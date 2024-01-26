Lofgren Lands in Latino District: A New Challenge for Tech’s Ally

January 26, 2024
For 29 years in the House of Representatives, Zoe Lofgren has served as the legal representative in Congress for Big Tech. They have supported each other. She ensured that the big four – Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple – thrived and prospered, and they took care of her by ensuring she had her job renewed every two years through 14 congressional campaigns.

Zoe Lofgren

For most of these years, Zoe Lofgren’s district was the heart of Big Tech country – Silicon Valley. Predominantly woke, white, wealthy, and overwhelmingly Democrat, no Republican had a ghost of a chance.

All she had to do was ensure a Republican was her opponent, and she was virtually unbeatable.

But in 2022, redistricting caused her to run for the first time in California’s newly changed 18th congressional district.

Map of the 18th District in California

It includes some of her old district – parts of San Jose, but now also encompasses parts of Santa Clara County, stretching south towards Morgan Hill, San Martin, and Gilroy. It has the largest Hispanic population of any district in the Bay Area and the largest concentration of Vietnamese Americans in the country.

This district includes Zoe’s home in East San Jose and encompasses communities in Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. The cities and communities in CA-18 include Salinas, downtown and East San Jose, Gilroy, King City, Soledad, San Juan Bautista, Castroville, Gonzales, Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Hollister, Lockwood, Greenfield, and Prunedale.

Zoe Lofgren is now running for re-election in 2024 in a district that is now a majority Hispanic area, conservative, and Catholic in character.

Zoe Lofgren

Lofgren, who advocates for children’s rights to medical decisions, such as sterilizing themselves before they are old enough to smoke a cigarette or drink a glass of wine, and supports abortion rights right up until the moment of birth and perhaps later, is running for re-election in a district where most voters might find her positions objectionable.

She needs Big Tech’s help – with funding, which they generously provide, and support on the streets. The aim is to ensure Republican Peter Hernandez wins the primary and then suppress the Hispanic vote in the general election.
Why should they continue to help her?

She will be dealing with a brand new constituency while still sitting on her old Committees on Judiciary and Science, Space and Technology, where she can continue to advocate for Big Tech, ensuring that in any conflict between what is best for the American people and what is best for four major companies – companies so large they almost have the economics of a country – the latter prevails.

Lofgren’s only challenge is running in the primary on March 5th.

California has open primaries, meaning every candidate from every party runs in the primary, and the top two vote-getters face each other in the general election.

Charlene Nijmeh

Republicans will likely vote for Hernandez, and some Latinos will, too. If Hernandez comes in first or second, Lofgren will probably win the general election because Democrats vote Democrat and outnumber Republicans two to one.

Lofgren’s only vulnerability is if Democrat Charlene Nijmeh wins a spot in the primary. Should Nijmeh and Lofgren win the primary in the new, predominantly Latino district, Nijmeh could be the winner in the general election.

The key to victory in the general for Zeo Lofgren will be to suppress the Hispanic vote.

Thanks to Big Tech, she has all the money she needs and can outspend her rivals five to one.

Just as Zoe Lofgren needs fewer Hispanics to vote, Hernandez and Nijmeh need the opposite. They need the voice of the people in the majority to come out and vote in the primary and not hand their voices to Big Tech through Lofgren but to elect a representative who supports their needs and wishes for a truer, better government.

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

