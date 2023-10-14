Paul Boyne Gives First Interview From Virginia Jail -‘If I go to Connecticut, You’ll Never See Me Again!’

Now, for the first time since his arrest in late July, Paul A. Boyne gave an interview to Frank Report.
Background
In a two-state effort at prosecution, Boyne, a 62-year-old Virginia resident, has been charged with 18 counts of cyberstalking three Superior Court Judges in Connecticut.
Currently detained in a Fairfax County, Virginia jail, Boyne spent 82 days and counting behind bars, contesting Connecticut’s efforts to extradite him.
The charges stem from content posted on Boyne’s alleged website, thefamilycourtcircus.com, which he allegedly published from his home in Virginia. Among thousands of posts, Connecticut authorities flagged a handful posted in 2021 as crossing the line into threatening and intimidating judges, combining alleged threats and anti-Semitic hate speech.
The Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit investigated the case. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. will prosecute Boyne if extradited.
Boyne’s criticisms of family court judges started during his divorce and child custody dispute from 2012 to 2014, when he lived in Glastonbury, CT.
Judge Gerard I. Adelman, who presided over Boyne’s case, is a favorite target of the Family Court Circus blog’s posts.
Adelman described the website as “filled with anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist rants of the worst kind. It is based on the belief that the entire family law bench and bar in Connecticut and other states are being controlled by a mysterious Jewish cabal in order to steal children away from loving parents and give them to rapists and pedophiles.”
Last year, a SWAT team of Virginia state troopers, federal agents, and Connecticut law enforcement raided Boyne’s home, seizing his computers and phone.
The Family Court Circus, active since 2017, has not published any new posts since Boyne’s arrest on July 25.
The Connecticut charges do not allege Boyne’s writings incited any actual violence against the judges he targeted.
The website is controversial for posting addresses of judges, case details, photos of spouses, frequent targeting of purportedly Jewish members of the judiciary, and musings about how the Second Amendment is the solution. The term “.50 caliber” was regularly used on the site, hinting at a specific type of ammunition.
A previous FBI investigation into Boyne’s activities in 2016 did not lead to an indictment. The Connecticut legislature introduced new hate crime statutes in 2021, prompting the state attorney to bring a “test case” against Boyne for felony cyberstalking, which is otherwise a misdemeanor, but for the mention of the religion of the subjects of his posts.
FR Condemns Anti-Semitism and Violence
Before we proceed to Boyne’s comments, FR must clarify that, like Boyne, FR condemns the atrocious results of the jury-less family court. Unlike Boyne, FR thinks it has nothing to do with race or religion.
Furthermore, we condemn anti-Semitism, racism, and all efforts to incite or accomplish reform through violence. There are peaceful and lawful methods to achieve reform, including free speech.
While Boyne’s speech is offensive, disgusting, and counterproductive to the cause of true reform of family court, FR doubts that any of the judges targeted were actually afraid Boyne or anyone reading his alleged website would harm them.
If this is true, the charges reek of suppression of speech and not protection of stalking victims.
FR believes the public should hear Boyne’s voice, just as we have listened to the State of Connecticut’s voice as enunciated in the charges against Boyne.
Here is what Paul Boyne told FR.
By Paul Boyne
If you Google ADL, the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now Convention” was held in November last year in New York. There was a seminar, “Leveraging the Criminal Justice System to Combat Anti-Semitism.”
And basically, what it says is, “we’re going to use the criminal justice system to hammer people who say bad things about Jews, and we know damn well, we’re not going to be able to convict them. But we’re going to hurt them trying.”
And that’s exactly what’s going on with me.
The [arrest] affidavit has the word Jew in it 90 times. So, you tell me what this is all about.
The charges in Connecticut come from [CT] prosecutor Doyle, who’s in New Haven. But, the arrest warrant is not signed by a judge in New Haven. My guess is that no judge in New Haven was going to sign it. It was signed by Judge [Mark] Gould in Hartford, the same guy who thinks the “rough equivalent” of a true threat is the reason to jail Ted Tuapier.
Okay, so this is Gould trying to uphold the conviction of Ted Taupier.
Edward ‘Ted’ Taupier was convicted in 2014 for writing an email that allegedly threatened a CT Judge.They didn’t charge me under a threat statute. They charged me with 53a-181 c 4, which says you can’t talk bad about the Jews. They charged me because, obviously, Judge Jane Grossman doesn’t like reading about herself on the blog.
And then the other charge is 53a-181 [f]. And I guess that’s accusing me of using some type of electronic system to surveil Judge Grossman, whatever that means.
But if you read those two statutes, they’ve only come into existence since 2021, making them a felony. They’re part of the Connecticut hate speech packages, which is authored by the Jews.
