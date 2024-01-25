Changing Claims: Shubin ‘Amplified’ Accusers Stories in Sandusky Case

Lawyer Andrew Shubin of State College, PA, says he led “the charge to hold Penn State accountable for its role in the devastating sexual abuse of young boys.”

Before Jerry Sandusky’s criminal trial in 2012, attorney Shubin was already leading the charge by advertising and recruiting men who wanted to make some good money and were willing to remember something they forgot or never told anyone before; that Jerry Sandusky had abused them when they were boys.

He had a broad group to choose from since Sandusky’s Second Mile had served more than 100,000 at-risk boys, many attending a summer camp that Sandusky would attend.

Attorney Shubin met at least seven men to whom Penn State paid $32 million after alleging they were victims of Sandusky.

Shubin took a healthy slice of that tidy sum.

Shubin did not negotiate directly with Penn State. He arranged for a fee-sharing deal with Ross Feller Casey LLP whose partners, he claimed, were friends with Penn State Trustee Ira Lubert, who was the chairman of the Sandusky settlement committee at Penn State.

As attorney Joel Feller said, the Sandusky “case is unique in how these young men were individually destroyed by the former Penn State assistant football coach.”

Shubin agreed. “This was an absolutely horrific thing that happened to these little boys.”

Shubin added, “The real story is a pedophile was able to operate in the midst of a powerful institution for many, many years, and countless boys’ had their childhoods destroyed, and they struggle every day to put their lives together.”

Shubin’s clients and their destruction included the following:

Simcisko’s Swing: From Denial to Damning Testimony

On July 19, 2011, Jason Simcisko told Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) that Sandusky never did anything inappropriate to him.

“I don’t believe any of this stuff is true, and hope he is found not guilty,” Simcisko said.

After six meetings with Shubin, Simcisko changed his testimony. He testified Sandusky “touched his penis, washed his butt, and kissed his shoulders.”

After Sandusky was convicted, Simcisko settled with Penn State for $7.25 million.

Struble’s Story Shift: Financial Aid Application to Accusation

When he was 20, Dustin Struble wrote on an application for financial aid, “Jerry Sandusky, he has helped me understand so much about myself. He is such a kind and caring gentleman, and I will never forget him.”

When he was 27, during the mad hunt for Sandusky victims, Stuble told Pennsylvania State Police that Sandusky never abused him.

After Struble met with Shubin, the lawyer convinced the simple-minded young man to see his therapist, Cynthia Macnab, an expert in repressed memory recovery.

After a dozen sessions, Struble claimed he recalled Sandusky had inappropriately touched him.

“That doorway that was closed has since been opening more,” Struble testified at Sandusky’s trial. “Through counseling and different things, I can remember a lot more detail that I had pushed aside then.”

Struble got $3.25 million from Penn State.

Rittmeyer’s Rap Sheet: Troubled Past to Testimony

While others may have needed repressed memory therapy to “remember,” Ryan Rittmeyer, 24, had not forgotten a thing.

Just like Shubin, the Pennsylvania state attorney general’s office advertised for Sandusky victims and established a sex abuse hotline.

On November 29, 2011, Rittmeyer called the hotline.

He also retained Shubin.

Rittmeyer knows a little about lawyers and law enforcement.

After all, he has been arrested 17 times, including reckless endangerment (60 days in prison), theft by deception and false impression (six months in jail), receiving stolen property, and a second count of theft by deception and false impression (probation for a year), and criminal solicitation and robbery to inflict or threaten immediate bodily harm (21 months in prison).

Rittmeyer initially told PSP that Sandusky had groped him in a swimming pool, then attempted oral sex while driving him around in a silver convertible – a car no one had ever seen Sandusky drive.

One week later, Rittmeyer enhanced his story with Shubin’s help.

Before the grand jury, Rittmeyer upped his abuse from once in a silver convertible to twice a month for almost three years when he was 12-14.

Penn State paid Rittmeyer $5.5 million.

