 …





Eric Leong @ericjleong





The Media: Men in Hollywood are such abusers.

Allison Mack: Hold my beer.

8:46 PM – Nov 8, 2017





22 Replies





3333 Retweets





5959 likes

8 Nov

Melissa B. @Buote

Replying to @rachellegoguen

THATS WHAT I’M SAYING WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT WHA





Melissa B. @Buote





If this is what Allison Mack is up to then good lord in heaven above WHAT IS KRISTEN KREUK UP TO?!?

8:10 PM – Nov 8, 2017





44 Replies





44 Retweets





1313 likes

Twitter Ads info and privacy









AllisonMackWeb @AllisonMackWeb





I share this with a heavy heart. Most of you know that Allison Mack has been involved with Nxivm for years, and openly calls Raniere her “mentor”. She declined to comment on the allegations in this article. https://twitter.com/DailyMailCeleb/status/928441845583155201 …

2:22 AM – Nov 9, 2017





22 Replies





1919 Retweets





2929 likes





Big Messed Up Appendix Tim @bigmoneytim





CW: Hey we’re bringing back classic DC show fan favorites as guests and characters and we think you

Allison Mack: No, No. I’ve got this other thing.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5063683/Former-Smallville-actress-second-command-sex-cult.html …

10:57 PM – Nov 8, 2017





Former Smallville actress is ‘second in command of sex cult’

Allison Mack, 35, is reportedly second in command of a secret sex cult at the heart of self-help group NXIVM.

dailymail.co.uk





22 Replies





55 Retweets





2525 likes





Daniel Ben-Zvi @DanBenZvi





So, Tom Welling is on Lucifer while Allison Mack…is running a sex cult?! https://twitter.com/calvinstowell/status/928494967013724160 …

12:34 AM – Nov 9, 2017





22 Replies





66 Retweets





1414 likes





Brenna Kay O’Farrell @Brenna_Kay_O





This is absolutely disgusting. @allisonmack I wrote an essay on why you and chloe sullivan were my heros in the ninth grade.I take it all back.I’m so glad Hollywyood is caving in on itself #crazy #nevermeetyourheros https://twitter.com/AllisonMackWeb/status/928523117093425152 …

2:44 AM – Nov 9, 2017





22 Replies





77 Retweets





1515 likes





Magie @Magpiez





This Allison Mack news is really upsetting. I remember rumors back in the day she & Kreuk were in some weird cult, but they never picked up serious traction so I didn’t over think it. But to hear the level it has become…that’s disgusting.

3:05 AM – Nov 9, 2017





44 Replies





44 Retweets





88 likes





Arthur Chu





✔@arthur_affect





Yeah I did some clicking around and apparently Kristen Kruek recruited Allison Mack into a creepy sex cult back in the day https://twitter.com/kateaurthur/status/928430831575502848 …

10:41 PM – Nov 8, 2017





77 Replies





1313 Retweets





2626 likes





Marta Pelayo @MsMartaD





I gave up hoping Allison Mack would leave that cult years ago. They recruited heavily in Vancouver, where Smallville filmed. Kristin Kreuk got her in. https://twitter.com/whitneym02/status/928421890426855426 …

7:53 PM – Nov 8, 2017





88 Replies





3131 Retweets





3838 likes





Luca Forzin @Luca_Forzin





This is so wild! ‘Smallville’s Allison Mack, who has always been known as a feminist and a supporter of women’s ri… http://ift.tt/2jcoXeI

10:39 PM – Nov 8, 2017





‘Smallville’s Allison Mack ‘2nd In Command’ Of Sex Cult Under Investigation

‘Smallville’s Allison Mack has been accused of allegedly leading a controversial sex cult called NXIVM.

hollywoodlife.com





Replies





11 Retweet





33 likes





Nadia Costa @nadiacosta





Don’t wanna sound mean but Allison Mack was always “a bit” weird. Her blog entries were always a bit odd.

10:24 AM – Nov 9, 2017





11 Reply





Retweets





11 like

Arthur Chu ✔@arthur_affect

I confess when SMALLVILLE and VERONICA MARS were both on the air I would always get Kristen Bell and Allison Mack confused

I don’t think I’ll have that problem now

10:52 PM – Nov 8, 2017

11 Reply

99 Retweets

7676 likes

The website http://nxivm.com is down. It has been down for at least 24 hours.

The Wayback Machine [archive.org] has preserved their message. WHAT IS NXIVM?

NXIVM is the turning point – a remarkable development in scientific and psychodynamic understanding, education, and technology that can facilitate this transition so the pattern of humanity’s rises and falls can actually be broken and transformed.

NXIVM represents the change humanity needs in order to alter the course of history.

NXIVM is a new ethical understanding that allows us to build an internal civilization and have it manifest in the external world.

The NXIVM technology is imparted through Executive Success Programs, Inc. – programs that provide the philosophical and practical foundation necessary to acquire and build the skills for success.