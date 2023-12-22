Ex-Attorney Richard A. Luthmann Files Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Alleged Wrongs

NEW YORK — Former attorney Richard A. Luthmann, known for his unconventional legal tactics, initiated a lawsuit against several prominent individuals, contending they are indebted to him or have committed various offenses against him.

Luthmann, previously convicted for state and federal crimes, including wire fraud and extortion conspiracy, asserts he endured an unjust prison sentence, leading to what he describes as his transformation into a “broken person.” He alleges that during his incarceration, he was a victim of prison rape, sexual abuse, and torture, experiences that have since resulted in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Upon his release from federal custody, Luthmann embarked on a new career path as a journalist. However, he claims the defendants in his lawsuit obstructed his efforts to move away from his troubled past. Legal documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court assert that each defendant “owes Mr. Luthmann a debt or has perpetrated a crime against him. Some have done both.”

The allegations include falsehoods, perjury, and improper use of office. Luthmann seeks compensation totaling over $600,000 for past legal fees owed, in addition to more than $500,000 in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. He intends to allocate any proceeds from the litigation to satisfy the judgments rendered against him by the United States Government.

Among the defendants in the case are NYC Council Member Kamillah M. Hanks, her partner, Kevin Barry Love, suspended NY attorney Christopher Ambrose, Staten Island Special District Attorney Eric Nelson, Guy Cardinale, the estate of Charlie Balducci and NYS Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr.

An Assemblyman-Turned-Judge

Luthmann’s claims against Justice Castorina allege corruption, perjury, and unauthorized practice of law.

Luthmann, who was convicted of creating fake Facebook pages and falsifying business records, claims Castorina was not only his co-conspirator, but he commissioned the deceptive social media campaign. The filing includes exhibits purportedly showing Castorina’s actual knowledge of these activities.

Further, Luthmann alleges Special Prosecutor Nelson committed perjury, subornation of perjury, and practiced law without authorization. According to Luthmann, Nelson enlisted the help of disbarred ex-lawyer Perry Reich, depriving Luthmann of his constitutional rights.

The lawsuit also accuses Castorina of failing to settle outstanding legal bills of over $65,000 and perjury during a 2018 grand jury proceeding. According to Luthmann, Castorina’s sworn testimony did not align with his previous Facebook messages.

This lawsuit follows a series of stories on the Frank Report about Castorina’s alleged perjury. Earlier this year, Luthmann’s lawyers filed a similar case against Castorina, including materials suggesting discrepancies in Castorina’s sworn testimony.

Luthmann v. Castorina et al.

Castorina Grand Jury Testimony

According to Luthmann, Castorina was aware of plans to create a fake Facebook page to lampoon Janine Materna, his political opponent, in the 2016 NYS Assembly elections.

The claims suggest they planned the scheme after Castorina learned that Materna intended to challenge him in the primary.

Luthmann had previously created a spoof Facebook page for Democratic District Attorney candidate Michael McMahon in 2015. Referred to as “Smiling Jack,” this page also targeted McMahon’s advisor, former Judge Carmen Cognetta, with derogatory language.

The lawsuit alleges Castorina approved these tactics and even referred to “TEAM MCMAHON” as “the Irish Mafia.”

Luthmann created an organizational chart depicting “TEAM MCMAHON” as a crime family, posted on the fake Mike McMahon Facebook page.

Castorina reportedly told a grand jury under penalty of perjury, “I told him — I told him to stop. I told him not to communicate this type of stuff to me. That’s for sure.”

However, Luthmann disputes these claims, arguing their Facebook Messenger exchanges show Castorina found the campaign amusing and never instructed him to cease.

The allegations of perjury could have severe repercussions for Castorina, potentially leading to judicial defrocking, disbarment, and prison.

Luthmann also alleges Castorina attempted to “cover up” his involvement in illegal activities by making baseless claims to the US Probation Office. Nelson, too, is implicated in the accusations, with Luthmann asserting that the special prosecutor was involved in criminal activity during the 2018 indictment in People v. Luthmann where, Luthmann contends, Nelson submitted false affidavits to Justice Marina C. Mundy and Judge Donald Leo, aiming to hide alleged crimes committed by himself, Castorina, and disbarred attorney Reich.

Luthmann accuses Castorina of perjury, and Nelson, as a special prosecutor, knowingly suborn his perjury.