And, you know, they’re obviously not charging me of threatening her because I never threatened her. So they’re using these very poorly written statutes. I’ve read them many times, and there’s no case law on these two statutes. So good luck with that.
The whole thing was a setup between Connecticut and Virginia.
I was told by one of the law clerks that the chief justice of the county court has been in touch with people in Connecticut. Her name is Penny Azcarate, the 19th Judicial District Circuit Court, Fairfax County, Virginia. So she’s in on it.
She denied my bail. She said I am a danger to the community, so I can’t be released. And the prosecutor here is a Jew.
He’s one of [George] Soros’ boys, and his dog [an assistant Commonwealth attorney] was arguing in court against the First Amendment. He actually argued to the judge that “Jew,” “dyke,” “antichrist,” and “devil” were somehow not free speech, and I was a danger to the community, so therefore I couldn’t have bail.
So everybody’s in on it. It’s a totally Jewish game. And they’re punishing me for my experience in family court where every judge that ever hammered me and kept me away from my kids was a Jew.
I heard from [CT attorney] Norm Pattis up in Connecticut that the governor of Connecticut was supposed to have signed the extradition warrant. I don’t know if he did. But I think Norm has been in touch with [CT prosecutor] Doyle.
There is some serious concern about these charges among people who actually can count to First Amendment…
I had a chat with my lawyer. And, you know, I don’t know everybody he’s been talking to or all the courthouse rumors he’s plugged into.
But he did say it was pretty obvious to him what Connecticut was trying to do.
He said, “Well, why did you refuse to waive extradition?”
And I told him, “if I go to Connecticut, you’ll never see me again. They’re going to throw me in a hole in the basement of the oldest prison in Connecticut. And the trial might be sometime in the next ten years.”
And they won’t let me out, and they’re just going to punish me because it’s a whole bunch of Jews running the entire thing. I mean, this is Joette Katz. This is Judge Gould, Grossman.
They’re all whining and complaining that the blog says terrible things, and they all say the blog threatens to kill them all.
And then at another meeting, [my lawyer] said to me, “It looks like Connecticut never expected you to fight extradition, because the charges are such bullshit.”
And the other issue is neither governor can ask to have me arrested for exercising First Amendment rights.
So I’m a prisoner of Penny Azcarate and her henchmen here, and they’re working with some non-Irish Catholics in the Virginia State Police, along with a bunch of Jews in Connecticut, and this is all coming from the Anti-Defamation League. Don’t kid yourself for a minute that it’s anything else. Because nobody, nobody else has the power to do what they did.
You know, I mean, they got the SWAT team to knock down my door last year, took my computers, and then here a year later, they arrested me. Come on, you know damn well who’s behind all this.
Right now, my lawyer is wrestling with the fact that they’re keeping us in district court, and it’s supposed to be in circuit court. We still haven’t seen the governor’s warrant from Connecticut, which was supposed to show up within 30 days, so that window expired on the 28th of August. And then when we tried to say to the judge, you know, you should let Mr. Boyne go because they only had 30 days to produce the warrant. And the judge like cut his balls off and said, “Mr. Boyne is staying in jail.”
I was in court for all of about 30 nanoseconds where the fucking judge said, “go back to jail.”
“Come on, you know damn well who’s behind all this.”
I know exactly who is behind this = Paul Boyne.
He is a typical narcissist, flattering himself that there is a conspiracy against him when really, it is just his own stupid criminal actions that put him in this easy-to-see-coming situation.
He is an evil, sick, and dangerous man. I wish he would get locked up for the rest of his life. He is a menace to society.
Was there no corruption in his divorce case?
Apparently not. He is so sick, I can understand why any judge would take custody away from him.
Would you trust this man with children???
CT will certainly kill the guy if brought to CT. To be clear- Taupier sent an email to eight people- privately. Jenn Verenault was in the Email- shopped it around to get the Best benefit- a contract for her shady GAL business. Allard was looking for a judge spot- she took it and made a stink. No one on the email thought it a credible threat- though some were glad it was only sent to a small group. – of two people (both English teachers) testified each said a similar word. One said hyperbolic and the other said hyperbole. Funny judge said that witnesses were not credible because of the use of similar words- but tell me a synonym for hyperbole or hyperbolic- yeah- judge had to look up the meaning for sure.
These pedos all cover for each other. Greedy AFCC covers for each other. One guy allegedly writing a blog specifically written for the audience who reads it: CT judicial branch and vendors- scum
When questioned about his alleged contributions to the blog- he said, “what are they going to do? Take my kids away?
