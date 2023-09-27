‘He Told Us to Kill Ourselves!’ CT Family Court Victim Matthew Ambrose’s Brilliant Replies to His Father’s Anonymous Comments

In an unfolding family saga that highlights the failures of CT Family Court decisions, the Ambrose teenagers are in their fourth shelter since fleeing their father’s home.
Teens on the run — Matthew, 16, Sawyer, 13, and Mia, 16.
In 2020, CT Family Court Judge Jane Grossman, acting on accusations of parental alienation leveled by the father, Chris Ambrose, against the mother, Karen Riordan, ripped the children away from their primary caregiver, thrusting them into an environment they’re uncomfortable with, and restricting any contact with the previously protective parent.
The Ambrose children, having spent three harrowing years with their father, reclaimed their right to happiness when they returned to their mother this year, despite minimal contact throughout their time apart.
Yet, on August 8, the CT Family Court, rather than reevaluating its earlier decision, doubled down. Another decision by Judge Thomas O’Neill extracted the children from their mother’s care once again, rendering them homeless, as they refused to return to their father’s home.
As the teens found sanctuary with various kin, Ambrose involved the police, CPS, and even a SWAT team, pushing the boundaries of the enforcement of paternal authority. They are living today in the home of a protective relative. But Ambrose seeks to force them back to his home or, if he can’t, have police arrest them and lock them in a dangerous New York City juvenile home.
A small but unified chorus of anonymous commenters have emerged defending Ambrose’s actions. Matthew, one of the fleeing teens, believes his father might be masquerading behind some, or all, of these comments.
FR has tried to artistically represent these users based on their comments – and took the liberty of Chris-tening them with usernames. The heart of this post, however, is not the commenters, but Matthew’s personal experience, feelings, and plea for understanding in his replies to the comments.
Chambers: Unlike Karen, the father, Chris Ambrose, took the high road and didn’t trash the mother to the kids, I’m guessing.
Matthew: It is very evident this is Chris writing. I say this because this is a lie. He has trashed my mother since before we were taken away from our mother, calling her sick, evil, and much more.
Crombers: I see this whole thing as Karen successfully brainwashing these children and coaching them to lie about abuse.
Matthew: Our mother hasn’t “brainwashed” us, because everything we say is what we have experienced.
Sambrose: When Karen was barred from communicating with the kids, she took her alienation campaign online and continued to trash the father on the Frank Report that she knows the children read.
Matthew: We have given Frank and other news outlets all of the evidence to prove Chris’ lies and prove our truth.
Crombs: She never stopped her brainwashing efforts. And it looks like she succeeded. One day the children might realize just how wrong their mother was in the way she went about the divorce and turning them against their father.
Matthew: We turned against him when he told my sister to kill herself, when he let my brother cut himself, and when he ripped us away from all of our family and friends who supported us.
Criston Amberly: Breaking news. The law applies to Karen just like it applies to everyone else.
Matthew: Stop the lying and stop trying to get my mother arrested. You’re very obvious, Chris, when making these comments, because nobody would defend someone like you.
Topher Amble: Karen lost custody because it was known she would pull a kidnapping stunt like this. Involving the 13-year-old, Sawyer, was a step too far.
Matthew: Chris, you say we were kidnapped, but we all RAN away from you. We each had our own plan of escaping, because you monitored us 24/7. We did this independently. You’re a sick person, please get help.
Kit Ambler: Contacting Sawyer’s birth mom from a closed adoption is plain old cuckoo.
Matthew: Chris, you’re very aware it was an open adoption. I saw the paperwork.
Chris Orwell: If Karen followed the law and listened to court orders from day 1, this drama for the kids wouldn’t be happening now. It’s her own fault for acting like she is above the law. SHE put them in this situation, not Chris.
Matthew: Chris is an abuser. He does not care for the wellbeing of his children. Since I ran away from him on May 22, my family has gotten constant threats from him, DCF and the police. By the time I was at my mother’s house, I had felt my depression go away, only for Chris to file a bullshit restraining order and have us not allowed near her, to see her, or even talk to her.
He needs to understand that we are not objects that can be tossed around. We do not wish to be in a house where we are constantly in fear. He claims we are being “brainwashed” by our mother, but in reality, we were being treated with care and compassion. Our mother has always been caring for us, while Chris brings us down, going as far as to calling his daughter “the mean girl” while blood drips down her nose, needles in her arms. Chris is an abuser, and we cannot go back to his house. He is a failure of a father, a man, and a human.
My siblings and I will not be forced back in a toxic, negative environment.
How are we being “coerced” or “coached” if we hadn’t seen our mother in 3+ years? This is not “coercive control” when we are being treated like we matter, like we are cared for.
It’s so nauseating how there’s a restraining order for us not to talk to or be near our mother, as if she hurts us, as if she’s abuses us, when all she does is love us, care for us, and protects us.
