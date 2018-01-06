400+ NXIVM domains linked to Basit Igtet’s Independent Libya Foundation by phone number

Keith Raniere owns of controls more than 400 domain names. These are linked – at least by a shared phone number – to the Independent Libya Foundation which in turn is linked to Basit Igtet, husband of Sara Bronfman.

Raniere has been buying domain names since at least 2001. He has used various registrants over the years. Among these are: Siobhan Hotaling, Steven Ose, James Del Negro, Nancy Salzman, and Pamela Cafritz.

By 2015, Robert Chiappone [for E-Mallard Web Corporation, 3431 State St. #201 Schenectady, NY 12304; phone: 518-859-2864] became the main registrant for Raniere’s domains.

By October 2015, all domains shifted suddenly from Chiappone to one Carl Hendricks, [admin@emwhosting.com] for E-Mallard Web Corporation, [same address as above] But the phone number changed to 518-630-5086. This is the same phone number used for basitigtet.com for the Independent Libya Foundation.

Is Carl Hendricks really Basit Igtet?

basitigtet.com was created: 2013-10-28

Registrant: Independent Libya Foundation

5 Southside Drive Suite 285 Clifton Park NY 12065

Phone: 518-630-5086 [same as Carl Hendricks phone.]

Email: info@inlifo.org

This same phone number is used for more than 400 domains owned by Raniere: i.e. NXIVM/ESP/Bronfman, etc. Coincidence or calculated?

They are:

acapella-innovations.com 2007-10-28

acappella-innovations.com 2007-10-28

acappellainnovations.com 2007-10-23

generalservicepayments.com 2007-10-01

axiologyinc.com 2012-09-17

cafeapropos.com 2009-10-06

clarebronfman.com 2007-10-02

cult-deprogramming.com 2003-09-17

espreport.com 2007-10-02

ethical-humanitarian-foundation.com 2007-10-10

ethicalhumanitarianfoundation.com 2007-10-10

ethical-science-foundation.com 2007-10-10

ethicalsciencefoundation.com 2007-10-10

eth-letics.com 2007-10-27

ethletictraining.com 2007-10-10

executivesuccessprogram.com 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprograms.com 2003-09-12

executive-success-programs.com 2003-09-12

houseofequus.com 2007-10-10

keithalanraniere.com 2003-03-03

keitharaniere.com 2003-03-03

keith-raniere.com 2007-10-02

keithraniere.com 2001-05-02

mlmanalysis.com 2008-12-30

moviesnx.com 2004-11-08

myimagesinc.com 2005-09-15

nancylsalzman.com 2003-03-03

nancysalzman.com 2001-05-02

nxblogs.com 2006-10-16

nxian.com 2003-11-19

nxivm.com 2001-10-29 {Note Keith had NXIVM since at least 2001]

nxivmimages.com 2005-09-15

officialkeithraniere.com 2007-10-02

pamelacafritz.com 2007-10-10

principledproducts.com 2009-07-01

rationalenquiry.com 2007-10-02

rational-inquiry.com 2007-10-02

rationalinquiry.com 2007-07-13

rtech-team.com 2007-10-10

rtechteam.com 2007-10-10

sarabronfman.com 2007-10-02

slateriverfarm.com 2014-09-09

societyofprotectors.com 2012-11-01

acappellainnovations.net 2007-10-23

clarebronfman.net 2007-10-02

cult-deprogramming.net 2003-09-17

espian.net 2001-01-03

ethicalhumanitarianfoundation.net 2007-10-10

etholutions.net 2004-09-24

executivesuccessprogram.net 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprograms.net 2003-09-12