Probst’s Payout: From Praise to Prosecution Narrative

No one’s story changed more than Frankie Probst, 24, who told NBC that between 10 and 16, he frequently spent the weekend with Sandusky, who never abused him.

“He was a down to earth, really nice guy that would do anything for you,” said Probst. “I guess he took a liking to me, and the relationship grew to kind of like a fatherly figure.”

After Shubin got hold of Probst, with some help from memory therapist Macnab, he remembered Sandusky had performed oral and anal sex on him at Sandusky’s home and Penn State.

Probst got $9 million from Penn State.

Shubin and the Shower Boy: A Client’s Tale Transformed

The boy who a confused Mike McQueary allegedly saw or heard being raped or molested, or possibly just horsing around in a shower with Sandusky, was also a Shubin client.

His story changed, too.

On September 20, 2011, ex-Marine Allan Myers, 23, told the PSP that Sandusky never abused him in the shower or anywhere else.

He chastised the PSP for their interrogatory methods, saying they were trying to put words in his mouth.

On November 9, 2011, Myers told private investigator Curtis Everhart, “Never in my life did I ever feel uncomfortable or violated… never did Jerry do wrong by me… I will never have anything bad to say about Jerry.”

Semper Fidelis.

Myers wrote a letter to a local newspaper defending Sandusky.

But after Myers went to see Shubin, the story changed.

The only question is, who changed the story, Myers or Shubin?

Shubin provided federal law enforcement inspector Michael Corricelli with a three-page summary of Myers’ proposed testimony of Sandusky’s abuse.

A month later, on March 16, 2012, Inspector Corricelli interviewed Myers.

Corricelli attempted to have Myers elaborate on the sexual contact he had with Sandusky, but Myers refused, saying he wasn’t ready to talk specifics.

Corricelli asked him if he had ever told Shubin about the specific sexual contact between him and Sandusky.

Myer said he never told him anything.

If Myers told the truth, how did Shubin write a three-page letter describing all kinds of specific sex crimes?

Corricelli examined Shubin’s three-page document he claimed Myers had written.

The inspector told the lead investigator he suspected Myers did not write the document, but it was a fictional account by Shubin.

Myers’s initial statements that Sandusky did not abuse him could be used to blow up the whole shower boy rape story at the trial.

Sandusky wanted to call Myers as a witness.

This could be bad for Shubin’s overall plans. So the lawyer arranged for his client, the ex-marine Myers, to hide at an undisclosed rural location during the trial so Sandusky could not find him.

Fully aware of Myers’s role as the shower boy and knowing the state dared not call him, prosecutor Joseph McGettigan was forced to lie to the jury, saying the identity of the little shower boy was “known to God but not to us.”

As for Allan Myers, it is, they say, a proud privilege to be a Marine – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and to his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability.

Allan Myers was none of these.

For hiding out and not standing up for his friend, Myers got $6.9 million from Penn State.

Tice’s Tale of Hitchhiking Horror: Shubin’s Hand in the Narrative

One of the little boy “victims” of Sandusky was Randy Tice, 62, who in 2013 claimed that 42 years earlier, when he was 16, Sandusky picked him up hitchhiking. According to Tice, Sandusky gave him alcohol and marijuana, then drove him to the locker room at Penn State. Trice was standing at a urinal. Sandusky sneaked up and anally raped him. According to Tice’s civil claim, while Sandusky was raping him, the two got into a wrestling match. Although it is hard to picture the contortions needed to accomplish this, while being anally raped from behind, Tice managed to head-butt Sandusky in the teeth, causing “dental injury” that required “dental work.” Right after the acrobatic Tice endured his alleged urinal attack in 1971, Tice got Paterno and another university official on a conference call to complain about being raped by Sandusky. This was another marvelous feat by Tice since it was years before Penn State had the technology to have conference calls.

