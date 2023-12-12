Dr. Phil to Address Injustice in Family Court – Seeks Parents in Custody Disputes to Appear on His Show

Phil McGraw, known for his CBS syndicated show, “Dr. Phil,” is inviting people with stories of injustice in family court to appear on his new cable network. His contact info can be found at: https://www.drphil.com/family-court-failed-you.
The initiative, called “Family Court Failed You?”, is part of McGraw’s Media Street Media. The new cable network will feature “Dr. Phil Primetime,” which will air nightly at 8 p.m. ET beginning February 26, 2024, and follows the format McGraw used on “Dr. Phil,” which aired for 22 years on daytime TV.
McGraw’s focus on family court may open a larger discussion on issues of injustice in American family courts.
McGraw’s Expertise
His former daytime show featured McGraw offering advice in “life strategies” from his experience as a clinical and forensic psychologist. His new cable network seeks parents currently or in the past who were in high-conflict family court custody battles and believe justice was not served through family court. Parents who lost custody, who had their parental rights limited or terminated, or have had their assets drained by family law attorneys seemingly in league, and with the court-appointed professionals, are candidates for Dr. Phil.
The Plight of Parents in Family Court
Parents who have had their freedom jeopardized by threats, or the loss of freedom through incarceration in America’s version of debtors’ prison for such failures as court-ordered payment to guardians ad litem, attorneys for children, custody evaluators, and psychologists who made life-altering determinations in “the best interest of the children” that brought woe to both parent and child alike – and whose findings seemingly tailor to conform with outcomes that favor their referrers – lawyers and their own best financial interest – these too would make suitable candidates for Dr. Phil. As a psychologist with considerable experience with courtroom processes, Dr. Phil might understand the abuse of experts in mental health in family court.
The Business of Family Law
As a shrewd businessman, he may see how family law attorneys can convert the life savings of a divorcing couple, stoking conflict in league with the opposing attorney and finding resolution only when the financial bleeding dries into bankruptcy, and in some extreme instances, suicide and murder of parents and children alike. Dr. McGraw with his insights into human nature may be able to measure a parent’s likelihood of winning custody much like attorneys do at the onset of a case, based on the original and universally-applied golden rule – the parent with the most gold will get the judge to rule in matters of custody and division of assets.
Challenging the Family Court System
The perspicacious McGraw will understand how money-interests are served by the misuse of the two best money-making weapons in the arsenal of that king of adversarial settings – the legal fight within a family. The two methods of obliterating parental rights, well known in family law practice, are “the silver bullet” (false allegations of domestic abuse used to gain an advantage in custody battles, most frequently misused by mothers) and false accusations of parental alienation (false allegations that one parent manipulated the children against the other parent; often by fathers who abuse their children – which is the actual cause of alienation).
These two lucrative methods profit court professionals to the detriment of the children, whose wishes and oftentimes safety are ignored for a ‘best interest of the child” standard that curiously and almost always finds that the wealthier parent is the best (and oftentimes only) fit parent for custody.
Family court has in essence set up a kind of legally protected purchasing of custody. Often extracted over long drawn, attorney-stoked legal battles that can extend for as long as a decade – if the money holds out – family court has become a market place where the commodity is custody and kids are sold to the highest bidder.
Dr. Phil’s Insight into the Judicial System
Dr. Phil, because he is obviously highly intelligent and understands, undoubtedly, how human power corrupts, will no doubt discern that at the base of this national disgrace is the family court judge — omnipotent, unwatched, unappealable.
In a violation of the spirit of America, which founded itself with a judiciary where the people are imminent and serve as both finders of facts but watchdogs of the judiciary, and legislative branches, thus reigning in the executive branch and known as the jury — a jury-less family court empowers judges to be judge, law maker, law enforcer, expert quasi-psychologist, and jury and in the end blatantly the crony-master. With a judge with nearly unlimited power, it is a court where due process, the rule of law and the facts in controversy are precisely what the judge alone dictates.
