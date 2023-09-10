It’s Never Pedophilia in CT Family Court – It’s Always Parental Alienation

Frank Report released evidence of Chris Ambrose’s “reign of terror” over his children, who remain in fear of his abuse.
None of this finds its way into Connecticut Family Court.
Whether Ambrose molested his children has never been investigated for the Family Court record.
It isn’t good for business. Overlooking allegations of pedophilia is part of CT Family Court.
An affluent pedophile will pay a fortune to keep the kids and remove a mother. He has a handy tool in CT – parental alienation.
Ideological
The inventor of parental alienation, Dr. Richard Gardner, said incest is natural. Society’s condemnation of pedophiles is like the witch trials of early Connecticut and Massachusetts.
In CT, they found a way to protect pedophile fathers — the Gardner way – by removing the mother, spinning her protective outcry into finding she is alienating the children.
Dr. Gardner – the father of parental alienation – said:
“There are millions of people in the United States who… are reacting in an extremely exaggerated fashion to situations in which bona fide sex abuse has occurred.”
In his book True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse (1992), Gardner said.
There is a whole continuum that must be considered here, from those children who were coerced and who gained no pleasure (and might even be considered to have been raped) to those who enjoyed immensely (with orgastic responses) the sexual activities.” Ibid. p.548
“Older children may be helped to appreciate that sexual encounters between an adult and a child are not universally considered to be reprehensible act. The child might be told about other societies in which such behavior was and is considered normal…. In such discussions the child has to be helped to appreciate that we have in our society an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters.” Ibid. p.549
“If the mother has reacted to the abuse in a hysterical fashion, or used it as an excuse for a campaign of denigration of the father, then the therapist does well to try and ‘sober her up’… Her hysterics… will contribute to the child’s feeling that a heinous crime has been committed and will thereby lessen the likelihood of any kind of rapproachment with the father. One has to do everything possible to help her put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective. She has to be helped to appreciate that in most societies in the history of the world, such behavior was ubiquitous, and this is still the case.”
Whether his teenage children tell the truth about Ambrose’s sexual abuse remains to be proven. For sure, the CT Family Court does not care to disturb business by investigating it.
Whether judges like Thomas O’Neill, Gerard Adelman, Jane Grossman, and Thomas Moukawsher and their kith embrace protecting pedophilia because they agree with Dr. Gardner, or whether they just know that pedophiles buy custody of their children for damn good prices, and look the other way, is something FR intends to investigate.
Undoubtedly, the judges are thankful to Dr. Gardner. The courts use parental alienation to protect affluent fathers whose spouses and children accuse them of pedophilia.
The judges simply remove mothers.
Judges O’Neill, Adelman, Grossman, and Moukwasher understand Gardner taught children not to condemn and if possible even enjoy pedophile fathers.
The judges who follow Gardner believe children must appreciate that sexual encounters between them and their fathers are not reprehensible, but normal.
But our society – except in CT Family Court – has an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters. We don’t like it.
The judges know that mothers react hysterically and use the father’s pedophilia as an excuse to keep them away from their father, who loves and lusts for them.
The mother’s hysterics are proof of parental alienation, which the judges believe hurt the child.
The judges believe, as Garnder believed, this will contribute to the child’s feeling that pedophilia is a heinous crime. One has to remove the mother, so the kids can put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective.
She can only see the kids with an expensive supervised visitation monitor, and with the judge’s order that she must not even ask the children about the sexual abuse of their father, or she cannot see her children again.
The entire operations of Family Court – all the professionals involved – make money this way. But none of this finds its way on the record.
The judges have to pretend the kids are lying, the mother is lying, and the poor father is an innocent victim. This is why the judges cannot condone anyone investigating the allegations.
The business depends on pedophiles paying money to oust mothers.
The courts of O’Neill, Moukawsher, Grossman, and Adelman obscure, hide, and deny pedophilia by calling it parental alienation.
Remove the mother when pedophilia occurs, collect from the father. It’s a winning formula, so long as you never place on the record that you sold custody of the children into the hell of abuse or that pedophilia ever existed.
This could be one reason O’Neill, Moukawsher, Grossman, and Adelman obscure, hide, and deny pedophilia by calling it parental alienation:
Children have a constitual right to a relationship with their mother. They can sue Connecticut when they are 18. Children have a fundamental right to a relationship with their parents. It’s been completely twisted by judges. . Why is the fundamental right to a relationship only enforced when children don’t want a relationship? When abuse is occuring? The Ambrose children are getting close to aging out. Law suits by aged out children are now surfacing. This sick twisted situation may unfortunately addressed by the children the system has harmed. When the state of Connecticut is overwhelming with law suits and paying damages maybe we will see a change.
It’s just so hard to fathom. How we ad a society have gotten here. Parental alienation and cousidial interference, now coursive control. Labels to combat labels. I miss a place and time where society was honest. People had morals and values. A crime was a crime. Our society has always had problems . It seems like now a days it cheeper to ignore crimes and punish people reporting it. You are not allowed to express opinions. Standing up for someone is punished.
Correct – the allegations were never pursued by dcf or the police.
The forensic interview found kids credible and legal and physical custody were to be taken from Ambrose- immediately!
This should have been game over after three medical facilities found the kids claims of sexual abuse abs psychological abuse credible.
Instead, the finding of kids being unsafe with Ambrose did not result in “substantiation” of abuse- Detective DeGoursey buried it, lost the alleged post interview with Ambrose, gave him a pat on the back for a few extra thousand, and with the help of dcf Stacy Falk and dcf Jaime Isaacs, they forced the kids home to their abuser.
Lifetime criminal Dr Robert Horwitz and Debra Gruen – child abusers with no brains but happy to accept Ambrose paycheck- endorsed this abuse.
All evidence has been provided. Ambrose will be exposed no matter how long he gets mom in jail. His reign of terror is coming to an end. Ambrose did this. It’s all on him.
Children’s court said my child was “fanciful” because of child sex abuse allegations. The court did not help . Tortured me with legal abuse for trying to protect. No one can understand the pain of having ones own child, who came through you to be protected, abused and then sent back to the abuser. They aim to completely silence all. Nothing familial about these courts. It’s all about revenue, commodities, what is to be gained for the legalese who work for the court; lawyers, judges, so called experts. Not a minute goes by I’m not in pain from this. And the business of making lots of money and prestige off of families misery gets off on that. Which is why people like us do not have the luxury of taking it personally.