Everything that we have said is what we have experienced in the three years of being forced with Chris. Chris has no right to be filing anything on our behalf and he needs to be held accountable for all of his lies and abuse he has put us through. He robbed me of 1,123 days of my life, which I am never getting back, and yet he is still persistent on forcing all three of us back into his world of abuse.
Kristofferson: The mother who is encouraging these kids to be perpetual runaways and miss school is the abuser here. You all are nuts if you can’t see that.
Matthew: Our mother is not “encouraging” us to run away. We have tried to ask Chris if we can enroll in school where we are, but he has consistently refused. We don’t feel safe in Connecticut with him, so when he continues to come after us in different states, we feel we have no choice but to run. Next time think before you comment something stupid like this.
Crum Umble: So, your mother isn’t the one telling you where to go next? She isn’t telling you to not go back home? She isn’t telling you that it’s okay to be runaways? All those things are what’s known as encouragement. Why would any parent ever tell their children it’s okay to enroll in a new random school and to live with strangers? No good parent would. Your mother is out of touch with reality, I’m sorry. She is not making good decisions for you and your siblings.
Matthew: We aren’t living with strangers. We have known these people for years. I’m sure our mother doesn’t want us to run away, but when there is an abuser that is trying to force us back, we ultimately don’t have a choice but to run. Our mother isn’t telling us to enroll in a different school, my siblings and I want to. My sister and I are in an important year of our school, and we want to get an education, but we don’t feel safe in Connecticut. So, as I’ve said before, think before you comment some stupid shit like this.
Chris Angel: You are 100% safe in Connecticut with your father.
Matthew: We aren’t safe with someone who tells us to kill ourselves, someone who lies constantly to everyone, someone who has molested my siblings, someone who isolates us from our loving family. There is evidence of all of this. You’re immature if you don’t see how this is a major problem, and flaw in the court system. If you want to say some bullshit like this again, don’t go anonymous, because that just makes you look not only look stupid, but also makes you look like a little coward.
I made most of those comments that you have attributed to Chris. I am not Chris.
Kind of shady of Frank to lie to Matthew and make him think he’s in a conversation with his father when, actually, it’s a stranger he is communicating with in a blog comments section.
Just one more example of how Karen and friends are gaslighting these poor kids.
Why? This is BS, just more lies. Who do you think believes this?
Chris- you’re living out your own screenplay – Karen isn’t above the law? Are you serious? You’re a joke.
Stop trying to criminalize their mom and the woman who was good to you your entire marriage.
While you did god know what with his knows who for years!
Jealousy is ugly Chris. But you have an ugly heart. You’re torturing your kids. Cruelty they will never forget. It’s all you “buddy”😂
RAINN National crime statistics. Department of justice 2015 through 2020. The majority of perpetrators will not go to jail or prison. 1,000 sexual assault reported 975 go away free. 310 sexual assault reported only 50 lead to arrest. Only 28 lead to charges or conviction. Only 25 are incarcerated. Out of 1000 robberies 619 reported. 167 lead to arrest. 37 to prosecution. Only 22 convictions. 1000 assault and batteries only 627 are reported. 255 arrested. 105 referred to the prosecutor. 41 convictions. 33 incarcerated. The citizens in the country are not safe. We have weak support for the prosecutor offices. We are using valuable police resources and the SWAT team to hunt down a woman without a criminal record and three teenagers. This countries priorities are a mess. A clear system wide failure. Valuable resources to terrorize children and their mother. We need to demand more out of our nation. The woman tortured by family courts through out the nation are not going to remain silent. We don’t want ligitimat father’s to be terrorized by the court system either. Clean up your courts and the ignoring of crimes in the nation.
Connecticut low crime rates. Crimes taking a back seat to bogus tickets. Newington on last report had 2 rapes? Yet we have a sex trafficking problem? I’m assuming the two reported were convictions. Are we ignoring assault on children? We have children beaten and raped in facilities. Not being investigated or prosuctued?. We are trying to toss Karen Riorden in jail? We have women punished for reporting and their children being taken away when mothers try to protect them.
What is it that Chris wants? It seems he wants to destroy your mom and your world. He’s cut off everyone who loves you. That’s a violation of Jennifer’s law. Why is dcf not doing anything about that alone? PA 21-78 is being used to abuse you instead of protect you.
But you are strong! Doesn’t Chris get that you can’t force people to love you and want to be with you?
It seems you’ve got his number so he needs to silence you and protect his own ass. No one would be so threatened. He’s a loser. That won’t change. He’s too old and sick and without a single friend.
The father absolutely told the daughter to kill herself. I’ve heard the audio myself. He’s a sick fuck.
He’s dangerous.
Protect these kids. Behind closed doors is a terrifying reality. Three kids have expressed themselves for years. The mom was banished and Chris tells everyone who will listen that she’s mentally ill when she’s not.