executive-success-programs.net 2003-09-12

keithalanraniere.net 2003-03-10

keith-raniere.net 2007-10-02

keithraniere.net 2001-05-05

nancylsalzman.net 2003-03-10

nxian.net 2003-11-19

nxivmimages.net 2005-09-15

nxivm.net 2001-10-29

official-esp.net 2007-10-02

officialesp.net 2007-10-02

pamelacafritz.net 2007-10-10

raniere.net 2004-06-16

rationalenquiry.net 2007-10-02

rational-inquiry.net 2007-10-02

rationalinquiry.net 2007-10-02

slateriverfarm.net 2007-10-10

worldwidenetwork.net 2001-10-02

executivesuccessprogram.us 2003-09-12

executive-success-programs.us 2003-09-12

innovativeticketsales.com 2008-03-27

nancysalzman.us 2003-08-20

nexivm.us 2003-09-12

nxium.us 2003-09-12

nxivm.us 2003-09-12

raniere.us 2004-06-16

dalailama-albany.net 2009-04-20

dalailamaalbany.net 2009-04-20

dalailama-albany.com 2009-04-20

anonfeedback.com 2009-05-18

anonfeedback.net 2009-05-18

nxiasociety.com 2009-05-26

nxiasociety.net 2009-05-26

keith-raniere-patentswitchingc.com 2008-06-23

worldethicalconsortium.net 2009-06-29

worldethicalconsortium.com 2009-06-29

patentswitchingcc13.com 2009-07-13

patentswitchingcc18.com 2009-07-13

patentswitchingcc1.com 2009-07-13

ethicalstandards.org 2004-09-09

keitharaniere.net 2010-06-24

watchdogrewards.com 2010-06-24

watchdogrewards.net 2010-06-24

acappellainnovationsinc.com 2007-11-06

appliedprinciplesinc.com 2007-11-06

centerforethicaljustice.com 2007-11-06

crewholdings.com 2007-11-06

emallard.com 2007-11-06

emallardweb.com 2007-11-06

ethicalfoundations.com 2008-05-25

ethicalhumanitarian.com 2008-06-11

etholutionsinc.com 2007-11-06

events4humanity.com 2007-11-06

fowlholdings.com 2007-11-06

geniusesstore.com 2010-09-21

emallard.net 2007-11-06

emallardweb.net 2007-11-06

ethicalfoundations.net 2008-05-25

ethicalhumanitarian.net 2008-06-11

keithraniere-patentswitchinga.com 2008-06-24

keithraniere-patentswitchingd.com 2008-06-23

keithraniere-patentswitchingdc5.com 2008-06-23

keithraniere-patentswitchingdc29.com 2008-06-23

keithraniere-patentswitchingdc25.com 2008-06-23

keithraniere-patentswitchingdc1.com 2008-06-23

keithraniere-patentswitchingf.com 2008-07-02

keithraniere-patentswitchingfc1.com 2008-07-02

keithraniere-patentswitchingfc10.com 2008-07-02

keithraniere-patentswitchingdc8.com 2008-06-23

theethicist.net 2008-11-05

world-ethical-foundations.net 2008-06-05

worldethicalfoundations.net 2008-06-05

world-ethical-foundations.com 2008-06-05

acappellainnovations.org 2007-10-23

nancylsalzman.org 2003-03-10

nancysalzman.org 2001-05-05

anonfeedback.org 2009-05-18

nxian.org 2003-11-19

nxiasociety.org 2009-05-26

nxivm.org 2001-10-29

nxivmimages.org 2005-09-15

pamelacafritz.org 2007-10-10

clarebronfman.org 2007-10-02

rainbow-garden.org 2007-10-02

raniere.org 2004-06-16

rational-inquiry.org 2007-10-02

cult-deprogramming.org 2003-09-17

dalailamaalbany.org 2009-04-20

dalailama-albany.org 2009-04-20

slateriverfarm.org 2007-10-10

ethicalfoundations.org 2008-05-25

ethicalhumanitarian.org 2008-06-11

ethicalhumanitarianfoundation.org 2007-10-10

ethicalmedia.org 2006-12-05

etholutions.org 2004-09-24

executive-success-programs.org 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprogram.org 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprograms.org 2003-09-12

theclearfoundation.org 2014-10-07

theethicist.org 2008-11-05

throughthenet.org 2007-11-07

keith-raniere.org 2007-10-02

keithalanraniere.org 2003-03-10

keitharaniere.org 2010-06-24

keithraniere.org 2001-05-05

vweek.org 2014-02-07

watchdogrewards.org 2010-06-24

world-ethical-foundations.org 2008-06-05

worldethicalconsortium.org 2009-06-29

worldwide-network.org 2015-06-13

rainbowculturalgarden.com 2007-11-06

rcgkids.com 2008-11-15

espian.us 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprograms.us 2003-09-12

