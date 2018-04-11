Jail food for Raniere – better than DOS food for his NXIVM sex slaves!
By Ashley White
Ashley White
Keith Raniere allowed his DOS slaves to eat an 800 calorie per day diet. He told them that for women to be enlightened, they needed to eat very little.
Ironically, now that he is in prison, Raniere’s diet is rather sparse too.
Here are some of the meals he is enjoying as prisoner 57005-177
Dinner
Hot dogs, bread and beans
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Dinner
Ham, slaw and bread
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Dinner
Apple, bread, broccoli and a mysterious stew
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Dinner
Breakfast: Oat meal, bread and a boiled egg
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Dinner
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beans, bread and apple
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Dinner
Beans, rice, pickles
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Dinner
Goulash with veggie, cornbread and cake
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Does anybody see the irony? The cruel Raniere forced hundreds of women to be on near starvation diets while he ate like a pig. Now the tables are turned and it makes one believe in the Law of Karma.