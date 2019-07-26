After Raniere Raped 12 Year Old Rhiannon She Flunked School and Was Placed in Reform School [‘He who has the most joy wins’]

For those who think I should stop writing about Nxivm, consider the story of Rhiannon. It occurred several years before Nxivm was created. But it was something the monster did and there is evidence that he was doing it again and again after he became the Vanguard of Nxivm.

He had helpers in doing what he did to Rhiannon and he had helpers in doing what he did to Cami, and the Mexican girls from Chihuahua and perhaps other underage girls.

It is time to get at the rock bottom of his statutory rape and who aided and abetted him. We know Pam Cafritz did and we suspect Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman and Rosa Laura Junco. But there may be others.

We know that he taught sex with children was fine if the girl was mature for her age. We know that Nancy supported this. So did others. How far did they go?

I personally spoke with relatives of the girls from Chihuahua who said Keith did something awful to them and they returned to Mexico hastily. This was hinted at during his trial when it came out that the girls’ host Rosa Laura Junco offered her own virgin, underage daughter to Keith to deflower. There is much more to this story and Clare Bronfman, I believe, is at the center of it.

But first, let us go back in time and take a look at Raniere’s MO. Let’s see what the monster was accused of doing to 12-year-old Rhiannon.

This is Part 1 of The Monster and Rhiannon.

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Keith Raniere was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. The girl, now a woman in her 30s, and her mother both spoke on the record to former Times Union reporter James Odato.

A police report [see below] was published by the Times Union as well as a school report on the girl a few years later.

When the girl, Rhiannon, first went to Raniere, she lived with her mother who worked for Raniere in his Consumer Buyline Inc. (CBI) business which was later closed down as a pyramid scheme by the New York State Attorney General.

The mother was pleased when Raniere offered to personally tutor the girl in algebra and Latin.

Pam Cafritz, Raniere’s wing woman, also hired her to walk her dog.

Rhiannon enjoyed the adult company and the love bombs from the women of Raniere’s circle.

Raniere [statutorily] raped her about 60 times, Rhiannon claimed.

Followers of Raniere might like to read the report from her reform school.

He enjoys statutory rape.

Rhiannon was 12 when Raniere started having sex with her, she claims. It evidently upended her young life, if she is telling the truth.

Keep in mind an old favorite Raniere adage – “The brighter the lamp, the more the bugs.”

Rhiannon was, to Raniere, a mere bug flying in and around his circle. Maybe she did not get raped by Raniere. Maybe she made the whole thing up.

On the other hand, as Raniere has said many times, sex with 12 year old’s is fine as long as there is no pain. But Rhiannon felt pain.

Still, Raniere felt joy. And “he who has the most joy wins,” Raniere says.

Below is the case summary for Rhiannon. Three years after Raniere allegedly raped her repeatedly and she ran away from home.

Notice the yellow highlighted portion – where she is said to be a victim of suspected sexual molestation. This occurred before she failed 7th grade.

If the story of the girl is true, not only did Raniere rape the girl but his tutoring was useless too.

After she ran away from home, she was placed in a group home for girls where she lived away from home for two years.

In the interim, Raniere’s CBI business went bust and he soon afterward started a new enterprise – NXIVM/Executive Success Programs which claims to teach people to be successful, ethical and compassionate.

Vanguard [AKA Keith Raniere} has unique methods to teach his female students.