According to Tice (or Shubin), Paterno threatened Tice, saying, “Stop this right now! We’ll call the authorities.” Penn State paid Tice $200,000, which may not seem like much considering the creativity of his story. Remember that his claim was three decades past the statute of limitations, and there was no way Tice could have collected one dime through any court of law in the USA for his fantastical and nonsensical story. Dillen’s Deception: Exposing Shubin’s Solicitation Scheme John Ziegler broke the story of Jerry Sandusky’s innocence back when nobody would consider it. His podcast series “With The Benefit of Hindsight” proves his case. Among the evidence is a recording of an interview with Shubin and a prospective client, A.J. Dillen. Following that is a discussion between Ziegler and Dillen, which can be heard on the April, 2021 podcast With the Benefit of Hindsight, Episode Fourteen: Secret Agent Man. In 2014, A.J. Dillen, a 31-year-old former Second Miler, went to Shubin, pretending to be a sexual abuse victim of Sandusky. When I say he pretended to be a sexual abuse victim, I do not mean pretended like the others to make money. Dillen pretended to be a victim so he could expose the treacherous lies told against his friend Jerry Sandusky and how Shubin was part of an ugly mercenary scheme to get money at the expense of a man’s freedom. Dillen recorded his private meetings with Shubin on his cell phone. And through him, we glimpse the great prevaricator Andrew Shubin’s methods. Dillen told Shubin how Sandusky sexually abused him in a local park called Sunset Park. Shubin was pleased to represent the young man, but decided to change the location from Sunset Park, which could not be held liable for alleged misdeeds in the bushes. Shubin decided it would be better if the abuse happened at Penn State, which was paying millions for what other men said went on in the showers when they were boys. Shubin spruced up Dillen’s story, moving the alleged crime scene from Sunset Park to the Penn State campus showers. Shubin was lying in good faith and thought his client, like his other clients, was lying in good faith. He thought they were partners in lies. He did not know his client was looking to set him up. Shubin continued to craft the story for Dillen, adding that he needed to remember that he told someone in the administration at Penn State about the abuse, but no one did anything about it. Shubin also advised Dillen that he should recall he reported the abuse to someone, possibly a psychologist. Shubin explained he referred accusers to Ross Feller Casey LLP because of their close friendship with the Penn State trustee who hands out the money — Ira Lubert. If Dillen seemed perplexed by Shubin changing his story, Shubin had the answer. He referred Dillen to Dr. Macnab. All of Shubin’s Sandusky “victims” were referred to Cynthia Macnab. The “victims” met individually with Macnab hundreds of times – all on Penn State’s dime – to try to “remember” with Macnab’s help more times that Sandusky abused them. Sometimes, all the Sandusky “victims” met in a group therapy session with Macnab so they could discuss their stories and help each other remember what Sandusky did to them. Macnab admitted to Dillen that some people could say things that didn’t happen, but that’s where attorney Shubin comes in. Macnab depended on Shubin to bring out the true story. Dillen told Macnab he could remember all the times Sandusky abused him that Shubin wanted him to remember. But he did once dream about Sandusky. Macnab said people recall their traumatic memories through dreams. After three years of trying, Dillen finally told McNabb he did not remember being abused by Sandusky. He blamed himself for not remembering despite Macnab’s repressed recovered memory therapy. Macnab consoled Dillen, unaware that he was secretly recording her and trying to expose her as a peddler of junk science who partnered with a corrupt attorney to entice a group of pea-brain low-class trailer trash to lie and become millionaires. Macnab told Dillen, “You’re not crazy because you didn’t remember… It’s the way we deal with overwhelming trauma… When you’re young, you tend to forget. I have talked to quite a few guys that were abused by Sandusky, and this is the case with most of them.” One day, Shubin made a candid admission to Dillen. He said the prosecutors in the Penn State case didn’t get along with him because his clients kept changing their stories. That’s because, Shubin explained, he got his clients to “the right people” to help them “remember a whole lot more.” When Dillen finally said he wasn’t sure Sandusky had ever abused him, Macnab said that was a good sign. Macnab explained to Dillen that “people don’t remember when traumatic events happen to them,” and that “traumatic events are laid down in the brain differently.” So, if Dillen thought Sandusky did not abuse him, that was a sign that Sandusky abused him. Dillen finally ended his sting operation by publicizing his story with John Zeigler and Ralph Cipriano.

