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PrisonThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Jail food for Raniere – better than DOS food for his NXIVM sex slaves!

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George Frobisher

By Ashley White

Ashley White

Keith Raniere allowed his DOS slaves to eat an 800 calorie per day diet. He told them that for women to be enlightened, they needed to eat very little.

Ironically, now that he is in prison, Raniere’s diet is rather sparse too.

Here are some of the meals he is enjoying as prisoner 57005-177

 


jail food 1Dinner

Hot dogs, bread and beans

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jail food 1Dinner

Ham, slaw and bread

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jail food 1Dinner

Apple, bread, broccoli and a mysterious stew

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jail food 1Dinner

Breakfast: Oat meal, bread and a boiled egg

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jail food 1Dinner

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beans, bread and apple

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jail food 1Dinner

Beans, rice, pickles

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jail food 1Dinner

Goulash with veggie, cornbread and cake

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Does anybody see the irony? The cruel Raniere forced hundreds of women to be on near starvation diets while he ate like a pig. Now the tables are turned and it makes one believe in the Law of Karma.