Clips from 20/20 and Good Morning America

Dec. 15 2017 was a red letter day for Keith Raniere and NXIVM.

Here is a clip from 20/20 on the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization:





Nightline followed 20/20 with a special 30 minute report focused on suspected criminality.

Good Morning America started the day with a five minute presentation on NXIVM.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/nxivm-member-invited-secret-sorority-branded/story?id=51617201

Meantime, followers continue to say the whole thing will blow over and the media reports are false.

Strange that the Knife Media, which is dedicated to analyzing fake news, and is the brainchild of Keith Raniere has not had one word to say on this topic.