He’s a plagiarist and a liar. Such a fucking liar.
No one does this to kids. No one sane. Ambrose is a failure in every aspect of his life.
He can’t get through five minutes without trashing his wife. It’s a script; a narrative. He’s delusional.
I love how Chris wrote, “Chris took the high road”. I live in Madison!
He traded their mother to anyone who will listen and has told our whole town she’s dangerous and mentally ill.
He’s an abuser. His conduct is so apparent!
Rest assured Matthew, we have no respect for your father in Madison. The police are sick of him and we all can’t stand his verbal diarrhea!
Matthew- your wise beyond your years and clearly intelligent and resilient! You should be so proud of yourself.
It’s a corrupt system but you and your siblings have managed to keep truth, love and reality alive!
I’m so sorry for the atrocity you’ve been through. So many of us are fighting for you and with Frank Parlato leading your charge it will be okay.
He does not give up. He is a warrior for the innocent and he obviously believes in you, Sawyer and Mia.
Please please keep writing! We want to hear from you guys directly.
What they’ve done to you is traumatizing and it’s preposterous to suggest you have no mind of your own. No one believes your father.
Stay strong. It’s a roller coaster but keep the faith. You know your truth. You are magnificent! And what a writer!
Matthew you are intelligent and very brave. I give you so much credit for telling your story. Justice will prevail. You have so many people who love you, Mia and Sawyer. Stay strong!
Matthew I always sort of thought that was Chris commenting. I just don’t understand why he won’t let you guys live in peace. How does he think he can have a good relationship with you by forcing you to live with him? Can you explain ?
This is not Matthew, but I think it’s obvious why he wants them back. First he wants to control them, second Mia ana Matthew will be 17 in a few months so the only one who would have to stay with him would be Sawyer 13. This is the one he’s molesting. Get the picture?
Comments aren’t working since they’ve been enhanced the other day. I’ve posted several that have never posted and not sure if this one will (but don’t know how else to let you know
I give great praise and support for Matthew using his voice so maturely!!
Unfortunately there are policies and statutes set in place to have government, judicial courts go against protective mothers.
The language actually says being a protective mother is child abuse, And a form of domestic violence in The Hague convention language…. And I’m sure it’s written in Connecticut state policies as well in the fatherhood initiative program.
Is there any way to know if Chris is getting any help from the fatherhood initiative program?
common sense just says that this case is all wrong….yet no one in authority is speaking out in Connecticut.
That’s got to tell us all so much.
Why isn’t attorney general William Tong stepping up to help protect these Connecticut children, When it is him along with his cohorts that claim Connecticut is the safest place for women and children… This case obviously proves that statement wrong especially with how long this has been going on…
But as mothers who believe in protecting our children from violence have known at least for the last 2 decades that we are punished for protecting.
Fatherhood rights/fathers are written into Connecticut state policies since 1999-2001; Motherhood/mothers are not written into state policies to have their rights enforced the same way that fathers are.
BIAS AGAINST MOTHERS IN CONNECTICUT.
PLEASE KEEP SPEAKING OUT ALL THREE OF YOU CHILDREN, YOUR VOICES ARE THE STRONGEST OUT OF EVERYONE’S.
When this is all over and you all have aged out, I hope that you three will join us protective mothers in demanding Connecticut leaders stop the bias against mothers, and demand they include mothers in their state policies the same as men are; and point out the bias against mothers which has prevented us from being able to protect our own children from abuse facilitated through the CT judicial family courts by the abusive fathers.
STAY STRONG, STAY LOUD!
SILENCE FEEDS VIOLENCE!
Chris- you may have misled investigators and police but your kids know the truth.
Your gig is up.
The strength and intelligence that these kids have can only be proof of thier raising, who by the way was by thier mother while Chris was away in Hollywood for most of thier lives.
Thank you Frank for allowing Matthew to give his responses to Chrisass. He is a very intelligent boy for his age and he can see thru Chris and all his efforts to get them back.
Thank you Matthew! There are so many children in the United States at risk due to family court system. Many are too young to articulate and not believed. You and your siblings are brave and believed by many. We are living in a time where safety and well-being are ignored. We are all trying to figure out how to get things changed. We are all praying for you and your siblings safety and well-being. As well as your mom.
Keep fighting, don’t give up!
It’s clear that these teens are smart, articulate and independent which makes it completely laughable that Chris would at all assert that somehow they are being influenced by their mother. It’s clear that Matt is also protecting his sister and younger brother. Strong, brave young man !
So proud of you, Matthew for not being afraid to stand up for yourself and your siblings. You give him as good as he sends and that takes courage. You are so intelligent and you see thru him because of the experience you have had with him. Keep fighting and stay strong. Live u and don’t forget there’s a lot of people on your side.