A reader’s note on Lebaron

A reader wrote “that it’s possible that the Lebaron kid was released not due to ‘non-violent resistance’ but because Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Emiliano Salinas, or some other rich Nxian actually did secretly pay the $1 million ransom, to ensure a happy ending for Vanguard’s movie.

“It’s not like they didn’t have the money, or the motivation.

“It’s nonetheless genuinely sad that another Lebaron was ultimately killed.”

According to Wikipedia: Benjamín “Benji” Franklin LeBaron Ray (October 4, 1976 – July 7, 2009) was an anti-crime activist and community leader in a Colonia LeBaron community, Galeana, Chihuahua, Mexico, who had founded the advocacy group SOS Chihuahua, (Sociedad Organizada Segura or Secure Organized Society. LeBaron, 32 and a citizen of both Mexico and the United States, was murdered along with his brother-in-law Luis Carlos “Wiso” Widmar Stubbs, 29, on 7 July 2009, by a group of assailants.