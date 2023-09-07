Allan Kassenoff and Attorney File $150 Million Lawsuit Against TikTok Influencer Robert Harvey for Defamation and Emotional Distress

Pensacola, Florida – The assisted suicide of Catherine Kassenoff on May 27 over her divorce and custody battle in Westchester Family Court gained national attention after the Frank Report broke the story, detailing her Facebook post, which blamed both the courts and her husband.

The stakes have now escalated.

Her husband, Allan Kassenoff, a former patent litigator at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, along with their minor children A.K., 14, C.K., 12, and J.K., 10, and his attorney Constantine Gus Dimopoulos, have filed a $150 million lawsuit against Robert Harvey, a TikTok influencer with millions of followers.

The lawsuit, filed on September 5 in Florida’s Northern District, where Harvey resides, accuses him of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, tortious interference with a business relationship, cyberstalking, and harassment.

The Allegations

The lawsuit claims Harvey initiated a malicious campaign against Kassenoff on May 31, 2023, focusing on the couple’s contentious divorce and custody dispute over their three children. Kassenoff alleges Harvey shared misleading videos of him, and made false commentary that portrayed him as an abusive husband and father.

Kassenoff alleges these false TikTok posts led to his job loss at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where he had been earning around $1 million per year as a partner.

According to TikTok, Harvey has 3.1 million followers and focuses on sharing stories of women in abusive relationships.

Concerning Kassenoff, Harvey said, “This case is personal. I don’t like him, I don’t like him at all. A woman is dead. So I don’t give two [expletive] what any of you think.”

Kassenoff claims Harvey’s 25 videos about him have garnered over 39 million views, nearly 5 million likes, and over 150,000 comments.

Greenberg Traurig announced Kassenoff’s resignation on June 11, but declined to cite the reason. According to the lawsuit, Kassenoff claims Greenberg Traurig forced him to resign after Harvey’s followers began a call-in campaign targeting the law firm and one of its major clients, Samsung, leading to harassing calls and emails.

Co-plaintiff Constantine Gus Dimopoulos, who represented Kassenoff in his family court case, also accuses Harvey of defamation and harassment, claiming he received 2,700 harassing phone calls to his law office in a single day.

Kassenoff further states Harvey’s videos jeopardize the emotional well-being of his three children, whose “identities will forever be associated with a bitter and ugly divorce and the suicide of their mother.”

The lawsuit accuses Harvey of acting solely for profit, with “negligence, actual malice, and reckless disregard for the truth.”

Accuses Harvey of Conspiring With Catherine Kassenoff

In a startling claim without definitive evidence, Kassenoff suggests Harvey and his late wife conspired to fabricate her suicide story.

The lawsuit states, “Upon information and belief, prior to making her final Facebook post, Ms. Kassenoff reached out to Defendant Harvey in order to conspire with him to finally fulfill her goal of ‘annihilat[ing]’ Mr. Kassenoff.

“Upon information and belief, Ms. Kassenoff and Defendant Harvey concocted the lie that Ms. Kassenoff had been recently diagnosed with terminal cancer in order to make Ms. Kassenoff’s ‘story’ more appealing and sympathetic to the public.”

The complaint cites a violation of Section 748.048 of the Florida Statutes on cyberstalking and harassment. Kassenoff and Dimopoulos seek an injunction against Harvey in addition to over $150 million in damages.

Allan Kassenoff Tells His Side of the Marriage Story

In the lawsuit, Kassenoff details his relationship with Catherine, portraying her as a scheming, unstable, and vengeful woman. He argues that the family court was justified in terminating her parental rights for the children’s safety.

While Catherine Kassenoff had made many public statements about their relationship, this lawsuit serves as Kassenoff’s first in-depth, publicly available response to her abuse allegations.

The lawsuit includes transcripts of Harvey’s TikTok videos and Kassenoff’s rebuttals. Frank Report contacted Harvey through his social media, but there was no immediate response.