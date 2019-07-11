Allison Mack Is Defenseless

By Heidi Hutchinson

On the topic of voyeuristic, salacious sex headlines — Nancy Grace slams Allison Mack while all the other pimp mamas — starting with Nancy and Lauren Salzman — are downplayed or pitied?!

Nancy Grace says Allison Mack should serve as much time in prison as Keith Raniere.

Ally was not only a late-comer but was, IMO, far more susceptible to being puppeteered due to many factors:

– Ally’s child star status. She’s been taking direction and “role-playing” nearly her entire life. She had no real identity of her own to fall back on.

Allison Mack became an actress at an early age.

– Ally’s need to please. In her case, this became, was made, a “survival” need. Starved, sleep-deprived, etc. as she was, she fell further and further into the trap of subjugation just to stay alive.

– Her lack of education. Ally didn’t have the tools or information to make sense of her situation as she was being brutally manipulated. Has she ever even heard of Pavlov?

– Her trusting, kind nature. Because she did not have it in her “authentically,” IMO, to be cruel and calculating, she couldn’t fathom that anyone else was capable of such, or to what end.

– Ally’s family dynamics. She hails from a show biz family that pinned their hopes of fame and fortune on Ally and her early success her older show biz siblings (especially her sister — notably a lesbian) had not achieved.

There are many other nuances to be considered before anyone judges Allison Mack against the other participants in this drama.

Allison Mack at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos California. She is under home arrest awaiting sentencing in September.

What most disturbs me is that even now, Ally is still DEFENSELESS against this kind of stone-throwing. Where is Ally’s publicist to call Grace demanding a rebuttal, an expert opinion? Where’s her Bronfman or Salinas paid Miami shark lawyer to slap a defamation suit on Nancy Grace’s producers?

And, perhaps most significantly, where’s Kristin Kreuk and her “victim” India Oxenberg — all her “empowered” friends to stand by her now?

Ally is still taking the fall just as she was expertly set up to do from at least the moment she landed at Necker Island, getting the Royal treatment in the company of Mexico’s would-be Royals, Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas, and a host of other users?

One more thing, who did all the hair, make-up, costuming, lighting, set, sound for the KAR [Keith Alan Raniere] YouTube interviews?

Why weren’t any Mexican girls featured in those vignettes?

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack appear in Keith Raniere conversations.