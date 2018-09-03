A former cult member gives her view on Allison and India – and their mothers

Here is a letter from a reader.

Dear Mr. Parlato;

I follow daily, with interest, your reporting on NXIVM and the many players.





I do so because I too was in a cult back in the years 1982 to 1984.





All cults, whether religious, pseudo religious, ideology, cult of personality, etc. operate the same and all seem to end up the same way with power and sex being paramount.





Having such experience and intimate knowledge of over 30-plus years of what happens to cult members, I can predict pretty accurately what will happen to certain key players.





Allison is too long invested, morally, physically, financially bankrupt, her life all but stolen by Keith and his cronies that she is a lost cause.





Should she awaken from this dream to realize what has been taken from her, I fear she will end her life.





I would like to note it is never brought up that Allison’s mother never dissuaded her from this group but in fact appeared to have supported her in this.





India, on the other hand, has a mother who sees openly what this group is, fights for her daughter and will not stop to free her from the evil clutches of this group.





India is young enough that with therapy, her mother’s love and support, she can regain her life.





Her mother must always be vigilant as long as any of the others still exist.





Catherine Oxenberg

Catherine Oxenberg fought to get her daughter out of NXIVM and she succeeded – and basically took down the cult in so doing.





The group I was in still has a core group of about 5,000 or less, greatly diminished from its pinnacle back in the 80’s when I was sucked in.





If you have not done so, I would suggest you read a book titled Snapping by Conway and Siegleman.





These groups all use the same techniques.





I have found it is not intelligence, nor the lack of it, that attracts people to such groups. It is something within us.





To this day I find myself still taken in, though momentarily, by the same techniques, but my recognition and recovery is almost instantaneous which makes me exclaim WOW! Duped again – yet now I am unafraid to backtrack and remove myself from the person or situation.





You are free to use this email, and my first name, in your report.





I have been there, survived, at a cost, and only got out by the grace of God.





Others still remain, in one fashion or another, sadly.





I wish you the best.





Georgia





PS: Please do not publish my email address nor my last name.