Allison Mack asks judge to let her work, volunteer, go to school and church; motion likely to be granted

Allison Mack’s attorneys are requesting a modification of her bail conditions to allow her to go to leave her parent’s home to go to work, school and church.

On August 14, 2018, two of her attorneys, William F. McGovern and Sean S. Buckley, asked Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to amend Allison’s home detention rules to permit Mack to leave her residence to get a job, go to church once per week, and go to school.

Mack was arrested on April 20, 2018 at her Brooklyn residence by FBI agents. Three days after her arrest, Mack was released on a $5 million bond secured by real property with an estimated market value of $1,730,000, including her parents’ residence in Los Alamitos California, and a lien on Mack’s retirement account valued at $585,000. The bond was co-signed by her parents.

The original Bail Order included:

– Home detention at her parents’ residence, where she is restricted to home at all times, except for attorney visits, court appearances, and medical treatment;

– GPS location [ankle] monitoring;

– Prohibition on contact—outside the presence of her attorneys—with her co-defendants, alleged co-conspirators, or any individual currently or formerly employed by or associated with Nxivm or any affiliated entity;

– A prohibition on computer and Internet access, with the exception of a single, Internet-capable device, monitored by Pretrial Services to communicate with Pretrial Services, defense counsel, a treatment [deprogrammer?] provider, or anyone else with prior approval from Pretrial Services and the government;

– Restrictions on phone usage permitting her only to make and receive calls from phone numbers agreed to by counsel for the defendant and the government on a cellular telephone approved and monitored by Pretrial Services;

– Pretrial supervision with random visits by a Pretrial Services Officer at defendant’s residence and/or place of work

– Surrender of all travel documents.

Mack has no previous criminal history.

Her attorneys wrote to the court, “While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society. In that regard, Ms. Mack has contacted her Pretrial Services Officer to express her interest in obtaining employment, volunteering in her community, and attending classes and religious services while she waits for the opportunity to defend herself and clear her name at trial.”

Pretrial Services and the government consented to the proposal – which means it is likely to be granted.

Her attorneys added, “Prior to her arrest Ms. Mack willingly returned to, and remained in, the United States—and more specifically, the Eastern District of New York—despite the specter of potential criminal charges as outlined in the Complaint. Following her arrest and release on the conditions in the Bail Order, Ms. Mack has demonstrated for more than three months her ability to adhere to and abide by the rulings of this Court and the directives of Pretrial Services. Ms. Mack has complied with all of the conditions of the Bail Order, and has not incurred a single violation from her supervisory Pretrial Services Officers. Indeed, whenever she has a question about whether a particular activity would or would not be permissible under the Bail Order, Ms. Mack contacts Pretrial Services before taking any action.

“The proposed modifications will allow Ms. Mack to contribute to society and her own self betterment while she awaits the resolution of the criminal charges. They will permit her to explore employment opportunities, pursue further education, and attend religious services. These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

Mack has agreed to provide Pretrial Services with her work schedule and copies of paychecks as proof of her employment. If she enrolls in a class or classes, she will provide Pretrial Services with proof of enrollment and her class schedule.

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Working [but not for NXIVM], going to school [other than Vanguard University] and going to church [other than the Church of Keith Raniere] might help the hapless, brainwashed, alleged sex slaver, Allison Mack become deprogrammed and realize there is an exhilarating life outside of the constrictions of sex slaver cults and pyschopaths like keith Raniere giving you orders 24 hours per day.

Maybe there will be justice in the end for Allison Mack and healing also.

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2018-08-14-no-96-mack-request-to-go-to-church.pdf