Striking Gold in Family Court: Gardner Sparked the Parental Alienation Boom!

September 29, 2023
The Gardner Shrine
FacebookXRedditLinkedInEmail

By A. Barry Cuda

Family Law Practitioner

The late, great Dr. Richard Gardner!

Attorneys halted their billings, therapists paused, and custody evaluators stood still when he invented Parental Alienation.

A boon for billable hours, Parental Alienation is the lifeblood for attorneys and therapists longing for beachfront vacation homes and swanky office upgrades. Parental Alienation is  where we advise the court that one parent manipulated a child into unjustly rejecting the other, which leads to a merry-go-round custody battle.

With Parental Alienation, the script is not restricted to mothers receiving custody and fathers providing child support.

Parental alienation declares that mothers manipulate their children, leading to false accusations against fathers. The solution? Separate the children from the mother and re-educate them.

Gardner’s observations and hypotheses were blazing comets across the formerly dim firmament of family law billings.

He was a Mozart composing symphonies of thought few could have imagined when he came out with our anthem – “Parental Alienation Counters Child Abuse Allegations.”

With fatherhood initiative funding and rich pedo papas who pay for carnal delight, Parental Alienation became the most profitable element of family law.

Gardner was the Shakespeare of family law with expert testimonies, books, and articles about the tragic hero – the alienated father. They became our soliloquies – for our most significant writers – the custody evaluators.

Before Dr. Gardner, family law was plain, predictable, passive, and unprofitable.

With Parental Alienation, mothers lose custody because they manipulate their kids to lie that their fathers abused them.

The plan is to call it Parental Alienation – and the remedy is the complete separation of the mother to “re-educate” the children.

With the mother’s maternal instincts ignited, she’ll dive into a relentless battle, fighting tooth and nail for her children, leading to extended court battles, protracted therapy sessions, supervised visitations, reunification camps, and a cascade of expert consultations.

Parental Alienation became our goldmine to convert from the children’s best interest to the court professional’s self-interest. Instead of the father paying child support for his children, he pays to support our children. Parental Alienation transfers the client’s children’s college fund to our children’s college fund.

Some of you are not old enough to remember the bleak days when family law practice was a struggle to make a living and literally half of our billings ended up as barter in cheap motels with divorcing wives. Then dashed in Dr. Richard Gardner – and the world of attorneys, therapists, and custody evaluators came alive like rats finding a stash of abandoned cheese.

Parental Alienation became the North Star guiding the lost ship of family court billings.

And Gardner was the Yoda of Family Law.

He was our Moses parting our Red Ink Sea.

Family law practitioners became the Wall Street brokers of the legal world, where every accusation and counter accusation was another stock purchase in our portfolio.

Thank you, Dr. Gardner!

 

Remember Cuda’s Razor: Settlement must never be posited before penury. Or said more simply: The more turbulent the divorce, the more lucrative the pay!

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

4 Comments

Click here to post a comment

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives

Discover more from Frank Report

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading