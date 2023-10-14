Paul Boyne Gives First Interview From Virginia Jail -‘If I go to Connecticut, You’ll Never See Me Again!’

Now, for the first time since his arrest in late July, Paul A. Boyne gave an interview to Frank Report.

Background

In a two-state effort at prosecution, Boyne, a 62-year-old Virginia resident, has been charged with 18 counts of cyberstalking three Superior Court Judges in Connecticut.

Currently detained in a Fairfax County, Virginia jail, Boyne spent 82 days and counting behind bars, contesting Connecticut’s efforts to extradite him.

The charges stem from content posted on Boyne’s alleged website, thefamilycourtcircus.com, which he allegedly published from his home in Virginia. Among thousands of posts, Connecticut authorities flagged a handful posted in 2021 as crossing the line into threatening and intimidating judges, combining alleged threats and anti-Semitic hate speech.

The Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit investigated the case. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. will prosecute Boyne if extradited.

Boyne’s criticisms of family court judges started during his divorce and child custody dispute from 2012 to 2014, when he lived in Glastonbury, CT.

Judge Gerard I. Adelman, who presided over Boyne’s case, is a favorite target of the Family Court Circus blog’s posts.

Adelman described the website as “filled with anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist rants of the worst kind. It is based on the belief that the entire family law bench and bar in Connecticut and other states are being controlled by a mysterious Jewish cabal in order to steal children away from loving parents and give them to rapists and pedophiles.”

Last year, a SWAT team of Virginia state troopers, federal agents, and Connecticut law enforcement raided Boyne’s home, seizing his computers and phone.

The Family Court Circus, active since 2017, has not published any new posts since Boyne’s arrest on July 25.

The Connecticut charges do not allege Boyne’s writings incited any actual violence against the judges he targeted.

The website is controversial for posting addresses of judges, case details, photos of spouses, frequent targeting of purportedly Jewish members of the judiciary, and musings about how the Second Amendment is the solution. The term “.50 caliber” was regularly used on the site, hinting at a specific type of ammunition.

A previous FBI investigation into Boyne’s activities in 2016 did not lead to an indictment. The Connecticut legislature introduced new hate crime statutes in 2021, prompting the state attorney to bring a “test case” against Boyne for felony cyberstalking, which is otherwise a misdemeanor, but for the mention of the religion of the subjects of his posts.

FR Condemns Anti-Semitism and Violence

Before we proceed to Boyne’s comments, FR must clarify that, like Boyne, FR condemns the atrocious results of the jury-less family court. Unlike Boyne, FR thinks it has nothing to do with race or religion.

Furthermore, we condemn anti-Semitism, racism, and all efforts to incite or accomplish reform through violence. There are peaceful and lawful methods to achieve reform, including free speech.

While Boyne’s speech is offensive, disgusting, and counterproductive to the cause of true reform of family court, FR doubts that any of the judges targeted were actually afraid Boyne or anyone reading his alleged website would harm them.

If this is true, the charges reek of suppression of speech and not protection of stalking victims.

FR believes the public should hear Boyne’s voice, just as we have listened to the State of Connecticut’s voice as enunciated in the charges against Boyne.

Here is what Paul Boyne told FR.

By Paul Boyne

If you Google ADL, the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now Convention” was held in November last year in New York. There was a seminar, “Leveraging the Criminal Justice System to Combat Anti-Semitism.”

And basically, what it says is, “we’re going to use the criminal justice system to hammer people who say bad things about Jews, and we know damn well, we’re not going to be able to convict them. But we’re going to hurt them trying.”

And that’s exactly what’s going on with me.

The [arrest] affidavit has the word Jew in it 90 times. So, you tell me what this is all about.

The charges in Connecticut come from [CT] prosecutor Doyle, who’s in New Haven. But, the arrest warrant is not signed by a judge in New Haven. My guess is that no judge in New Haven was going to sign it. It was signed by Judge [Mark] Gould in Hartford, the same guy who thinks the “rough equivalent” of a true threat is the reason to jail Ted Tuapier.

