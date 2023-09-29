Striking Gold in Family Court: Gardner Sparked the Parental Alienation Boom!

By A. Barry Cuda

Family Law Practitioner

The late, great Dr. Richard Gardner!

Attorneys halted their billings, therapists paused, and custody evaluators stood still when he invented Parental Alienation.

A boon for billable hours, Parental Alienation is the lifeblood for attorneys and therapists longing for beachfront vacation homes and swanky office upgrades. Parental Alienation is where we advise the court that one parent manipulated a child into unjustly rejecting the other, which leads to a merry-go-round custody battle.

With Parental Alienation, the script is not restricted to mothers receiving custody and fathers providing child support.

Parental alienation declares that mothers manipulate their children, leading to false accusations against fathers. The solution? Separate the children from the mother and re-educate them.

Gardner’s observations and hypotheses were blazing comets across the formerly dim firmament of family law billings.

He was a Mozart composing symphonies of thought few could have imagined when he came out with our anthem – “Parental Alienation Counters Child Abuse Allegations.”

With fatherhood initiative funding and rich pedo papas who pay for carnal delight, Parental Alienation became the most profitable element of family law.

Gardner was the Shakespeare of family law with expert testimonies, books, and articles about the tragic hero – the alienated father. They became our soliloquies – for our most significant writers – the custody evaluators.

Before Dr. Gardner, family law was plain, predictable, passive, and unprofitable.

With Parental Alienation, mothers lose custody because they manipulate their kids to lie that their fathers abused them.

The plan is to call it Parental Alienation – and the remedy is the complete separation of the mother to “re-educate” the children.

With the mother’s maternal instincts ignited, she’ll dive into a relentless battle, fighting tooth and nail for her children, leading to extended court battles, protracted therapy sessions, supervised visitations, reunification camps, and a cascade of expert consultations.

Parental Alienation became our goldmine to convert from the children’s best interest to the court professional’s self-interest. Instead of the father paying child support for his children, he pays to support our children. Parental Alienation transfers the client’s children’s college fund to our children’s college fund.

Some of you are not old enough to remember the bleak days when family law practice was a struggle to make a living and literally half of our billings ended up as barter in cheap motels with divorcing wives. Then dashed in Dr. Richard Gardner – and the world of attorneys, therapists, and custody evaluators came alive like rats finding a stash of abandoned cheese.

Parental Alienation became the North Star guiding the lost ship of family court billings.

And Gardner was the Yoda of Family Law.

He was our Moses parting our Red Ink Sea.

Family law practitioners became the Wall Street brokers of the legal world, where every accusation and counter accusation was another stock purchase in our portfolio.

Thank you, Dr. Gardner!

Remember Cuda’s Razor: Settlement must never be posited before penury. Or said more simply: The more turbulent the divorce, the more lucrative the pay!