Matt Sandusky: From Arson to Allegation Under Shubin’s Wing

Matt Heichel Sandusky Davidson got involved with The Second Mile when he was eight, when he and his family lived in a trailer. In 1994, when Matt was 16, he burned down a barn and was facing jail for arson. That’s when Jerry and Dottie Sandusky offered to adopt him. A Centre County Children and Youth Services report recommended the adoption, saying the Sanduskys, who had already adopted five foster kids, would provide “a stable, loving home environment.”

In the Sandusky home, Matt took advantage of a teenage mother, Robyn Gross, whom the Sanduskys had taken into their home.

When the Sanduskys found out Matt had a physical relationship with her in their home, they told the two they had to stop.

Matt, who was 17 at the time, decided he would get Sandusky’s attention, so he persuaded Robyn that they would both take an overdose of aspirin to make it look like they were Romeo and Juliet committing suicide.

Matt gave the girl a large overdose of aspirin while Matt slyly swallowed a couple of aspirin and secretly spit the rest out. The girl was rushed to the hospital and almost died. Matt’s headache went away.

But the good news was that the girl had a blessed escape – from Matt. The Sandusky’s helped her go to a Christian home for unwed mothers.

Now, 20 years later, at 40, Matt Sandusky had told the police and under oath in the grand jury that his adopted father, Jerry Sandusky, had never abused him.

He went to court to fight his ex-wife so that his children could continue to visit the Sandusky home after Sandusky was arrested for sexual abuse because he knew Jerry Sandusky would never harm a child.

On the opening day of Sandusky’s trial, Matt heard a “victim” tell his bogus tale of repressed memories of abuse.

That night, Matt, staying with the Sanduskys, told one of his adopted siblings, “This is ridiculous. Anybody can make accusations without evidence and get paid. I could, you could, anyone could… But I actually have morals.”

Within days, Matt hooked up with Shubin, and during the trial, he told police Sandusky inappropriately touched him.

All five of his adopted siblings said they did not believe Matt had ever been abused.

Robyn, Matt’s former teen lover, whom he almost poisoned, wrote that Matt had never mentioned any abuse to her, and she didn’t believe he’d been abused.

She described Jerry Sandusky, with whom she lived as a teenager, as having a “childlike mind and soul,” adding that “our culture and society don’t understand that kind of ‘innocence’ and playfulness today.”

But that did not deter Matt, who changed his story even more under Shubin’s guidance.

At first, he claimed his adopted father had touched him inappropriately, but there wasn’t oral sex.

When he filed his civil claim on Jan. 16, 2013, he said that, from 1988 to 2000 (starting when he was nine and ending when he was 21), Sandusky had abused him many times, including lots of oral sex.

Matt collected $325,000 from Penn State, which was a good settlement since he was ten years past the statute of limitations. Except through the generosity of Ira Lubert and his friendship with his lawyer friends, Matt Sandusky Davidson would not have gotten a dime.

Matt also appeared on Oprah, where he explained he had repressed memories of abuse.

“All of these things start coming back to you, yes (and) it starts to become very confusing for me, and you try to figure out what is real and what you’re making up,”

We can help him figure it out.

Let’s see, Matt lied to the police and the grand jury. He said Sandusky never abused him.

Either that, or he lied when he told Shubin that he was forced to have oral sex just in time to collect some Penn State grab-n-go cash.

He explained why he lied, “So that they can really have closure and see what the truth actually is. And just to right the wrong, honestly, of going to the grand jury and lying,”

I rather suspect Matt Sandusky is a chronic and habitual liar. But then again, I hold the same opinion of all of Shubin’s clients.

Shubin’s Controversial Cut: The Lawyer’s Lucrative Link to Sandusky’s Case

As to Shubin himself, he is in many ways the architect of the false conviction of Jerry Sandusky, and I estimate for his deception on the courts and at Penn State, he made around $5 million.

Who says crime doesn’t pay?