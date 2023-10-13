Connecticut Family Court Faces RICO Allegations: Law Student/Mother Files Massive Complaint

October 13, 2023
Theodora Antar
FacebookXRedditLinkedInEmail

HARTFORD, CT – In a move that could have far-reaching implications for the Connecticut Family Court system, Theodora Antar, a law school student and mother, has filed a RICO complaint against over 300 judges and court professionals.

The suit was filed this week in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut.

While full details of the lawsuit will be reported on in subsequent articles, initial documents reveal that Antar’s allegations span from fraud and civil conspiracy to commit fraud, to abuse of process and violations of the Federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Antar is in her second year of law school at the University of Connecticut School of Law.

One of Antar’s contentions is the misuse of federal funds, alleging that Connecticut has misappropriated billions of dollars designated for non-profit tax-exempt organizations. These organizations are intended to assist impoverished individuals in securing legal representation. Antar claims, “none of them actually help.”

Theodora Antar, who is suing some 325 judges, lawyers, entities and institutions, is in her second year of law at the University of Connecticut School of Law. She is also a mother.

In a deeply personal battle intertwined with her legal actions, Antar is currently involved in a custody dispute over her daughter.

According to her, Judge Jane Kupson Grossman utilized the concepthas resulted in Antar being separated from her daughter for two months.

Antar told FR, “The same individuals sit on executive boards for all these nonprofits, and it’s these state actors that are stealing money, laundering cash, and taking from the marginalized who can’t fight back.”

She emphasizes the gravity of her personal situation by stating, “I’ve always been a good mother to my children. It’s bewildering that the courts can restrict my access to my child, yet I can’t even secure a no-contact order against my ex for his harassment.”

The complaint, which Antar personally wrote, paints a picture of an intricate web of schemes allegedly aimed at defrauding not only the federal government but also the most vulnerable members of the Connecticut community.

While these are serious allegations with potentially significant implications, they will undergo rigorous scrutiny in the legal process. The case’s progress and the court’s findings will be watched closely, not only by those named in the complaint but also by those affected by the family court system throughout the state.

Read Antar’s lawsuit here: 

CT Superior Court Judge Jane Grossman

Antar’s first named defendant Judge Jane Kupson Grossman, she iterates, is the Presiding Judge and AAJ for the Post-Judgment Family Division of the New Haven Superior Court, New Haven, CT, the former President of the Family Law Section of the New Haven County Bar Association, President of the Board of the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, former Presiding Judge for Criminal Matters for New Haven Superior Court, former Magistrate Judge for New Haven, Bridgeport, and Waterbury CT, and is an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law, in New Haven, CT.

Others judges employed by the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch judges named in Antar’s suit are:

Arthur Hiller, Ansonia-Milford

Cherie Phoenix-Sharpe, Ansonia-Milford

Christine P. Rapillo, New Britain

Christopher Griffin, New Haven

Dawne G. Westbrook, Milford

Edward Graziani, Milford

Erika Monique Tindill, Ansonia-Milford

James Abrams, Milford

James Kenefick, New Haven,

Kevin Randolph, New Haven

Margarita H. Moore, Ansonia-Milford

Mark T. Gould, New Haven

Matthew P. Vaccarelli, probate district of Waterbury

Maureen Price-Boreland, Meriden, CT,

Michael Kamp, New Haven

Peter Brown, Ansonia-Milford

Scott Jones, Ansonia-Milford

Tammy Geathers, Milford

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives

Discover more from Frank Report

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading