Allison Mack Ankle Monitor Photos Used to Demonstrate Silly Conspiracy Theories

The following article is sarcasm. AnonyMaker does not really believe Allison Mack is dead or fled the US. He is poking fun at conspiracy theories.

In making his points, AnonyMaker described 17 photos of Mack taken by Snorlax/MEGA [TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.]

This use of these photos by Frank Report is intended as fair use – to demonstrate the author’s points about the possibility of photoshopping pictures that appear in the media – as well as demonstrate that conspiracy theorists can develop their conspiracies on flimsy evidence.

Some of these photographs appeared in the Daily Mail last year and possibly elsewhere.

Here is what the photographer wrote as a caption: “Smallville actress Allison Mack is seen wearing an electronic ankle bracelet as she grabs an Amazon package from the front door of her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California. The 35-year-old was freed on a $5 million bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy – charges related to her involvement in the ‘sex cult’ Nxivm and its subgroup DOS. Mack had the bracelet fitted as part of her bail obligations.” Photos taken 21 Jul 2018.

Lastly, there is one other reason for publishing the pictures, other than to illustrate AnonyMaker’s point. It is for all of our Allison Mack soyboy fanboys. Never before has there been published in one place a finer collection of photographs of Mack’s much discussed and oddly admired cankles.

By AnonyMaker





Let’s wade into the sea of doubt, and see if Allison Mack is in the same boat as Ghislaine Maxwell – possibly, if not probably out of the country, or dead.

Diane Lipson reported from the last court date, that the person who appeared did not look like the Allison Mack she had seen before. That was taken as meaning that she was eating more healthily and looking better, but should have been investigated as evidence of her replacement with a body double or doppelganger.

Then there was the strange episode with her attorney asking for release of her passport, supposedly so that she could renew her driver’s license. But passports aren’t needed to renew a driver’s license – according to the State Department, only 36% of Americans even have a passport – unless, for instance, the driver license bureau is going to be so suspicious of whether the person applying is really who they claim to be, that extra backup might be needed to try to convince them to issue the new ID to the applicant.

And, of course, the other reason to have a passport is to leave the country – it would be easy to return a sloppy fake to the authorities, who wouldn’t know any better, and then have the unimpeachable original for an escape.

So, I thought I’d go back to the last set of photographs supposed to be of Mack alive and at home in the US, at her parents’ house in California, to see what those tell us.

Sure enough, I can find something suspiciously wrong with every one of them – much like in the Maxwell case, particularly the highly sophisticated switching of the movie poster in the bus shelter.

I found the set of original images are here: https://realtimeimages.photoshelter.com/gallery/Excl-Smallville-actress-Allison-Mack-is-seen-wearing-an-electronic-ankle-bracelet-25-July-2018/G0000pEonaSs3miM/C0000_vKSdyWEbpU

Here are my notes about the problems with each of the photos:

Allison Mack has been subject to home arrest for more than two years. She lives at her parent's home in Los Alamitos, California.

001 [moved to its proper place in sequence, below].

002 – Blowup detail of apparent ankle monitor that does NOT correspond to any of the other images. SUSPICIOUS

003 – (Presumptive parents) – supposed partial figure at far left has same shirt color and cuff, and skin tone, as the full male figure, blurred skin edges but sharp fabric edges. PHOTOSHOP “CLONING” – plus supposed dog looks like Yoda, strange ears with dark lines at the base (esp. right) that appear to be photoshopped on.

004 – (Supposed delivery) – The door is at a strange angle at the bottom, appears to be open, though it doesn’t appear so at the top. SUSPICIOUS ANOMALIES

005 – (Supposed delivery) The person is wearing an oversized hat and large sunglasses that completely obscure identity. Short sleeve white shirt with two blue strips does NOT correspond to any uniform to be found for USPS, UPS, FedEx or DHL. INCONSISTENCIES INDICATING STAGING/SET UP/FAKING

Allison Mack was arrested on April 20, 2018 at her Brooklyn NY apartment. She took a plea deal a year later – and has been subject to home arrest at her parent's California home for almost two years. No date has been scheduled for her sentencing.

[001] – (Supposedly Mack) Top and underside of figure’s extended right foot, front of left leg, and other areas less obviously, have dark cutlines [NOT natural shadows] as from figure taken from another photo and “dropped in” to the scene. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent's home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.

006 – (Supposedly Mack) Underside of figure’s extended right foot, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

007 – (Supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s extended right calf, right wrist and parts of hand, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

008 – (Supposedly Mack) All of figures’s extended right leg, back of left knee, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

009 – (Supposedly Mack) All of figure’s extended right leg, back of the left knee, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

010 – (Supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s extended right leg, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

As these pictures show, Allison cannot even leave her home - and has to keep one ankle inside the door because of the ankle monitor she must wear at all times.

011 – (Supposedly Mack) Back sidee of figures’s right leg, left side of face, left calf at top of supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace, cutline around collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY

012 – (Supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right leg, left side of face, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Line of unnatural color change on neck immediately above necklace, cutline around the collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE, DIFFERENT HEAD ONTO BODY.

013 – (Supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right calf, back of lower torso, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Cutline around collar. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. SCENE ALTERATIONS, PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

014 – (Supposedly Mack) Back side of figures’s right calf, back of torso, left calf at top of the supposed ankle monitor, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. Reflections on door mail slot different than in all preceding photos. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

015 – (Supposedly Mack) Left shoulder, back of right thigh, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

016 – (Supposedly Mack) Left hip, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

017 – (Supposedly Mack) Left hip, lower back of left calf, and other areas less obviously, cutlines as above. PHOTOSHOPPING OF FIGURE INTO SCENE

***

001, 006 – 014 NOTE that in ALL the images of figures supposed to be Mack showing the front of the face, the eyes are closed. IMPOSSIBLE, LIKELY PHOTOSHOPPED HEAD SHOTS FROM CORPSE

001, 006 – 017 NOTE that in ALL the images of figures supposed to be Mack, the back foot is kept in the same place. “Anchoring” like that has long been used in trick photography and Hollywood special effects in order to provide a visual and technical point of reference around which to build forgeries and illusions.

