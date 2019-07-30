Allison Mack Is a Bullshit Artist Who Spent the Last Decade Shilling for Nxivm and DOS

By Actaeon

This is in response to the post, Was Allison Mack Making Plea for Help With Blog Posts?

Though she wept for Keith Raniere, he seems to have lost interest in the aging actress.

It might be more fair to say that Mack deserves her upcoming prison sentence. Her ‘despairing’ blog entries struck me at the time, as they still do, as the whining of a privileged upper middle class (i.e., rich) Southern California woman, living inside her own head, obsessed with her own personal fulfillment, her place in the world, her spiritual essence, the state of her chakra, obsessing over whether or not she’s obsessing too much, the whole shit storm of self-indulgence.

Which she seems to think everyone else should be interested in.

She may sound crazy but that’s just California crazy. She’s mildly neurotic at best.

“Cold sweats… the anxiety of being found out…”

She has made the humdrum realization that her public persona is not her ‘real’ self. So what?

Freud’s ego, superego, and id. This is not news. Everybody with a modicum of self-awareness knows that we present an image of ourselves to the world that is not the same as our inner self, whatever the hell that is. Mack makes a big deal of this in her blog, but it is uninteresting. Yeah, I don’t scratch my balls in public ’cause I don’t want people to know I’m a pig. Everybody’s like that. So what.

“I run from intimacy… ”

Join the club, Mack. Everybody is afraid of intimacy. Everybody finds life confusing at times. Everybody has trouble focusing, gets distracted. Most of us have short attention spans, that’s why more of us watch TV and fewer of us learn Ancient Greek to read Homer’s Iliad in the original. There’s nothing here indicating her blog is a cry for help. Or that she suffers from any diagnosable mental condition.

It certainly doesn’t explain or excuse her criminal behavior.

Allison Mack put this online shortly after Frank Report broke the branding story naming her as a slave master of women.

She’s not “damaged”. This is ordinary everyday stuff. Sure, she dresses it up a bit, waxes poetically about the blowing leaves speaking to her and the feedback bouncing around in her head and similar crap; it’s embarrassingly self-indulgent.

Mack is a competent professional actress. She knows how to play a part. She’s a bullshit artist and she spent the last decade shilling for Nxivm and DOS. Her blog was largely aimed at doing just that.

She was using it to reel in the suckers; don’t be one of those.

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Allison Mack [l] may wind up being better remembered for her clinical work with Dr. Danielle Roberts [r] than for her acting even. Painting by MK10ART.