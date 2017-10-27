His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought. .

Ludwika got between a rock and a hard place when she started dating Emi, who kept it a secret from Alex at first.

Ludwika Paleta is being exposed for her association to Emiliano Salinas, the leader of Executive Success Programs in Mexico.

Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013.

Famous Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013. When the Mexican public becomes fully informed about Ms. Paleta’s role in DOS, her fan base might disappear.

English translations of Mexican reports.





El Comercio – Oct 20, 2017





The silence of Ludwika Palette before the signs towards …

Huffington Post Mexico (blog) – Oct 18, 2017





Ludwika Paleta’s husband is linked with alleged sect that …

Publimetro México – Oct 18, 2017





Ludwika Paleta’s husband linked with sect that marks women …

La Raza (Press release) – Oct 18, 2017





Ludwika Paleta’s spouse is linked to a sect that mistreats …

Diario Peru21 – Oct 18, 2017





Ludwika Paleta’s husband denies links to a sect that …

In-Depth – Univision – Oct 19, 2017

Mundo Hispanico – Oct 20, 2017





Ludwika Husband Denies Nexus Paleta with Network Operating

Multimedia (Press Release) (blog) – Oct 20, 2017





Ludwika’s husband’s relationship is related to trafficking network

holaciudad.com – Oct 19, 2017









Extra Bucaramanga – Oct 19, 2017



