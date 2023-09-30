Mystery of the Barbers: Curious Findings on Chris Ambrose’s Mobile

Frank Report has been covering the shocking story of Chris Ambrose and his incredible efforts to force his teenage children to live with him.

Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13, have run from him to four separate homes, one after the other in a span of only a few weeks.

They have been consistent in expressing that they do not want to live with him for four years. He kept them in virtual isolation for three years in his remote Madison, CT home.

Because from time to time, the kids would try to tell outsiders what Ambrose was doing to him, he took their cell phones away.

They went online and posted on Pinterest, trying to draw attention to the fact that their father was abusive.

Ambrose has always prevailed in court – he is pretty persuasive that the mother alienated the children, and they made it all up.

The kids tried to text their mother, but the vicious Judge Jane Grossman would not let them see the woman who raised them for 13 years while Ambrose was in Hollywood.

Now that he lost his career, he returned and took all — including his children and their mother’s happiness.

Home being with his mother.

Matthew texted to his mom:

The vicious creatures of family court that support parental alienation do not care about the kids. They care about the father, who pays the bills.

Matthew texted:

But Ambrose did not let them see her for three straight Mother’s Days.

Because they were depressed, Ambrose had to get them therapists and psychiatrists. He took their phones away because they were liable to disclose his abuse.

So, when Mia had a session with one of her therapists — Dr. Gruen, she had to use her father’s phone.

While she secretly recorded these coerced therapy sessions meant to persuade her that her mother was terrible and only their papa loved them, she started scrolling through his phone and found an odd selection.

So here is a video of Mia scrolling through her father’s phone on his Apple Notes – as she talks to a therapist she never wanted and certainly never needed until Ambrose took her away from her happy home.

See Video Here:

Here is a list of IG names from Ambrose’s phone screen grab – that came from his daughter because she was not allowed to have a phone.

Now, what confuses me is this fascination with barbers. Ambrose is not a barber. He was a Hollywood screenwriter until he got fired for plagiarism.

Is being a barber a code word or language for something else?

Mia also grabbed these screenshots from his phone, which she only had because he would not let her have a phone, something that all teenagers have.

List of usernames (presumably) in Ambrose’s Notes app:

Nurii-b – client dardon dardonstoryy King-hollywood Pay-glamourbarber Berberlerdunyasi Carlosthebarber96 Six.one.four jbmcoy205 is customer -southbaychris Bboythebarber Roland-thebarber Mario Rodriguez Sam-da-barber Pay-glamour barber Uncler occos Joecartmel Albertini-Walter Barbeiros-top Valentinhorta Jjlavalla jclarkwalker samimazlou? Egobarbers Artem19kok Jack-smartbarbers Barberbobbyjetters Jonvarak Dlucs Tailorfade Manuel Barber Danevickhairs Iammajewski Waseemyouans Kieronthebarber boys-southern et.thebarber Mehmet.kacar-hairdoctor Aztroo Silvapeluquero Ahmetaslanhairson Reggan.cuts Boshta-barber Ericolvera Horatiuthebarber Randombarber Keagan.cuts Mij-rhm Classicbarbershop614 Amgdabarber -Rhys-williams Barberking62 Carlito-thebarber Omithebarber- Lancewadebarber Joeycancut Rogerioaraujobarber Laz3rman Nick247-barber Smoke-ono Navids-classic-cuts Groomed by-chris MohammD-hamze Moohammad -hamze Titan-barber Kadiryildriim Tommy-clippers Clipperfingers Erkekberber Am Severus Rodrigo-Rodriguez Soxthebarber

I like the name clipperfingers… Though I am not so sure I would like what they do.

When the kids ran from him earlier this year, they lived happily again with their mother. Ambrose went forum shopping for the right kind of judge – and after two misses, the third judge, the brutal Judge Thomas O’Neill, came through for the money guy.

Judge O’Neill issued a restraining order against the mother, forcing the kids to leave their happy home.

They fled to the next best home, to the one man they had known as a father figure who had loved them and treated them not as objects but as living, breathing children who needed to grow.

They fled to their grandfather. But the ruthless Ambrose chased them down and tormented them there.

And they ran from their grandfather, leaving behind another happy home.

Ambrose doubled down, tried to blame their mother, and sought her incarceration. This only made him more odious to the teens.

After the kids left and went to a friend and a cousin, the grandfather tried to speak some wisdom to the relentless Ambrose, who was once his son-in-law.

He said, in effect:

Your children and ex-wife love, respect, and care for each other. But somehow, you feel they all have to go to therapists to learn to love you in a way that meets your needs.

Their bonding with the mother who cared for them for years while you were in Hollywood, you viewed as parental alienation when you returned home without a career.

The children’s feelings and Karen’s feelings – not only your feelings are real. I think Henry the Eighth tactics are not working. Please remove the restraining order, admit your shortcomings and frustrations, and come to terms with Mia, Matthew and Sawyer, and, yes, Karen before it is too late.

This is advice that Solomon would give to a confused and perhaps benighted man whose future is still in abeyance.

But Ambrose is determined to rush his destiny and, if it so happens, destroy everyone in his path while destroying himself.

There used to be an expression in business that a guy who wants too much or is too greedy will “have to take a haircut.”

That’s coming for Ambrose, but the kind of haircut he will get differs from the kind he searches for on the internet.

I only wish I knew what is behind the facade of these haircuts and barbers. Then we will know exactly just how close to make the shave.