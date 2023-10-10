Parental Rights Trampled: Are CT Family Courts Operated Like Crime Syndicates?

A mother told FR how Connecticut Family Court handled the custody battle between her and her abusive ex, which led to her losing custody of her son, much against his wishes.
Despite a restraining order and her ex’s violent history, the court’s decisions consistently favored him, citing “parental alienation.”
Multiple judges presided over the case, each seeming to ignore expert recommendations and the wishes of the teenage son.
The court’s willingness to switch judges appeared to be a strategic move to favor the father and his legal team. The situation worsened with every court order, leaving the mother powerless and the son in a vulnerable and traumatizing position.
After sharing her story, the mother asked, “Do you think this is a court-sponsored crime?”
Frank Report Response:
CT Family Court tends to favor individuals who possess financial and legal power, resulting in a network that benefits from this arrangement. This pattern appears far from coincidental.
Parental Alienation for Gain: The court’s swift inclination to dub genuine bonds “parental alienation” without concrete evidence weaponizes a dubious psychological concept for unjust outcomes.
It indicates an organized effort to skew judgments favoring the financially dominant party, which benefits those within the system.
Violation of Children’s Rights for Profit: By consistently suppressing children’s voices, despite state laws allowing them to voice preferences, the system ensures that outcomes align with what benefits those within the system.
Questionable Custody Decisions: Judges’ abrupt flipping of custody, usually from mother to father, based on “parental alienation,” without a genuine assessment, seems to comport with outcomes that benefit the enterprise.
Financial Manipulation & Coercion: The father orchestrated intricate financial maneuvers, manipulated records, misreported payments, and strategically presented last-minute evidence. This imposed undue financial strain on the less affluent mother, with the court consistently upholding his actions. This pattern suggests a coordinated, organized effort involving legal professionals in the enterprise.
Systematic Denial of Due Process: The Court’s pervasive practice of dismissing the concerns of mothers and children, silencing their voices, and giving preferential treatment to fathers with greater financial and legal influence reveals not only a deep-seated bias within the system, but also a covert financial incentive. This motivation may go beyond favoring the wealthier parent and encompass manipulating outcomes to procure grants or incentives through federally-funded initiatives on fatherhood. Such actions, undoubtedly, amount to corruption.
Court-Endorsed Coercion: Undue threats to strip away visitation rights without justified cause might be a tactic to wear down, or intimidate the opposition, ensuring the system’s desired outcomes are met.
Obstruction of Justice as a Norm: The systematic dismissal of legitimate concerns, such as the decision to ignore expert testimonies, documented evidence, and a clear history of domestic violence and suppression of evidence, indicates this court system is operating as a racketeering enterprise.
Judge Shopping: A repeated, systematic practice where the chief administrative judge, in concert with insiders, assigns cases to specific judges with the intent to achieve predetermined outcomes favorable to parties with financial clout or legal manipulations, demonstrates gross abuse of power.
Judge Richard Robinson
Lack of Continuity and Familiarity: Frequent changes in judges on a case prevent judges from familiarizing themselves with the intricacies and nuances of a case, potentially resulting in plausible deniability and procedural delays, prolonging the case and resulting in additional billings for court professionals involved.
Accountability and Responsibility: If multiple judges oversee a case at different stages, it becomes challenging to pinpoint accountability. This diffusion of responsibility can mean that if there are oversights or misjudgments, it’s unclear who is to blame.
Appeal Concerns: If a case is appealed that was overseen by multiple judges who all reached similar conclusions, it can create an illusion of consensus. This makes it harder for higher courts to challenge or reconsider the findings, even if there were oversights or bias.
Parental Alienation Bias: If a lawyer knows a judge leans towards findings of parental alienation, such as Judge Gerard Adelman, Judge Jane Grossman, or Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, they might maneuver to have that judge oversee the case. This tactic can be particularly effective if one party wants to marginalize the other party’s involvement with their children.
The members of the CT Family Court enterprise work together to achieve common objectives and pursue the enterprise’s mission.
- Manipulating family court decisions for financial gain
- Suppressing the voices and rights of children and parents, especially those of financial or legal disadvantage.
- Advancing their financial and personal interests by corrupt and illegal means
- Using the label “parental alienation” as a weapon against less influential parents contrary to evidence and expert opinions.
- Facilitating and endorsing the financial manipulations of more affluent parents.
- Systematically dismissing evidence, neglecting abuse histories, and rejecting expert advice that did not align with their desired outcomes.
- Coercing parents under threats of stripping visitation rights without a genuine cause.
The RICO Act, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a federal law enacted to combat organized crime.
The Department of Justice is authorized to confront what could be the most perilous RICO enterprise of all—the profit-driven, child trafficking CT Family Court.
7 Comments
A totally made up story or we would have been given her name.
This isn’t the world of make believe. Good mothers lose custody of their children frequently in the Connecticut Family Court System. Until you can walk in the shoes of a Mother that has been erased “in the name of justice which she was seeking and paid dearly for” please stifle your post which attempts to gaslight and/or pretend that this does not occur. Thank you.
Will Connecticut courts commit the first crimes and the last crimes in the Jennifer Dulos case?
First, Connecticut family courts refused to accept responsibility for harm done in Dulos case.