Dr. Phil McGraw’s Role in Highlighting Family Court Issues
Dr. Phil McGraw’s “Family Court Failed You?” may be the best chance to put a man with the intelligence to comprehend, the heart to care and the audience to cause a national understanding of the crimes, literally, of family court.
He has said he has “grave concerns for the American family.” He may find a solution other than the obvious – to avoid family court for the moment you walk into it – perhaps naively seeking justice – you have handed to a judge, a stranger to you — absolute power, total control of your children and you and your finances with no assurance of justice and because of their absolute power – a pretty good assurance of corruption.
Dr. McGraw may be the man for the task at hand.
McGraw’s Legacy in Psychology and Television
In addition to his enormously popular television work, McGraw has written best-selling books “Life Strategies,” “Relationship Rescue,” and “Family First.” In 2006, he received the Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association for his contribution to psychology. The citation read in part: “Your work has touched more Americans than any other living psychologist.”
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
Dr Phil has a very keen built in bullshit detector. I would love to see how some of these cases hold up on his show. I saw him on some other custody case where he told the non-custodial parent “do you want to be right or do you want to have your kids in your life?” When they decide to not cooperate with the process because they think there is something wrong about how it went.
Guaranteed he would tell Riordan “do you want to be right or do you want your children in your life?” When he finds out she didn’t go to supervised visits or show up to court based on some ridiculous self-righteous principal.
The currupt players are not going to go on the show and expose themselves. This is going to be the problem. I wonder if Chris Ambrose is willing to go on TV? He’s trying to have Karen tossed in jail again.
No jury no justice. Boy would juries clean this mess up. Why? Because judges can’t guarantee verdicts in advance. This puts the whole economics in disarray.
The college education fund of his client for his kids vied enviously by the matrimonial lawyer is a sure thing with the likes of Judge Adelman or Judge Patrick O’Neill but a jury may have some wildcats that don’t vote with the money.
No guarantee means the matrimonial lawyer might not get the client’s college fund for his kids. Why? Because if the attorney can’t guarantee results he loses leverage. He can depend on the judge who is his colleague and brethren whom he probably helped get appointed or elected. A jury has no such allegiance and common sense might override the the money interests.
If Dr Phil was Hercules and maybe he is he will soon see he has stables far more filthy in family court than any he has seen before.
Praying Dr. Phil will allow innocent and victimized parents to appear even if the court criminals refuse to do so. It’s critical the public learn the truth of the child trafficking and crimes committed against the protective parent and children in family court.
It’s essential the public realize your life– all you’ve achieved, all you own, and all you love, will be taken by family court vultures for personal gain.
This will be a public service– Stay out of family court– no matter what. Shut down the system–give no ‘business’ to their enterprise.
Put these attorneys out of business
Dr. Phil had an episode about three years ago on parental alienation. A teenage daughter was being abused as the result of family court crimes. It’s encouraging Dr. Phil has created a forum to halt and expose this corruption.
Many people will refuse to appear on the show– the financiers of court kidnapping.
The custody evaluators, court appointed psychologists and GALs will also refuse to appear. They’ll refuse because they’ve been operating in the comfort of darkness and they know the second there is discovery of an opportunity for honest diaglogue, their child abuse and crimes will be known to all.
The criminal activity in cases like Ambrose, Skipp, and Sunny Kelly are so blatant there is nowhere for the court actors to run. They will be done for.
When Connecticut courts hear about this there will be court gag orders– similar to what they did when Wayne Dolcefino published his work– Family court will say the victimized parent needs a restraining order because in CT, freedom of speech and association is obliterated when exercising those freedoms exposes their criminal child stealing enterprise.
Thank you FR for your continued coverage and determination to expose family court criminals and protect our children.
Fantastic to hear someone is brave enough to take on family court criminals. Dr. Phil will be flooded with calls from this article alone–Praying for swift change.