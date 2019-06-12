A Few More Tidbits From Jaye’s Direct Testimony – and Then on to Her Cross-Examination

Before we turn to her cross-examination, let’s look at a few more tidbits of information that Jaye revealed during her direct testimony.

Collateral

She had to provide new collateral every month.

And it was due on the 1st of every month – “just like rent” according to Jaye.

Most of the collateral that Jaye provided involved pictures and movies.

“Acts of Care”

Her “acts of care” included buying mani-pedi sessions for India – and small gifts of jewelry for India and Allison.

She also had to run various errands for both India and Allison.





Allison Mack [l] and India Oxenberg [r] -

Allison Mack [l] and India Oxenberg [r]

And she, of course, was never paid for any of this work.





DOS Diets

Jaye testified as the dieting got more intense, several of the DOS women “looked sick” and others started losing their hair and/or stopped menstruating.

This is similar to the information that we’ve heard from the other former DOS members who have testified during the trial.

Expenses & Income

She described The Source training sessions as being “very expensive” but noted that “there was a payment plan” (We know from other witnesses’ testimony that NXIVM’s “payment plans” often turned into permanent indentured servitude).

Jaye went from being a highly-compensated model in Los Angeles, CA to an $18/hour “go-for” working for Delegates, a NXIVM-related company run by India Oxenberg.

*****

Miscellaneous

The first NXIVM event she attended was a 5-day Intensive in Los Angeles that was taught by Jim DelNegro in November 2016 (Wonder if Jimmy is still running the Precision Development real estate project fro the Bronfman sisters).

She also took The Source Intensive course that was taught by Allison Mack and Mark Hildreth in Vancouver – and a Jness weekend in Clifton Park at Rosa Laura junco’s home there.

The 5-day intensive cost $5,000, The Source Intensive cost $11,000, and the Jness weekend was a bargain rate of $500.

Also in attendance at the Jness weekend that she attended were the young Mexican girls.

She only paid for a portion of the $11,000 fee for The Source – and was supposed to pay off the balance by recruiting more people to take it (She still owes a few thousand dollars).

When she let it be known that she wanted to start a T-shirt company, she was referred to Keith, who told her that he already had a T-shirt company.

In addition to modeling, she also served as a Poker Host in Los Angeles – and gave massages to clients.

*****

Cross-Examination

The cross-examination of Jaye was relatively brief.

She was asked about her education prior to joining NXIVM – and then asked if she got anything positive out of the NXIVM training she took.

According to entries that she made in her journal at the time, she described The Source training in very positive terms.

“It helps me as an artist”, she wrote.

And she also described it as different from other acting classes she had taken because The Source training was about “releasing traumas”.

She was then asked whether the dieting requirements were really a way for the women to learn discipline – and to learn the importance of keeping their word.

She responded that even if it started out that way, it soon became controlling and abusive.

Jaye was questioned extensively about the “farewell letter” that she wrote – especially about all the positive statements that were in it.

She basically explained that she was trying to get away without any hassle – and said a lot of things that she really didn’t believe were true.

Summary & Conclusion

Jaye has been described as a “very strong looking woman” and her testimony – both on direct and cross-examination – seems to have reflected that fact.

The cross-examination was perfunctory – and probably is indicative that the defense attorneys have decided that “beating up” the former DOS members has not gone over well with the jury (Duh?).

Agnifilo is still objecting about the prosecution being able to ask former DOS members about their current perception of what they went through while they were involved with the group.

Despite his objecting, that kind of testimony is likely to be allowed throughout the remaining part of the trial.

All in all, another strong witness for the prosecution.