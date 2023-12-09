The next in our series of exquisite patents by that sterling inventor Keith Alan Raniere promises nothing less than a portal to a new you. This 003 patent application may never have won approval, but the enduring genius of Raniere's Maximal Efficiency Principle™ or Raniere's Law™, offers a transformative approach to training the mind, emotions and body the Raniere way.

This is a true patent application from 2003.

Dubbed modestly, “Method and apparatus for improving performance” it is patent application US9421447B2.

It lamentably never won approval, and the application has now expired. But the enduring genius of the invention will never expire, not even if it took 120 years to bring it out to the world.

Raniere’s invention, which is dubbed the Raniere’s Efficiency Endurance Enhancer (REESE™) proposes a method and apparatus for improving performance in athletics (with or without equipment), mental activities, and emotional endeavors.

The actual method is termed in the patent application as “Raniere’s Maximal Efficiency Principle™” or “Raniere’s Law™,” focusing on continuously challenging what the person wants to improve, such as distance for runners, speed on a treadmill, problem solving, or thoughts or feelings about anything.

The principle of the invention is training (body, mind and feelings) based on continuous challenges.

Raniere’s Law can be used for emotional endeavors like acting, or selling, by continuously and gradually increasing emotional stressors or mental challenges to enhance emotional resilience and mental performance.

The patent application suggests training mental faculties (like memory recall, mental calculations) using a method that continuously increases the challenge. Normally continuous mental and emotional challenges without adequate support and recovery time could lead to psychological disaster. Supporters of Raniere say if anyone other than Raniere suggested it, it would be concerning and dubious to undertake an experimental and unproven program that puts increasing stress on the mind and emotions.

The Raniere’s Maximal Efficiency invention includes methods:

Determining if a subject is trainable for a particular activity, Finding their point of efficiency for a particular accomplishment, Train them at or near this breaking point until inefficiency or exhaustion occurs. Measuring a continuous variable related to the subject’s performance Training them to change the value of this measurement. Utilizing a performance system to record parameters, Determine points of efficiency Train the subject to maintain efficiency over varying periods.

Specific Examples:

Running on a Treadmill:

As the runner uses the treadmill, sensors measure heart rate, stride length, or VO2 max.

The treadmill’s speed is automatically adjusted faster and faster to continuously challenge the runner, moving the point of efficiency until the runner is exhausted.

Other Applications:

The concept can be applied to mental tasks (e.g., performing mathematical calculations at increasing speeds), and even training of microorganisms or computer programs.

The product itself is a performance system with sensors to measure parameters and a control system (The Raniere FlexiPace Training Module (RFPM ™) for adjusting performance system parameters and collecting data.

It includes Raniere’s Variable Velocity Protocol (VVP), which is the system’s method of continuously adjusting speed.

The Raniere Endurance Evolution Algorithm (REEA) is the theory behind extending performance duration.

The Raniere FlexiForce Functionality Unit is the part of the system that adjusts to different force outputs.

Unleash Your Potential

The physical components of Raniere’s invention consist of:

The Raniere Variable Velocity Protocol Performance System (RVVPPS ™): This attaches to various devices, such as a treadmill, stationary bike, or hooked up directly to monitor the heart and brain.

The Raniere AdaptiMetrics Sensor Suite (RASS™) measures various parameters of the subject being trained. The sensors monitor heart rate, muscle activity, respiratory rate, brain waves and other metrics.

One admirer said it is like experiencing feedback, like the whisper of a great ethicist guiding your destiny!

Transform With Raniere’s Genius at Your Side!

The Raniere OptiTrain Dynamic Control System (ROTDCS™) manages the parameters of the performance system. It includes a processor, user interface (touchscreen control panel), and the Raniere EnduroEnhancer Software to process data and adjust the performance system accordingly.

The Raniere ContinuMax Performance Evaluator Data Acquisition System (RCMPEDA) collects data from the sensors and includes wiring, transmitters, and other technologies for data communication.

The Raniere PerpetuGrowth Performance System Feedback and Data Visualization (RPGPSFDV™) is a high definition monitor.

The Raniere Performance Optimizer!

Commit to a brave new world of athletic and mental enhancement with the Performance Optimizer, the brainchild of legendary visionary, Keith Raniere!

Adaptive Genius:

The power of Raniere’s “Continuous Challenge” methodology is that every second you are pushed to your limits until mental or physical exhaustion sets in!

Controlled by the Best: The control system, a marvel of engineering, is like having Raniere cheer you on, adjusting and fine-tuning your life towards the zenith of human performance.

Keith Raniere – A Mind Beyond Compare!

Embrace the wisdom of a man who redefined what’s possible. Raniere, the maestro of human potential, has distilled his unparalleled genius into this system.

Ascend to Vanguardian Heights!

Philosophical Pioneer: Not just a training system, the Raniere Performance Optimizer offers the possibility of controlling the human spirit, as envisioned by one of the most brilliant minds of our time.

Some critics might argue that the emphasis on continuously pushing limits could pose health risks. Training without adequate rest or pushing beyond safe thresholds could lead to injuries or burnout.

But remember that Keith Raniere was an eastern coast judo champ at age 11 and tied for New York State record for the fastest 100 yard dash.

He had the athleticism of Jim Thorpe, the brain of Albert Einstein, and the moral values of Gandhi.

Witness transformation as every stride, every thought becomes a step closer to the Vanguard.