Mr. Adelman, Ms. Grossman, Ms. Hurwitz, Mr. Nussbaum, Mr. Horowitz, Ms. Munro and Mr. Freedman etc. don’t represent most Jewish people.
Mr. Bergoglio doesn’t represent most Christians. Hamas terrorist leaders don’t represent most Muslims.
At least Paul is honest about what he thinks. The most dangerous kind of psychopaths say they are what they’re not. If you want to know what’s happening in the world, look for Nazis, thieves and “the hidden hand”. Many still hide their objectives. Others don’t, and many openly flaunt once-hidden goals.
Those who committed crimes in Connecticut family courts should be so honest.
It’s just a matter of time before YouTube takes down that video.
Is the entire family law bench and bar in Connecticut and other states controlled by a mysterious Masonic cabal in order to steal children away from loving parents to give them to rapists and pedophiles?
Sounds crazy, but a few Freemasons claim to be “Luciferian”.
Some say Freemasons have successfully created religious groups and religious divisions to turn everyone against everyone else in a “divide and conquer” political strategy. Is that possible?
Considering the purposely adversarial “family courts” and purposely adversarial wars waged for the past few hundred years, it looks like “divide and conquer” strategies are the problem, not religion.
“Swatting is a criminal act that involves making a false report to emergency services. The goal is to trick emergency services into sending a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to respond to the supposed emergency.
Swatting is usually done by:
Making a hoax phone call to emergency services
Reporting a serious crime, such as a shooting or hostage situation
Hiding one’s identity
Targeting a victim’s residence or place of work
The goal of swatting is to:
Startle, arrest, or harm the victim
Harass and intimidate the victim
Swatting is a criminal offense that can result in charges of:
Making a false report
False alarm
Harassment
Endangerment
Swatting appears to be on the rise.”
Meanwhile, “Patients keep arriving with severed limbs, severe burns and other life-threatening injuries.“
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/gazas-desperate-civilians-search-food-water-safety-warnings-103988918
Which state Attorney General has investigated crimes committed in state family court systems?
“All 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have an attorney general who serves as the chief legal officer in their jurisdiction, counsels its government agencies and legislatures, and is a representative of the public interest …
https://www.naag.org/find-my-ag/
New Hampshire is as bad as Connecticut.
“Attorney general probes nonprofit associated with NXIVM
AG seeks records of Ethical Science Foundation and doctor tied to group
Brendan J. Lyons
March 24, 2018
Updated: March 25, 2018 6:13 p.m.
Albany
The state attorney general’s office is investigating a nonprofit foundation associated with the NXIVM corporation that allegedly sponsored brain-activity and other human behavioral studies without any apparent oversight, according to court records. …”
Does the Connecticut AG at least wonder what “The Connecticut Chapter of AFCC, Inc.” was and why it was only registered to do business from 2013 to 2015? 🤔
That CT AFCC, Inc. public-private “non-profit” experimented on parents and children in the same way the Bronfman “non-profit” experimented on “NXIVM” victims. Experimental evaluations, experimental diagnostics and experimental “therapy” has been forced on families in the state for 40 years without consent. Those AFCC, Inc. human behavioral studies subjected human test subjects to extreme trauma without oversight or accountability.
If you think otherwise, please post the location of all of the data collected for the past 40 years. They first registered to do business in Connecticut in 1982.
AG offices are legally required to protect the public, not just a few judges. AG offices must find the raw data in all the cases mentioned on “The Family Court Circus” to review that raw data. Family court employees and private vendors who committed crimes against children and families must be investigated, prosecuted and jailed.
If there is no sweeping investigation followed by family court reform, AG offices will need to address the thoughts and behaviors of many more “disgruntled” Paul Boynes and many more “disgruntled” Ted Taupiers.
Public corruption must be addressed, not ignored. The emotionally charged family courts are emotionally charged because those courts are purposely adversarial and for profit — with no oversight and no accountability, so far.
That kind of powder keg is a dangerous place for public corruption. That’s just common sense.
Paul’s right about those in control of the state wanting to silence him. Those in control silenced Paul since he first started speaking out against the corruption in family courts. Is Paul smart enough to see that Norm Pattis is controlled opposition?
When did State Troopers become a part of the SWAT team?
When I visit this site, I usually click to read the comment section first. I did that today and then decided to read the article from bottom to top, instead of top to bottom. It was an experiment. If I surf over to Paul’s blog and read every article there from bottom to top, it wouldn’t be a pleasant experience, but every paragraph would look like protected free speech.
Ideas and phrases about millions of people and World War III circulating around the world in the past ten days is protected speech, too. Many of those ideas and phrases about WW III are meant to provoke violence. Laura Loomer, Nikki Haley and Lindsey Graham aren’t in jail.
