Accessory after the fact? Misprision of felony? Seagram’s heiress, Clare Bronfman threatens sex cult victims to cover up for Raniere

Seagram’s heiress believed to have used her money and influence to attempt to secure the indictment of a runaway slave to cover up and conceal crimes committed deep within her companies, NXIVM and Executive Success Programs;

The runaway slave, Sarah Edmondson, was in possession of information that could lead to the arrest of the cult’s highest members;

Bronfman posed as a Mexican attorney, and sent threatening letters to Edmondson, as part of a gambit to silence her.

The infamous sex-slave cult, DOS existed within the front-entities, NXIVM and Executive Success Programs. These companies themselves were high-priced, fraudulent pyramid schemes founded by sex-slaver and recently-indicted Keith Raniere. DOS and the sex trafficking is receiving widespread attention since the arrest and indictment of TV star Allison Mack.

Raniere and Mack have been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Mack’s lawyers are said to be in plea negotiations with the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Mack has been released on bail. Raniere currently sits in federal custody.

Keith Raniere, accused child sex trafficker and sex-slaver

With Mack out on bail, and Raniere behind bars, longtime financier of Raniere and the slavecult, Clare Bronfman, is believed to be managing the slaves and directing cult operations.

Federal authorities allege that she spent millions on Raniere, and is his chief financial backer, enabling him to commit crimes for decades and to avoid detection, cloaked under the powerful Bronfman umbrella of influence and protection.

They allege also that she has paid lawyers to bring lawsuits against NXIVM critics and filed criminal complaints against at least one ex-DOS slave.

Based on these allegations and more, there is a strong likelihood Bronfman has committed the federal crime of misprision of felony, under 18 U.S.C §4.

The criminal statute provides that “whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals” that felony can be imprisoned up to three years.

Clare Bronfman flew with Raniere to Mexico, when the federal investigation began.

To nab Bronfman, the government must prove four elements:

(1) Raniere actually committed a felony

(2) Bronfman knew that the felony was committed;

(3) Bronfman did not notify any law enforcement or judicial officer;

(4) Bronfman took affirmative steps to conceal the felony.

Tracking the elements of the crime of misprision of felony,

(1) Raniere actually committed multiple felonies. According the indictment, Raniere, Mack and others recruited, solicited etc. Jane Doe 1 and benefited through force and threats of force , fraud and coercion against Jane Doe 1 to obtain commercial sex with her.

(2) The fact that Bronfman knew of this crime is supported by her flight to Mexico with Raniere shortly after the New York Times story broke and continued to finance him while on the lam.

(3) Bronfman did not notify law enforcement of the atrocious DOS activity after Edmondson left and when this writer began to publish stories about it, but

(4) Bronfman brought a criminal complaint against Edmondson as part of her and Raniere’s modus operandi of silencing victims, keeping the cult secrets, and letting that be a lesson to any other inner disgruntled slaves that wished to do the same.

Further, Bronfman’s shuttling Raniere off to Mexico, after the federal investigation commenced, and NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would direct State authorities to review its decision relating to Sarah Edmondson’s complaint to the medical board regarding Dr. Brandon Porter and his Bronfman-funded brand experiments, suggests Bronfman is an accessory after the fact, under federal statute, 18 U.S.C. § 3.

The elements of accessory liability are that someone assists another

(1) who has committed a felony,

(2) after the person has committed the felony,

(3) with knowledge that the person committed the felony,

(4) with the intent to help the person avoid arrest or punishment.

An accessory after the fact may be held liable for, inter alia, obstruction of justice.

Bronfman’s flight with Raniere to Mexico shortly after federal law enforcement began interviewing witnesses is strong circumstantial evidence on its own that she knew of the crimes Raniere committed, and that she sought to assist Raniere in hindering law enforcement’s apprehension of him. The authorities likely have more evidence than this.

Clare stated on the website of one of her and Raniere’s companies, ESP, that she has actually seen the good come from Keith.

Clare’s accessory liability is likely just the tip of the iceberg.