keithraniere.us 2003-08-20

executivesuccessstories.com 2010-12-30

executivetrainingcompanies.com 2010-12-30

psychologistsevaluations.com 2010-12-30

rainbow-garden.info 2007-10-02

rainbowgarden.info 2007-10-02

raniere.info 2004-06-16

rational-inquiry.info 2007-10-02

rationalenquiry.info 2007-10-02

rationalinquiry.info 2007-10-02

thetopexecutivecoaches.com 2011-01-04

clarebronfman.info 2007-10-02

ethicalfoundations.info 2008-05-25

ethicalhumanitarian.info 2008-06-11

ethicalstandards.info 2014-08-14

ethicist.info 2015-01-28

watchdogrewards.info 2010-06-24

world-ethical-foundations.info 2008-06-05

worldethicalfoundations.info 2008-06-05

keithalanraniere.info 2003-03-10

keitharaniere.info 2010-06-24

keith-raniere.info 2007-10-02

keithraniere.info 2003-08-20

moviesnx.info 2004-11-08

nancylsalzman.info 2003-03-10

nancysalzman.info 2003-08-20

nxian.info 2003-11-19

nxivm.info 2001-10-29

keith-raniere-patentsleepa.com 2008-06-08

keith-raniere-patentsleepbc1.com 2008-06-07

nexivm.biz 2003-09-12

nxium.biz 2003-09-12

sureholdingscompany.com 2007-11-06

theethicist.com 2008-11-05

principledproductsinc.com 2007-11-06

albanydalailama.org 2009-04-20

espian.org 2015-06-26

cult-deprogramming.info 2003-09-17

keithraniereconversations.info 2011-12-21

keithraniereconversations.org 2011-12-21

keithraniereconversations.com 2011-12-21

keithraniereconversations.net 2011-12-21

rationalinquiry.org 2011-01-04

worldethicalfoundations.com 2008-06-05

ethicalhumanitarian.biz 2008-06-11

ultimaeducation.com 2015-02-04

world-ethical-foundations.biz 2008-06-05

raniere.biz 2004-06-16

samishriverrods.com whatcom001@gmail.com 2011-12-07

ethicalsciencefoundation.org 2012-03-17

ethicalsciencefoundation.net 2012-03-17

emwhosting.org 2012-03-19

emwhosting.net 2012-03-19

emwhosting.com 2012-03-19

espian.biz 2003-09-12

nancysalzman.biz 2003-08-20

ethicalfoundations.biz 2008-05-25

keith-raniere.biz 2007-10-02

nxivm.biz 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprograms.biz 2003-09-12

