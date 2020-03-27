Allison Mack Deserves a Second Chance

By Balls of Fire

I’d like to see Allison Mack using her arrest as a turnaround point in her life.

See her living a happy life without her Vanguard. She is only in her 30s, so if she turns her life around, perhaps she could actually get cast in an acting role and have a new career in her 40s and so on.

Why not?

Allison Mack had numerous court appearances prior to her pleading guilty of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. Her plea deal spared her standing trial on far more serious charges of sex trafficking.

People screw up all the time for love. They do stupid and uncomfortable things. I don’t fault her for who she falls in love with and whose girlfriend and lover she wants to be, even though it was Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

Allison Mack was in love with a wonderful guy, her slave master Keith Alan Raniere.

For love, people quit jobs, move across the country, even overseas, go vegan when they hate it, hang out with people who give them the creeps because their “soul mate” is best friends with them, ignore their own friends, and some really go to the extreme and go all out and get mixed up in a cult like DOS.

Does she deserve a second chance? Yes.

I don’t believe in kicking a person when they are down, shaming people away from their careers, putting a permanent label on someone just because they did ignorant things in college or ranted embarrassing stuff on Instagram 10 years ago.

Likewise, should Allison be judged in her 40’s for what she did in her 30’s? No. Not if she does the best she can do to apologize and bend over backward to make things right for her victims…ah…slaves.

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent's home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent’s home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.

And, of course, she will need to fall in love with someone better. Not a person who, when you get right down to it, is just an overblown KNOW-IT-ALL…!

He did know all, see all, divine all, understood all and Allison felt blessed to have him as her mentor, guru, guide, philosopher, ethicist, and lover.

She would do well, down the road, to at least try to put her acting career back on track, even if it is BEHIND the scenes — which is still a good place for her talent.

Allison Mack

Allison leaves court appearing not very happy. She finally told the judge that she was misled by Keith Raniere and apologized. Had she not been arrested, she would have likely continued on her reckless path with Raniere.

She will need to run far and wide from all pyramid jobs (schemes) and stick to what she is actually good at…which is NOT being a slave master!

Allison will figure it out….I really hope so.