Okay, so this is Gould trying to uphold the conviction of Ted Taupier.

Edward ‘Ted’ Taupier was convicted in 2014 for writing an email that allegedly threatened a CT Judge.They didn’t charge me under a threat statute. They charged me with 53a-181 c 4, which says you can’t talk bad about the Jews. They charged me because, obviously, Judge Jane Grossman doesn’t like reading about herself on the blog.

And then the other charge is 53a-181 [f]. And I guess that’s accusing me of using some type of electronic system to surveil Judge Grossman, whatever that means.

But if you read those two statutes, they’ve only come into existence since 2021, making them a felony. They’re part of the Connecticut hate speech packages, which is authored by the Jews.

And, you know, they’re obviously not charging me of threatening her because I never threatened her. So they’re using these very poorly written statutes. I’ve read them many times, and there’s no case law on these two statutes. So good luck with that.

The whole thing was a setup between Connecticut and Virginia.

I was told by one of the law clerks that the chief justice of the county court has been in touch with people in Connecticut. Her name is Penny Azcarate, the 19th Judicial District Circuit Court, Fairfax County, Virginia. So she’s in on it.

She denied my bail. She said I am a danger to the community, so I can’t be released. And the prosecutor here is a Jew.

He’s one of [George] Soros’ boys, and his dog [an assistant Commonwealth attorney] was arguing in court against the First Amendment. He actually argued to the judge that “Jew,” “dyke,” “antichrist,” and “devil” were somehow not free speech, and I was a danger to the community, so therefore I couldn’t have bail.

So everybody’s in on it. It’s a totally Jewish game. And they’re punishing me for my experience in family court where every judge that ever hammered me and kept me away from my kids was a Jew.

I heard from [CT attorney] Norm Pattis up in Connecticut that the governor of Connecticut was supposed to have signed the extradition warrant. I don’t know if he did. But I think Norm has been in touch with [CT prosecutor] Doyle.

There is some serious concern about these charges among people who actually can count to First Amendment…

I had a chat with my lawyer. And, you know, I don’t know everybody he’s been talking to or all the courthouse rumors he’s plugged into.

But he did say it was pretty obvious to him what Connecticut was trying to do.

He said, “Well, why did you refuse to waive extradition?”

And I told him, “if I go to Connecticut, you’ll never see me again. They’re going to throw me in a hole in the basement of the oldest prison in Connecticut. And the trial might be sometime in the next ten years.”

And they won’t let me out, and they’re just going to punish me because it’s a whole bunch of Jews running the entire thing. I mean, this is Joette Katz. This is Judge Gould, Grossman.

They’re all whining and complaining that the blog says terrible things, and they all say the blog threatens to kill them all.

And then at another meeting, [my lawyer] said to me, “It looks like Connecticut never expected you to fight extradition, because the charges are such bullshit.”

And the other issue is neither governor can ask to have me arrested for exercising First Amendment rights.

So I’m a prisoner of Penny Azcarate and her henchmen here, and they’re working with some non-Irish Catholics in the Virginia State Police, along with a bunch of Jews in Connecticut, and this is all coming from the Anti-Defamation League. Don’t kid yourself for a minute that it’s anything else. Because nobody, nobody else has the power to do what they did.

You know, I mean, they got the SWAT team to knock down my door last year, took my computers, and then here a year later, they arrested me. Come on, you know damn well who’s behind all this.

Right now, my lawyer is wrestling with the fact that they’re keeping us in district court, and it’s supposed to be in circuit court. We still haven’t seen the governor’s warrant from Connecticut, which was supposed to show up within 30 days, so that window expired on the 28th of August. And then when we tried to say to the judge, you know, you should let Mr. Boyne go because they only had 30 days to produce the warrant. And the judge like cut his balls off and said, “Mr. Boyne is staying in jail.”

I was in court for all of about 30 nanoseconds where the fucking judge said, “go back to jail.”