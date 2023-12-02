Inventive Camera Patent by Raniere Suggests Ways to Take Candid Photos

On April 1, 2015, Keith Raniere submitted a patent application for a remarkable camera invention. His “20150207944” application describes a camera that combines traditional film photography and digital technology.

Although never developed, Raniere describes a camera that captures images on film and instantly transmits them digitally to devices like computers, printers, the cloud, or social media.

Later, the user can develop the film to have the physical photograph.

It is a camera that uses film, but does not need film to create a digital copy in real-time.

How the Camera Works

Load a film roll into the camera, focus, and press the button. The camera flashes, capturing the image on film.

At the same time, it makes a digital version of that picture and sends it wireless to another device.

You can keep taking digital pictures even when changing a film roll, so you won’t miss any photo opportunities.

The camera is envisioned with a lens, antenna, sensors, and touch screen, allowing photographers to preview digital photos.

Dual Image Capture

The camera holds multiple film rolls, allowing seamless transition between rolls, ensuring uninterrupted picture-taking. Easily swap out finished rolls without disrupting the one in use.

Stealth Photography

The camera’s ability to capture images without obvious indication (like the sound of a shutter click or a visible flash) could be used to take photos discreetly, reducing the chances of detection. The camera makes a clicking sound and uses a flash when taking film photographs. It may not seem to be taking pictures, but the noiseless digital camera can take images silently – even while the user appears to be changing a roll of film.

Manipulation of Evidence

The feature of transmitting images to external devices allows quick and hidden backups of photos in various locations. Easily manipulate metadata to customize the digital footprint of your images making it hard for prosecutors to surmount reasonable doubt burdens.

Great for Pranskters Extraordinaire

Here’s a fun prank for the enthusiast who likes to take photographs Raniere style.

Appear to Change Film Rolls: The photographer can give the impression that he is changing film rolls, suggesting the camera is temporarily not taking pictures. In reality, the camera can still be operational and capture digital images unknown to the woman he is photographing.

Show Physical Photo: The photographer could then show the physical photo (developed from the film) to the woman, making it appear this is the only version of the photo.

Concealing Digital Copy: Unbeknownst to the woman shown the photo, the photographer has a digital copy transmitted wirelessly to an external device, like a computer or digital storage.

Destroy Physical Photo: The photographer destroys the physical photo and claims no copies exist while secretly retaining the digital version.

Could Have Many Models

Raniere never named his invention, but FR has some suggestions.

FotoFusion Cultic Pro 100

The Raniere GlimpseGrabber G3



The DoubleTake ImageMaster

SnapTwist Collateral 360

The Ethical PixelPeeper

Grand Master VisionVoyager (with Luciferian Filters)

Master Raniere’s ShadowCatcher (with InvisibleLens 4D)

The Raniere Digital Duplicator (with Suppressive SpySight SlickShot)

PanoramaPrison Prompter (guaranteed for life)