executivesuccessprogram.biz 2003-09-12

rainbowgarden.biz 2007-10-02

rationalinquiry.biz 2007-10-02

rational-inquiry.biz 2007-10-02

clarebronfman.biz 2007-10-02

e-veryware.net 2012-08-14

e-verywhere.net 2012-08-14

e-veryware.com 2012-08-14

rainbow-garden.mobi 2007-10-02

clarebronfman.mobi 2007-10-02

keith-raniere.mobi 2007-10-02

rationalinquiry.mobi 2007-10-02

raniere.mobi 2007-10-02

rainbowgarden.mobi 2007-10-02

keithraniere.mobi 2007-10-02

keithraniere.biz 2003-08-20

societyofprotectors.net 2012-11-01

executive-success-programs.biz 2003-09-12

rainbow-garden.biz 2007-10-02

worldwide-network.biz 2015-06-13

oneasianllc.com 2013-01-11

jnesstracks.com 2013-01-20

jnesstracks.net 2013-01-20

nxivmsuccessstories.com 2013-05-29

nxivmsuccessstories.net 2013-05-29

keithranierequotes.net 2014-01-19

keithranierequotes.org 2014-01-19

keithranierequotes.com 2014-01-19

executive-success-programs.tv 2003-09-12

vanguardweek.net 2014-02-07

vanguardweek.com 2014-02-07

vanguardweek.org 2014-02-07

vanguardweek.info 2014-02-07

vweek.info 2014-02-07

etholutionscentral.com 2014-05-15

etholutionscentral.net 2014-05-14

etholutionscentral.org 2014-05-15

exo-eso.org 2014-05-24

exoeso.org 2014-05-24

exoeso.net 2014-05-24

exo-eso.com 2014-05-24

esoexo.net 2014-05-24

exo-eso.net 2014-05-24

exoeso.info 2014-05-24

esoexo.info 2014-05-24

exo-eso.info 2014-05-24

etholutions.biz 2013-09-12

societyofprotectors.info 2012-11-01

ethicalmedia.info 2014-08-14

e-verywhere.org 2012-08-14

e-veryware.org 2012-08-14

consumersbuyline.us 2003-09-18

theknifemedia.com 2014-07-23

mediawithethics.org 2014-08-14

knifemedia.org 2014-08-14

knifeofaristotle.org 2014-08-14

theknifeofaristotle.org 2014-08-14

knifeofaristotle.com 2014-08-14

theknifeofaristotle.net 2014-08-14

mediawithethics.net 2014-08-14

theknifeofaristotle.com 2014-08-14

knifemedia.net 2014-08-14

knifeofaristotle.net 2014-08-14

ethicalstandards.net 2014-08-14

knifemedia.info 2014-08-14

theknifeofaristotle.info 2014-08-14

knifeofaristotle.info 2014-08-14

mediawithethics.info 2014-08-14

exo-eso.biz 2014-05-24

exoeso.biz 2014-05-24

esoexo.biz 2014-05-24

theclearfoundation.info 2014-10-07

theclearfoundation.biz 2014-10-07

theclearfoundation.net 2014-10-07

theclearfoundation.com 2014-10-07

nancysalzman.net 2001-05-05

keith-raniere-patentsleepb.com 2014-06-19

crystalchurchsa.com 2014-11-21

impressionatesllc.com 2014-12-26

ethicistcode.com 2015-02-04

beanethicist.com 2015-02-04

ethicistprinciples.com 2015-02-04

moralethicist.com 2015-02-04

yourethicist.com 2015-02-04

oneethicist.com 2015-02-04

ethicalcoalition.com 2015-02-04

ultimaethicist.com 2015-02-04

worldethicist.com 2015-02-04

ultimascience.com 2015-02-04

ethicalcoalition.net 2015-02-04

ethicalcoalition.org 2015-02-04

moralethicist.net 2015-02-18

ultimascience.org 2015-03-14

yourethicist.org 2015-03-14

ethicistcode.org 2015-03-14

moralethicist.org 2015-03-14

ethicistcode.net 2015-03-14

beanethicist.net 2015-03-14

ultimascience.net 2015-03-14

worldethicist.net 2015-03-14

ultimaethicist.net 2015-03-14

ultimaeducation.net 2015-03-14

ethicistprinciples.net 2015-03-14

oneethicist.net 2015-03-14

yourethicist.net 2015-03-14

beanethicist.org 2015-03-14

worldethicist.org 2015-03-14

ethicistprinciples.org 2015-03-14

ultimaethicist.org 2015-03-14

ultimaeducation.org 2015-03-14

oneethicist.org 2015-03-14

worldwide-nodes.net 2015-06-13

wrldwideequipment.net 2015-06-13

worldwidenode.com 2015-06-13

worldwideequipment.biz 2015-06-13

worldwide-equipment.biz 2015-06-13

worldwidenetwork.biz 2015-06-13

worldwidenode.biz 2015-06-13

worldwidenodes.biz 2015-06-13

worldwide-nodes.biz 2015-06-13

worldwideequipment.info 2015-06-13

worldwide-equipment.info 2015-06-13

worldwidenodes.info 2015-06-13

wrldwidenetwork.com 2015-06-13

worldwide-nodes.com 2015-06-13

worldwideequipment.org 2015-06-13

worldwide-equipment.org 2015-06-13

wrldwidenetwork.org 2015-06-13

worldwide-nodes.org 2015-06-13

worldwidenode.org 2015-06-13

worldwidenode.net 2015-06-13

worldwide-equipment.net 2015-06-13

worldwide-network.net 2015-06-13