Then, it looks like Connecticut criminal courts totally overlooked the fact that the “socialite” was in the passenger seat of the pickup truck on the streets of Hartford after Jennifer disappeared.
Why is “the socialite” not in jail waiting for the trial?
What happens to non-socialite murder suspects as they await trials?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12589683/Connecticut-Michelle-Troconis-court-jury-trial-Fotis-kill-wife-Jennifer-Dulos.html
….and the Maricopa County child trafficking AZ Family Court…. and the [ pick a state ].
I’ve never seen or read of any state that is not using the Mafia style of running a Family Court.
Has anyone ever taken a hard look at the flip side as to how many shootings, that involved persons under 25 or 30, that might have been a product of the label “parental alienation” or from a DARVO environment that ended up being used as pawns by the team of unethical Actors involved in the Family Court System of Guaranteed Unjustice?
My conclusion from the past 3 years or so of looking all the different complexities of the custody battle with children and divorced parents that get sucked into the Family Court arena is that the “Family Court” in every state has to be abolished.
Any and all child custody cases must be completely public, no sealing of cases for any reason, must be resolved within a maximum of 12 months, and the cost incurred can not exceed $10k. Ethics must be held at the highest standard for all Actors involved. No Actor can be a member of the AFCC or any other unethical organization.
All so-called rehab camps that are nothing but destructive brain washing cults, that try to wipe out any and all good memories a child might have of all previous years of their life, must be abolished and considered a criminal act if used and/or enforced.
The UN report, on violence against women and girls with the use of pseudo junk science of parental alienation, confirmed how states sanctioning such dangerous theories in family courtrooms are violating the governing standard of the best interest of the child and human rights. The report urged states to legislate to ban the use of ‘parental alienation’ theory in all its guises, because it goes by many names. The UN wants them all prohibited.
Until drastic actions are taken, Connecticut and all other states will to be in the “underground news” feeds of good parent after good parent being ruined by the unethical actions of the bad Actors involved in the Mafia run Family Court System. It is just horrific and, in CT, MO, CA, AZ, MN, MT, UT, FL, TX, NC, SC, VA, MD and more, it is equivalent to the holocaust of WWII.
The two police officers who confronted the children in the Ambrose case can be charged under the Coercion statute, if I understand it: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/22/7102
This is the Human Trafficking tip line to report cases.: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/human-trafficking/federal-law
The “Kids for Cash” scandal sounded far fetched when I first heard of it. When I heard children were being trafficked in CT, it sounded equally far fetched. Doesn’t sound so far fetched any longer.
I believe these lawyers and judges think they are above the law.
If you are part of it and reading this, think twice if you believe you will be protected. Under the Biden Administration, you nay be safe, but if the Democrats lost the Executive Branch in 2024, your zone of protection will no longer be there.
I recommend ALL judges and lawyers read this article and think very carefully about your future. Life behind bars is a living Hell: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/17/pennsylvania-judges-kids-for-cash-damages-ciavarella-conahan
For the past 20 years, I never understood how those family court judges, lawyers and vendors got away with it.
I went to the New Haven and Bridgeport FBI offices with other parents to present the evidence of crimes committed in the family courts. Many parents called the FBI “public corruption HOTLINE” in 2015 when they gave us that number to call. From about 2010 – 2015 we were told two things: Our eye-witness accounts and experiences were family court matters to be handled in the family courts … and after the “public corruption investigation” of 2015, what the DOJ found was “too big” to do anything about it.
Frank’s summary describes exactly how “professional” for-profit networks in Connecticut family courts fooled law enforcement offices for the past 40 years while alienating and harming probably tens of thousands of children in the state.
How they got away with it for so long is brilliantly sinister. Their colleagues across the nation and in nations all over the world have mishandled the same kinds of cases in the same ways — harming probably hundreds of millions of children and families all over the world since “Dr.” Richard Gardner’s custody-flip tactic first hit the family courts in all those other countries.
If the Connecticut DOJ can appropriately address the crimes in Connecticut family court system, the Connecticut DOJ can set the example for law enforcement in other states and other nations.
This is exactly how those networks got away with it since the 1980s:
“… The systematic dismissal of legitimate concerns, such as the decision to ignore expert testimonies, documented evidence, and a clear history of domestic violence and suppression of evidence, indicates this court system is operating as a racketeering enterprise. … A repeated, systematic practice where the chief administrative judge, in concert with insiders, assigns cases to specific judges with the intent to achieve predetermined outcomes favorable to parties with financial clout or legal manipulations, demonstrates gross abuse of power. … Frequent changes in judges on a case prevent judges from familiarizing themselves with the intricacies and nuances of a case, potentially resulting in plausible deniability and procedural delays, prolonging the case and resulting in additional billings for court professionals involved. … If multiple judges oversee a case at different stages, it becomes challenging to pinpoint accountability. This diffusion of responsibility can mean that if there are oversights or misjudgments, it’s unclear who is to blame. … If a case is appealed that was overseen by multiple judges who all reached similar conclusions, it can create an illusion of consensus. This makes it harder for higher courts to challenge or reconsider the findings, even if there were oversights or bias. … If a lawyer knows a judge leans towards findings of parental alienation, such as Judge Gerard Adelman, Judge Jane Grossman, or Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, they might maneuver to have that judge oversee the case. This tactic can be particularly effective if one party wants to marginalize the other party’s involvement with their children. …”