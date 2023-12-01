BOP Corrections Officer Sentenced Three Years for Deadly Neglect of an Inmate

By Richard Luthmann

In a shocking case, former Federal Bureau of Prisons Lieutenant Michael Anderson, 52, earned a three-year prison sentence for a civil rights violation.

Anderson’s indifference to an inmate’s medical needs led to death inside prison walls. Anderson faced a maximum of life in prison.

Court documents reveal Anderson, serving at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg, Virginia, ignored clear signs of a medical emergency experienced by 47-year-old inmate “W.W.”

Despite being informed by a correctional officer and witnessing the inmate’s distress, Anderson failed to take action, neither informing medical staff nor seeking an assessment.

The next day, W.W. collapsed in his cell. Anderson again neglected to provide assistance.

Statements by the Justice Department

“W.W. then laid on the ground, dead or dying, for over an hour and a half before any correctional or medical staff entered his cell,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said. “By the time correctional and medical staff entered the cell, life-saving efforts failed, and W.W. was later pronounced dead.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice condemned the incident. She emphasized the duty of correctional officers to facilitate essential healthcare for inmates, especially during medical emergencies.

“The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those correctional officers who deliberately disregard inmates’ serious medical needs,” she said.

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia said the inmate’s death was not the result of inadvertence or lapse in judgment.

“His death was the completely preventable result of the deliberate choices made by the defendant, who knew he had the constitutional duty to provide medical care. Inmates are entitled to basic human dignity,” Aber said.

Additional Charges Pending

On June 6, the DOJ filed an indictment charging Shronda Covington, 47, a lieutenant, and Tonya Farley, 52, a registered nurse for their roles in the death of W.W.

Their cases are pending.

According to a DOJ Inspector General’s report, Lt. Covington and nurse Farley lied to federal agents. Additionally, the IG claims nurse Farley falsified records. The charges include deprivation of rights under color of law, destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations, and making a false statements to a federal agent.

The false statement charge carries a maximum prison term of five years. The false report charge carries up to 20 years in prison. The civil rights charge can lead to a life sentence.

Richard Luthmann is a writer, editor, and investigative journalist.