wrldwidenetwork.net 2015-06-13

worldwideequip.net 2015-06-13

consumersbuyline.com 2003-09-18

j-ness.com 2006-07-07

nancy-salzman.com 2007-10-02

nxivmlive.com 2007-10-02

official-esp.com 2007-10-02

officialexecutivesuccess.com 2007-10-02

officialnxivm.com 2007-10-02

success-programs-unlimited.com 2007-10-02

consumersbuyline.net 2003-09-18

j-ness.net 2006-07-07

moviesnx.net 2004-11-08

reporterreporter.net 2007-10-10

sarabronfman.net 2007-10-02

successprogramsunlimited.net 2007-10-02

reporterreporter.us 2007-10-10

albanydalailama.net 2009-04-20

albanydalailama.com 2009-04-20

dalailamaalbany.com 2009-04-20

bundledelements.com {James Del Negro] 2007-11-06

geniusesblog.com 2010-09-21

geniusesblog.net 2010-09-21

geniusesonline.net 2010-09-21

geniusessite.com 2010-09-21

geniusessite.net 2010-09-21

geniusesstore.net 2010-09-21

nxivm-humanity.com 2007-12-23

moviesnx.org 2004-11-08

nancy-salzman.org 2007-10-02

official-esp.org 2007-10-02

officialesp.org 2007-10-02

consumersbuyline.org 2003-09-18

reporterreporter.org 2007-10-10

successprogramsunlimited.org 2007-10-02

worldethicalfoundations.org 2008-06-05

reporterreporter.info 2007-10-10

dignitarytestimonials.com [Pamela Cafritz Melbourne IT] 2011-01-04

successprogramsunlimited.info 2007-10-02

successprograms.info 2007-10-02

consumersbuyline.info 2003-09-18

geniusesblog.info 2010-09-21

geniusesonline.info 2010-09-21

geniusessite.info 2010-09-21

geniusesstore.info 2010-09-21

nancy-salzman.info 2007-10-02

official-esp.info 2007-10-02

officialesp.info 2007-10-02

notabletestimonials.com [Pamela Cafritz Melbourne IT] 2011-04-26

nxivm-alb.com [Pamela Cafritz Melbourne IT] 2011-04-26

pl66dn.net 2011-08-05

pl66dn.com 2011-08-05

keith-raniere-patentsleepbc20.com [Nancy Salzman Fast Domain] 2008-06-11

officialesp.biz 2007-10-02

successprogramsunlimited.biz 2007-10-02

successprogramsunlimited.mobi 2007-10-02

geniusesblog.org 2010-09-21

geniusesonline.org 2010-09-21

geniusessite.org 2010-09-21

geniusesstore.org 2010-09-21

pl66dn.org 2011-08-05

sarabronfman.org 2007-10-02

wwnetwrk.org 2012-01-09

wwnetwrk.net 2012-01-09

wwnetwrk.com 2012-01-09

wwnetwrk.info 2012-01-09

geniusesonline.biz 2010-09-21

sarabronfman.biz 2007-10-02

reporterreporter.biz 2007-10-10

geniusesstore.biz 2010-09-21

successprograms.biz 2007-10-02

executive-success-programs.mobi 2007-10-02

nxivm.mobi 2007-10-02

executivesuccessprograms.mobi 2007-10-02

nancy-salzman.mobi 2007-10-02

geniusessite.mobi 2010-09-21

officialesp.mobi 2007-10-02

official-esp.mobi 2007-10-02

sarabronfman.mobi 2007-10-02

geniusesstore.mobi 2010-09-21

salzman.mobi 2007-10-02

executive-success.mobi 2007-10-02

executivesuccess.mobi 2007-10-02

successprograms.mobi 2007-10-02

consumersbuyline.biz 2003-09-18

executivesuccess.biz 2007-10-02

exectuive-success.biz 2007-10-02

axiologyinc.net 2012-09-17

nancy-salzman.biz 2007-10-02

geniusessite.biz 2010-09-21

nxivmsuccessstories.org 2013-05-29

nxivmnews.net 2014-01-29

nxivmnews.info 2014-01-29

nxivmnews.com 2014-01-29

j-ness.info 2014-04-09

exoeso.com 2014-05-24

societyofprotectors.org 2012-11-01

jnesstracks.org 2013-01-20

nxivmnews.org 2014-01-29

barbjtribute.org 2014-09-03

barbjtribute.info 2014-09-03

barbjtribute.net 2014-09-03

barbjtribute.com 2014-09-03

axiologyinc.info 2014-10-17

axiologyinc.org 2014-10-17

rainbowculturalgarden.net 2014-10-21

rcgkids.info 2014-10-21

rainbowculturalgarden.info 2014-10-21

rcgkids.net 2014-10-21

rainbowculturalgarden.org 2014-10-21

rcgkids.org 2014-10-21

jcricketllc.com 2015-02-14

************************************************************************************

It may be that Carl Hendricks is a real person who suddenly became the registrant all Raniere’s domains, right after Robbie Chiappone mysteriously dropped out of sight. But it is interesting that the same phone number used to register Basit Igtet’s domain two years earlier – under the name Independent Libya Foundation – has now been used to register hundreds of Raniere’s domain names. Why?

Clearly, more research is required. Perhaps our readers can contribute what they know or suspect.



