It’s Never Pedophilia in CT Family Court – It’s Always Parental Alienation

Frank Report released evidence of Chris Ambrose’s “reign of terror” over his children, who remain in fear of his abuse.

None of this finds its way into Connecticut Family Court.

Whether Ambrose molested his children has never been investigated for the Family Court record.

It isn’t good for business. Overlooking allegations of pedophilia is part of CT Family Court.

An affluent pedophile will pay a fortune to keep the kids and remove a mother. He has a handy tool in CT – parental alienation.

Ideological

The inventor of parental alienation, Dr. Richard Gardner, said incest is natural. Society’s condemnation of pedophiles is like the witch trials of early Connecticut and Massachusetts.

In CT, they found a way to protect pedophile fathers — the Gardner way – by removing the mother, spinning her protective outcry into finding she is alienating the children.

Dr. Gardner – the father of parental alienation – said:

“There are millions of people in the United States who… are reacting in an extremely exaggerated fashion to situations in which bona fide sex abuse has occurred.”

In his book True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse (1992), Gardner said.

There is a whole continuum that must be considered here, from those children who were coerced and who gained no pleasure (and might even be considered to have been raped) to those who enjoyed immensely (with orgastic responses) the sexual activities.” Ibid. p.548

“Older children may be helped to appreciate that sexual encounters between an adult and a child are not universally considered to be reprehensible act. The child might be told about other societies in which such behavior was and is considered normal…. In such discussions the child has to be helped to appreciate that we have in our society an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters.” Ibid. p.549

“If the mother has reacted to the abuse in a hysterical fashion, or used it as an excuse for a campaign of denigration of the father, then the therapist does well to try and ‘sober her up’… Her hysterics… will contribute to the child’s feeling that a heinous crime has been committed and will thereby lessen the likelihood of any kind of rapproachment with the father. One has to do everything possible to help her put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective. She has to be helped to appreciate that in most societies in the history of the world, such behavior was ubiquitous, and this is still the case.”

Whether his teenage children tell the truth about Ambrose’s sexual abuse remains to be proven. For sure, the CT Family Court does not care to disturb business by investigating it.

Whether judges like Thomas O’Neill, Gerard Adelman, Jane Grossman, and Thomas Moukawsher and their kith embrace protecting pedophilia because they agree with Dr. Gardner, or whether they just know that pedophiles buy custody of their children for damn good prices, and look the other way, is something FR intends to investigate.

Undoubtedly, the judges are thankful to Dr. Gardner. The courts use parental alienation to protect affluent fathers whose spouses and children accuse them of pedophilia.

The judges simply remove mothers.

Judges O’Neill, Adelman, Grossman, and Moukwasher understand Gardner taught children not to condemn and if possible even enjoy pedophile fathers.

The judges who follow Gardner believe children must appreciate that sexual encounters between them and their fathers are not reprehensible, but normal.

But our society – except in CT Family Court – has an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters. We don’t like it.

The judges know that mothers react hysterically and use the father’s pedophilia as an excuse to keep them away from their father, who loves and lusts for them.

The mother’s hysterics are proof of parental alienation, which the judges believe hurt the child.

The judges believe, as Garnder believed, this will contribute to the child’s feeling that pedophilia is a heinous crime. One has to remove the mother, so the kids can put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective.

She can only see the kids with an expensive supervised visitation monitor, and with the judge’s order that she must not even ask the children about the sexual abuse of their father, or she cannot see her children again.

The judges have to pretend the kids are lying, the mother is lying, and the poor father is an innocent victim. This is why the judges cannot condone anyone investigating the allegations.

The business depends on pedophiles paying money to oust mothers.

The courts of O’Neill, Moukawsher, Grossman, and Adelman obscure, hide, and deny pedophilia by calling it parental alienation.

Remove the mother when pedophilia occurs, collect from the father. It’s a winning formula, so long as you never place on the record that you sold custody of the children into the hell of abuse or that pedophilia ever existed.