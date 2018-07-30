A phalanx of lawyers – this time to defend Bronfman-Raniere group

In the past, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman routinely retained a phalanx of attorneys to attack enemies of the NXIVM cult and put them in jail.

Now, it seems that they once again have a phalanx of lawyers – but for an opposite purpose – to keep them out of jail.

Here are the lawyers we know of so far:





Keith Alan Raniere

Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX

Marc Agnifilo and Paul DerOhannesian

Allison Mack









Steven Kobre

Steven G. Kobre – Kobre & Kim LLC [Kobre served as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice (as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York). Prior to that, Mr. Kobre worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office.





William F. McGovern

William F. McGovern – Kobre & Kim LLC [McGovern previously served as a New York prosecutor, during which time he was appointed as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He also served as a U.S. SEC branch chief. ]





Sean S. Buckley – Kobre & Kim LLC [a former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, Buckley is a trial and investigations lawyer who defends clients in white-collar criminal matters and international government enforcement actions. Buckley serves as counsel in cross-border investigations, often involving allegations of bribery or U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, antitrust matters or money laundering.]

Clare Bronfman

Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr

Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

Susan Necheles

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect

Nancy Salzman

Michael J. Sullivan – Ashcroft Group [Sullivan formerly served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.]





Michael Sullivan

Lauren Salzman

Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady, LLP

James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady

Hector Diaz

Finally, a picture of Kathy Russell – she aged out of Keith Raniere’s harem some time ago, but he kept her on as a low paid bookkeeper assigned to keep double sets of books and participate in various criminal schemes – as well as to clean his sex lair after his various encounters. She is an aspiring ballerina. Raniere has indicated to her that if she continues with the tech, she will experience a breakthrough and become a world-level ballerina one day soon.

Kathy Russell

William Fanciullo [former Assistant U.S. Attorney.]

William Fanciullo

Prosecution

Richard P. Donoghue – U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Moira K. Penza – AUSA (Criminal Division)

Tanya Hajjar – AUSA (Criminal Division)

Karin K. Orenstein – AUSA (Civil Division)

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The judge has ordered that as to Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman, and Nancy Salzman:

No attorney who has appeared, or will enter an appearance on behalf of, any party in this case may commit to participating in any other trial between January 1, 2019, and April 30, 2019, without first requesting (in writing) and receiving specific permission from this court. The court will schedule motions and set a firm trial date at the September 13, 2018, status conference. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 7/25/2018. (Haddad, Andrew) (Entered: 07/25/2018)

The parties shall meet and confer regarding discovery and a motion schedule prior to the next status conference, which is scheduled for 9/13/2018 at 2:00 PM. Time is excluded under the Speedy Trial Act between 7/25/2018 and 9/13/2018, with respect to all parties present, for review of discovery and plea negotiations on consent (except Keith Raniere, who objects to the exclusion of time). Jury selection and trial is rescheduled for 1/7/2019 in Courtroom 4D South before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Karen Unterreiner with Raniere stooge James Del Negro – who often put companies in his name to help Raniere launder money. Sometimes, he did not even know which companies his name was on or what the companies supposedly did. But Karen knew – she never forgot a single company and helped Keith mastermind the entire bookkeeping scam. In her spare time, the generous Karen would pick up underage girls for Keith to enjoy.

Note: In the case of Kathy Russell – longtime NXIVM member Karen Abney originally posted $25,000 bail for her. Later, Kathy’s sisters were slated to post the bail in Abney’s place. Abney worked alongside Russell and Karen Unterreiner, who some believe has flipped and is giving evidence to the US Attorney. If so, Karen is a wealth of information having been with Keith consistently since his RPI days. She helped him procure underage girls and masterminded his double [and triple] sets of books. That Kathy Russell – who took orders from Karen has been charged and not Karen – speaks volumes. Of course, Keith had always planned that Kathy should be the fall girl for the crooked books.]