Laura Loomer, political commentator: “There is no such thing as Palestine. It’s always been a figment of the imagination of Islamic terrorists and Jew haters. Israel belongs to the Jews .For the sake of humanity and what is righteous and good in the war on evil, Israel must level GAZA, flatten it into a parking lot, and then glass it.”
Nikki Haley, presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations: “I’ll say this to Prime Minister Netanyahu: Finish them.”
Lindsey Graham on the war on starting WW III: “best money we’ve ever spent”.
What happened to Paul was political. None of Paul’s case and none of WWIII has anything to do withrace, religion or God. It’s the same kind of corruption, harm done and silencing that started WW III.
Great points!
Boyne serves as the red herring in family court.
He’s bad. He’s evil. If you talk to him you’re bad and evil too. We can order a psych eval if you talk to him because we say so. You can’t have your kids if you talk to him. We can take your house and chastise you if you talk to him.
There is no free association in CT. Only free association when we want the judges and their AFCC buddies to work in lockstep to put on a charade in kangaroo court – then we can associate with anyone we choose. 😉
Which office lets those judges etc to do that to families? Is the AG office responsible for all that damage to families? Mr. Tong knows about family courts. He looks like he’s in it for a career in politics, not for the people.
Pitiful Penny.
Don’t forget Judge Adelman- one of the most sadistic moneymakers in CT history. Head of family court child trafficking racket!
It’s all about punishment. No one dare challenge the illegal orders of family court actors and blatant thievery !
Sure- force women to sign over their retirements, take their homes, steal their inheritances, liquidate their stocks without a signature! Thieves!
The courts are for profit businesses.
They are not run for or by the people.
CT is the worst state in this country.
We need to prevent people from entering family court. Invest in public service billboards to stay out of ct family court- – once you go in, you never get out.
If Boyne comes to CT they’ll lock him up forever. And will torture him and take pleasure in it.
CT got rid of sheriffs for a reason. No Justice or recourse no matter what the state does to us.
They order people to be drugged, incarcerated, institutionalized based on the opinion of a judge.
Connecticut is being exposed nationwide for the government corruption is out of control and the people are being threatened and terrified by the courts- and the police who are on call to punish family court victims and strong arm people regarding civil matters.
Is Gerard Adelman “the dark lord” or is Patrick Carroll III “the dark lord”? There can only be one.
And then at another meeting, [my lawyer] said to me, “It looks like Connecticut never expected you to fight extradition, because the charges are such bullshit.”
Innocent people get restraining orders and go to jail for total bullshit. Family savings, homes, inheritances, children are stolen because of bullshit.
CT application of laws are all bullshit and gals are legally allowed to promote bullshit and the hearsay statute protects them.
Custody evaluations are bullshit by non-medical providers. Judges spew bullshit (word salad) to destroy lives and punish the innocent.
CT thrives on bullshit.
Fighting extradition is the only way.
The CT legislature creates laws to enable judges, court appointed experts, custidy evaluators and gals to abuse parents with total immunity.
They created the gal hearsay statute so gals can lie and fabricate anything and it’s accepted as fact to malign the targeted parent. It’s a coordinated effect to allow rulings to be based on judicial discretion with no evidence. This allows the cabal to put RO’s against the targeted parent to isolate children from their mother or father. Theses are sick sick minds with no soul. Courtrooms of sociopaths.
And to protect family court from the exposure of constitutional violations, denial of due process and rampant child abuse and larceny that flows with money through family court—
They had to shut down Boyne.
He’s smarter than all of the judges and knows what they’re doing – they created a law to enable them to arrest Boyne. They could have at least named it in his honor.
But that would be honest and there’s no room for honesty in CT.
The CT legislature creates laws to enable judges, court appointed experts, custidy evaluators and gals to abuse parents with total immunity.
They created the gal hearsay statute so gals can lie and fabricate anything and it’s accepted as fact to malign the targeted parent. It’s a coordinated effect to allow rulings to be based on judicial discretion with no evidence. This allows the cabal to put RO’s against the targeted parent to isolate children from their mother or father. Theses are sick sick minds with no soul. Courtrooms of sociopaths.
And to protect family court from the exposure of constitutional violations, denial of due process and rampant child abuse and larceny that flows with money through family court—
They had to shut down Boyne.
He’s smarter than all of the judges and knows what they’re doing – they created a law to enable them to arrest Boyne. They could have at least named it in his honor.
But that would be honest and there’s no room for honesty in CT.
Family court ruins families
AGREED!
Families are ruined before the court. The courts are ruining lives and the ability to move on with their lives.
So true, 10:10 — not one family entering family courts leaves with more than they had.