All the World’s a Stage and Penn State Had Some Pretty Bad Actors in Sandusky Case

For those who think I must treat liars with courtesy, please do not read further. In this post, I will offer my opinion about some actors who played a role in the false conviction of Jerry Sandusky.

It seems my story, “The Plan to Expose the False Conviction of Jerry Sandusky,” provoked an anonymous comment as follows:

Thanks for the answer, Frank.

If only life were like a fictional play.

As I suspected, this has nothing to do with securing Sandusky’s freedom, but only with a PR campaign by wealthy Penn State football program donors who are embarrassed by all the side eye they get from people at the country club. Seems like they are pouring more money down the Paterno black hole, but that’s their right.

My Reply

Thanks for your comment, but no one is paying me to write these articles. I am writing because the public knows only the fictional play when Penn State was a stage. And all the men and women had their exits and entrances:

The mewling and puking Aaron Fisher and his mother, full of vent, who coerced, and cajoled her stooge son into reluctant deceit.

The whining so-called victim-millionaires, Struble, Simcisco, Swisher-Houtz, Paden, Kajak, Konstas, and ghastly Ryan Rittenmeyer, trying to hide the joy they felt about the millions their lurking lawyers said they’d get – after paying them a third.

Sniffle King Aaron ‘Teardrop’ Fisher, $7.5 million.

Jason ‘the Sinner’ Simcisko, $7.25 million.

Brett ‘Two-Faced’ Swisher-Houtz, $5.5 million.

Michal ‘Kayjackster’ Kajak, $8.1 million — I never saw man so completely altered. His beard turned quite gold from grief.

‘Slippery’ Zach Konstas, $1.5 million. He had the worst lawyer of them all.

Kenneth Suggs, who was quick to call Sandusky a coward to the media, only got his client $1.5 million when all the other “victims” got multiple millions.

Dustin ‘Sneaky’ Struble, $3.25 million.

Sabastian “Pinocchio” Paden, $20 million.

Lifelong criminal “Lyin’ Ryan Rittmeyer. His $5.5 million payday was one for the record books. The evidence shows he never met Sandusky, and his testimony at trial was a snot-filled tissue of lies.

Lies can drive a man to nice new rides…

Shower Power

Eight grown men whimpering on the witness stand, fooling the jury that they were still 10 years old, blubbering out their snivel of “repressed memories” then cashing their million dollar checks.

And let us not forget two other millionaires — the cowardly shower witness and the devious shower boy-in-hiding.

Vini, Vidi, Figit: Mike McQueary said he came, he saw and he fled. Everyone wants to know why, if he saw Sandusky rape a boy, he ran away? McQueary got $9.7 million for his strategic storytelling.

Allan Myers, the little “shower boy” who told law enforcement that Sandusky never raped him, then hid during the trial, then changed his story. He got $6.9 million.

Prosecutors

The mendacious prosecutors, sighing like a furnace, a woeful ballad of their poor little child-witnesses’ sung to the jury’s eyebrow.

Porn King Frank Fina was fired for the porn he sent to judges. He was suspended for lying to a judge.

Lyin’ Joe McGettigan told the jury he knew not the name of the shower boy. For him, winning is the only thing.

Prosecutor Jonelle ‘Fibber’ Eschbach said in effect to the cowardly McQueary, “I know there are lies, but we have to lie for the cause, so keep your mouth shut, fool.”

The Media

The prosecutors’ best teammates: the media, accepting impossible lies like the gullible stenographers they were, jealous in defending their false narrative against any glimmer of truth that might have burned through their soulless ambition.

Quick to pounce with sudden judgment, held to no standard, fast to write, never correct, seeking always the bubble reputation, reckless of guilt or innocence, or putting an innocent man in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Judge

Then there was the old white haired judge, gaunt, eyes severe, full of wise sayings, supporting the deceptions of the prosecutors, ever-assuming the air of feigned insult to any who noted his crimes, or his rush to a show trial.

Verdict first, trial afterward. Judge John Cleland rushed the trial, despite the defense not having enough time to study the mountain of discovery dumped at their doorstep 10 days before trial.

Foolish Court Jester

Then there was the court jester, Joe-for-the-defense, kissing up to the prosecution, the accusers, and the media, a con artist member of the prosecution team, with his show defense.

Joe Amendola smiles as he butters up the people who count – the media, as his client, Jerry Sandusky, heads toward a conviction.

Bad Actors

So many actors. The cravens at Penn State, the vengeful trustee, a ruthless governor, lying cops, glory mongering therapists, quacks peddling junk science.

Quack therapist Michael Gillum. He believed every lie Aaron Fisher and Brett Swisher-Houtz told him. Why? Was it just lack of discernment? Incompetence? Or something more ambitious or rewarding?

And the cagey Penn State lawyers winking and nodding to their rapacious, friendly “sex abuse” civil lawyers whose faces they washed and what favors they got, we shall learn.

Better coach than Paterno: Ben Andreozzi, Brett Swisher-Houtz’s attorney.

Penn State Money?

The anonymous commenter suggests I write about Sandusky for money at the call of wealthy Penn State regalers annoyed at furtive glances and ugly smirks at their country club.

I do this on my own account; I am a critic of the Penn State horror-fiction play. It has everything to do with Jerry Sandusky’s freedom. Not just for his sake. For your sake and mine, so that innocence does not suffer, and liars are exposed, and bad actors on stage are not mistaken for men and women of conscience.

This was a racketeering conspiracy; the enterprise deep and vast. Judge Cleland and others kept it alive within the time bar. And in due course, a group of criminals may trade places with Jerry Sandusky.

We’ve only just begun.