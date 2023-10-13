Connecticut Family Court Faces RICO Allegations: Law Student/Mother Files Massive Complaint

HARTFORD, CT – In a move that could have far-reaching implications for the Connecticut Family Court system, Theodora Antar, a law school student and mother, has filed a RICO complaint against over 300 judges and court professionals.

The suit was filed this week in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut.

While full details of the lawsuit will be reported on in subsequent articles, initial documents reveal that Antar’s allegations span from fraud and civil conspiracy to commit fraud, to abuse of process and violations of the Federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Antar is in her second year of law school at the University of Connecticut School of Law.

One of Antar’s contentions is the misuse of federal funds, alleging that Connecticut has misappropriated billions of dollars designated for non-profit tax-exempt organizations. These organizations are intended to assist impoverished individuals in securing legal representation. Antar claims, “none of them actually help.”

In a deeply personal battle intertwined with her legal actions, Antar is currently involved in a custody dispute over her daughter.

According to her, Judge Jane Kupson Grossman utilized the concepthas resulted in Antar being separated from her daughter for two months.

Antar told FR, “The same individuals sit on executive boards for all these nonprofits, and it’s these state actors that are stealing money, laundering cash, and taking from the marginalized who can’t fight back.”

She emphasizes the gravity of her personal situation by stating, “I’ve always been a good mother to my children. It’s bewildering that the courts can restrict my access to my child, yet I can’t even secure a no-contact order against my ex for his harassment.”

The complaint, which Antar personally wrote, paints a picture of an intricate web of schemes allegedly aimed at defrauding not only the federal government but also the most vulnerable members of the Connecticut community.

While these are serious allegations with potentially significant implications, they will undergo rigorous scrutiny in the legal process. The case’s progress and the court’s findings will be watched closely, not only by those named in the complaint but also by those affected by the family court system throughout the state.

Read Antar’s lawsuit here:

Antar’s first named defendant Judge Jane Kupson Grossman, she iterates, is the Presiding Judge and AAJ for the Post-Judgment Family Division of the New Haven Superior Court, New Haven, CT, the former President of the Family Law Section of the New Haven County Bar Association, President of the Board of the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, former Presiding Judge for Criminal Matters for New Haven Superior Court, former Magistrate Judge for New Haven, Bridgeport, and Waterbury CT, and is an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law, in New Haven, CT. Others judges employed by the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch judges named in Antar’s suit are: Arthur Hiller, Ansonia-Milford Cherie Phoenix-Sharpe, Ansonia-Milford Christine P. Rapillo, New Britain Christopher Griffin, New Haven Dawne G. Westbrook, Milford Edward Graziani, Milford Erika Monique Tindill, Ansonia-Milford James Abrams, Milford James Kenefick, New Haven, Kevin Randolph, New Haven Margarita H. Moore, Ansonia-Milford Mark T. Gould, New Haven Matthew P. Vaccarelli, probate district of Waterbury Maureen Price-Boreland, Meriden, CT, Michael Kamp, New Haven Peter Brown, Ansonia-Milford Scott Jones, Ansonia-Milford Tammy Geathers, Milford