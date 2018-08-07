A few nice pictures to warm your NXIVM hearts

Now for a few pictures that should warm and delight you:

Keith Raniere, in 'The Thinker' pose, poses in front of a library of books and near a computer screen. The quote attributed to him in the picture is a sterling example of his ability to emit complete bullshit at every moment of his career.

He may never succeed in getting out of prison for the rest of his life – but we can expect he will act just as nobly as he did before he was collared and placed in the cage he so rightly belongs in. His words are pure poetry – this noble and inspiring Vanguard – the destroyer of so many people’s lives.

The old executive board of Executive Success!

Executive Board of Nxivm

Clare and Lauren have been indicted – along with president Nancy – so three out of six of the executive board isn’t bad. But I still think we can do better….

Gone are the days when NXIVM proudly boasted of their wondrous founder.

From NXIVM's Website

Now all you see when you visit NXIVM.com is this handsome image and the following: IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO OUR MEMBERS

It is with deep sadness that we inform you we are suspending all NXIVM/ESP enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice.

We will be in touch with more information for anyone currently enrolled in upcoming events/programs.

While we are disappointed by the interruption of our operations, we believe it is warranted by the extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time. We continue to believe in the value and importance of our work and look forward to resuming our efforts when these allegations are resolved.

Now, this is a very interesting thing: Clare Bronfman’s lawyers said there was no such things as “members” of NXIVM – yet here we have their own website proclaiming that they have an important message for their “members”.

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2018-07-25-clare-lawyer-bail-memo.pdf

Clare’s lawyer writes, [bottom of page 2] “On Tuesday, the Court ordered Ms. Bronfman to have no contact with members of Nxivm until her bail package was finalized on July 27. Tr. 6/24, pp. 39–40. We ask that the Court not impose this condition going forward as there are no “members” of Nxivm. Rather, Nxivm was an organization which offered self-help courses to those who wanted it. It was not a membership based organization.”

Here is a screen shot of the NXIVM website today [in case they take it down tomorrow] showing NXIVM at least believes it has members – even if Clare and her lawyer do not.

Nicki Clyne's famous Instagram picture that helped Frank Report reveal that she [and possibly Raniere] were in Puerto Vallarta.

Thank you Nicki Clyne. It was Nicki who, through her Instagram photos, gave it away that she [and hence Keith] was in Puerto Vallarta – a fact I reported on in the Frank Report. I identified Raniere’s location several times in Mexico and the Feds – obviously using my information – were able to find and collar the rascal [of course they also got some help from some folks at the top of Mexican power brokers – for that is why he was deported so fast]. Nicki’s Instagram pics were instrumental to handing us the clue that Raniere was in the beach resort town. Good girl – Nicki. Later, when you are out of the cult – you will look at this as a Freudian slip and thank your stars for a blessed escape.

This artist sketch of Clare Bronfman in court seems to capture the winsome lady - so destructive to so many people. She fairly glows with evil.

This artist sketch of Clare Bronfman in court seems to capture the winsome lady – so destructive to so many people. She fairly glows with evil.