Ankle monitors DO NOT work like “invisible fences” for dogs with a precise tripline, they rely on proximity to a base and/ or GPS, and Mack COULD NOT have been so stupid as to misunderstand that, or to think that if her home detention order specifies that she can’t even go out on the porch, that keeping one foot on the threshold while stepping out, is somehow compliant; the anchoring of her back foot can ONLY have calculated, sinister implications.

NOTE THAT ABOVE IS BASED ON CURSORY INSPECTION OF THE IMAGES AND FIRST IMPRESSIONS. DETAILED ANALYSIS MAY YIELD ADDITIONAL ANOMALIES, INCONSISTENCIES, IMPOSSIBILITIES AND PROOFS OF DEATH

***

So we can conclude that Mack was dead prior to the supposed July 21, 2018 photos at her parents house, with head shots having been taken of her corpse with eyes closed for use in later photoshopping. A body double or doppelganger was then photoshopped into pictures of the doorway of her parents’ home, with the corpse head shots photoshopped on. The double, who also made a brief appearance in court that largely fooled observers, now has Mack’s driver’s license and passport, and Mack’s death can be covered up by announcing her supposed escape at the right moment, excused in the official narrative and MSM as being the result of mistakes, just like in Epstein’s death.

That, or we’re reading too much into things – and apparent anomalies or manipulations can be found in almost any digital image taken for the tabloids these days, along with the sort of oddities and coincidences that occur in any real-life situation.

NEXT UP: Is there a plausible theory tying Mack’s death to Maxwell and/or Epstein? Does anyone doubt now that I can come up with one?

DISCLAIMER: The above content is certified to meet or exceed the standards for conspiracy theories. It may contain shortcomings of fact, evidence, logic and analysis within accepted limits for those accustomed to a diet of conspiracies.

*** Post Script by AnonyMaker:

I’m gratified that Frank found this sort of exercise of interest to share with everyone.

For anyone who wants to see the original images, which are in higher resolution than what WordPress posts, and better show some of the points I’m trying to make (though WordPress’ versions also show how digital compression distorts things, especially for instance in 008) they’re here:https://realtimeimages.photoshelter.com/gallery/Excl-Smallville-actress-Allison-Mack-is-seen-wearing-an-electronic-ankle-bracelet-25-July-2018/G0000pEonaSs3miM/C0000_vKSdyWEbpU





I think that they exemplify how much of what appears in the tabloids these days may have been staged to at least some extent, and then “photoshopped” to make them more salable – like the Ghislaine Maxwell photos, though those involve amateur work (in spite of Leah Saffian’s supposed media agency).

Here’s what I think is actually going on with the Mack photos:

* The images are likely actually stills (frames) taken from high-resolution video. The video compression would account for some of the anomalies (which also occurs to a lesser extent in still image compression) such as the seeming outlining of areas as if they had been “photoshop” cut. I’ve done a lot of digital image manipulation myself and have had a chance to learn from perhaps the foremost expert in the field of photo forensics, but I have to admit I’m not very versed in the nuances of digital video, and particularly what would result if stills were taken from it.

* Some photoshopping may have been done to “mask” Mack’s figure and then highlight it to make it stand out from the background, which would accentuate it ways that could exaggerate appearances of it possibly being cut-out (I believe that was at work in the photos of Woody Allen and his young wife, with Epstein in front of them).

Jeffrey Epstein with Woody Allen and his wife may have been enhanced digitally but it seems less likely that the three were actually together on the street at the same time - with either Epstein or the Allens [Woody and wife Soon-Yi ] added to the image.

* I’m stumped as to why Mack’s eyes appear closed in almost all the photos; I can only guess that perhaps for some reason open eyes don’t come out well in stills like this from digital video, or else it’s just one of those strange coincidences that happen in the real world.

* The photographer may indeed have photoshopped an elbow in from another, unpublished shot of Mack’s father, in order to give the photo context rather than leave the parents appearing to be talking to someone out of the frame – or else it’s some sort of club shirt or, again, just one of those coincidences.

* I suspect the paparazzo may have sent a fake delivery person to the door in an effort to flush Mack out of the house, perhaps having waited until after he saw her parents leave.* Either makeup or tanning, or a combination of the two, create the effect of Mack’s head and neck being a slightly different skin color than her chest, with the apparent break happening to fall around the same point as her necklace (more obvious in the original photos at the link above).





Actually – and I only found out when I checked California license renewal requirements for writing this piece, though I ignored it as not fitting my theory – in a year it’s no longer going to be possible to get on a plane without an enhanced ID, or a passport. I’m guessing that Mack is thinking ahead optimistically in applying for a new license, even though that it’s one of those things that might seem a bit strange.

Mack’s understanding of the conditions of her home confinement may in fact be that she has to keep one foot inside the house – or else she’s just self-conscious about people possibly seeing her ankle monitor.

And, who noticed that the photographer’s professional monitor is Snorlax – the same as someone who used to post here! Coincidence – or something more?





Finally:

* Bonus points for anyone who can find anything anomalous or suspicious that I missed.

* Double bonus points for anyone who can point out the logical fallacies that I let slip in spinning this.

* Triple special bonus for anyone who can further spin this into a plausible-seeming conspiracy theory involving Epstein’s death and/or Ghislaine Maxwell.





