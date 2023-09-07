Pensacola, Florida – The assisted suicide of Catherine Kassenoff on May 27 over her divorce and custody battle in Westchester Family Court gained national attention after the Frank Report broke the story, detailing her Facebook post, which blamed both the courts and her husband.
The stakes have now escalated.
Her husband, Allan Kassenoff, a former patent litigator at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, along with their minor children A.K., 14, C.K., 12, and J.K., 10, and his attorney Constantine Gus Dimopoulos, have filed a $150 million lawsuit against Robert Harvey, a TikTok influencer with millions of followers.
The lawsuit, filed on September 5 in Florida’s Northern District, where Harvey resides, accuses him of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, tortious interference with a business relationship, cyberstalking, and harassment.
The Allegations
The lawsuit claims Harvey initiated a malicious campaign against Kassenoff on May 31, 2023, focusing on the couple’s contentious divorce and custody dispute over their three children. Kassenoff alleges Harvey shared misleading videos of him, and made false commentary that portrayed him as an abusive husband and father.
Kassenoff alleges these false TikTok posts led to his job loss at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where he had been earning around $1 million per year as a partner.
According to TikTok, Harvey has 3.1 million followers and focuses on sharing stories of women in abusive relationships.
Concerning Kassenoff, Harvey said, “This case is personal. I don’t like him, I don’t like him at all. A woman is dead. So I don’t give two [expletive] what any of you think.”
Kassenoff claims Harvey’s 25 videos about him have garnered over 39 million views, nearly 5 million likes, and over 150,000 comments.
Greenberg Traurig announced Kassenoff’s resignation on June 11, but declined to cite the reason. According to the lawsuit, Kassenoff claims Greenberg Traurig forced him to resign after Harvey’s followers began a call-in campaign targeting the law firm and one of its major clients, Samsung, leading to harassing calls and emails.
Co-plaintiff Constantine Gus Dimopoulos, who represented Kassenoff in his family court case, also accuses Harvey of defamation and harassment, claiming he received 2,700 harassing phone calls to his law office in a single day.
Kassenoff further states Harvey’s videos jeopardize the emotional well-being of his three children, whose “identities will forever be associated with a bitter and ugly divorce and the suicide of their mother.”
The lawsuit accuses Harvey of acting solely for profit, with “negligence, actual malice, and reckless disregard for the truth.”
Accuses Harvey of Conspiring With Catherine Kassenoff
In a startling claim without definitive evidence, Kassenoff suggests Harvey and his late wife conspired to fabricate her suicide story.
The lawsuit states, “Upon information and belief, prior to making her final Facebook post, Ms. Kassenoff reached out to Defendant Harvey in order to conspire with him to finally fulfill her goal of ‘annihilat[ing]’ Mr. Kassenoff.
“Upon information and belief, Ms. Kassenoff and Defendant Harvey concocted the lie that Ms. Kassenoff had been recently diagnosed with terminal cancer in order to make Ms. Kassenoff’s ‘story’ more appealing and sympathetic to the public.”
The complaint cites a violation of Section 748.048 of the Florida Statutes on cyberstalking and harassment. Kassenoff and Dimopoulos seek an injunction against Harvey in addition to over $150 million in damages.
Allan Kassenoff Tells His Side of the Marriage Story
In the lawsuit, Kassenoff details his relationship with Catherine, portraying her as a scheming, unstable, and vengeful woman. He argues that the family court was justified in terminating her parental rights for the children’s safety.
While Catherine Kassenoff had made many public statements about their relationship, this lawsuit serves as Kassenoff’s first in-depth, publicly available response to her abuse allegations.
The lawsuit includes transcripts of Harvey’s TikTok videos and Kassenoff’s rebuttals. Frank Report contacted Harvey through his social media, but there was no immediate response.
12 Comments
Allan, I hope Robbie turns you into a cooked goose. How stupid to sue the one man who only cared for cathrine? You alone sang the dead duck song to your children. Your pants are down dude.
Allan missed the part where his wife is the one that left the pdf for anyone to interpret.
Allen Kassonff is seeking revenge for the exposure. He thinks he is Johnny Depp. Was Catherine mentally ill? Battered traumatized and severe CPTSD. The psychologist was a quack. The law suit probably encouraged to silence people. Allen, your making more publicity for your self. What do you want to say to the Catherine supporters?
The Allegations:
Presidential candidate A claims presidential candidate B initiated a malicious campaign against Presidential candidate A on May 31, 2023, focusing on the party’s contentious campaigns and financial disputes over their PACs. Candidate A alleges candidate B shared misleading videos of him, and made false commentary that portrayed him as an abusive husband, father, businessman and presidential candidate.
Candidate A alleges these false TikTok posts led to poll number losses at the Party Headquarters, LLP, where he had been earning around 1 million votes per year as a 2024 presidential candidate.
According to TikTok, Candidate B has lost 1 million voters and focuses on sharing funny memes and videos of constituents in rapidly deteriorating American cities.
Concerning candidate A , candidate B said, “This case is personal. I don’t like him, I don’t like him at all. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead. So I don’t give two [expletive] what any of you think.”
Another tactic that abusive fathers, abusive ex-husbands or ex-partners, all abusive men utilize to try to discredit everyone else, or to blame everyone else for their own actions. The only reason why Allan is in this predicament is because of the choices that he himself made and the behavior that he chose to display.
Like all abusers there is no accountability with Allan, because just like all narcissistic abusive ex husbands, he has no ability to look inside himself and hold accountability and try to change.
Terrorizing Catherine was “funny to him”, he never let up, not for a second
Any opportunity to paint Catherine in a false light, he did with all his energy.
He got what he wanted, Catherine is gone and she is never coming back, and he promised that he was going to fight her until he died.
Well she’s dead and now he doesn’t have to worry about it anymore, but now because he’s broke he’s got to sue somebody to be able to feed his kids… and of course he moves to Florida, who else would accept his corrupt ass?
Praying for Harvey and grateful he shared the truth.
Thank God! What Harvey did was WRONG. Organizing a hate mob against a private citizen, based on a disinformation campaign, and falsely claiming to care about the children while destroying their lives, is nothing short of evil.
I hope Harvey pays for this for the rest of his life, and that other “influencers” with no conscience learn from this.
Regardless of what went on in the marriage, what Harvey did was horrifically wrong. He purposefully lied about things to make Allan look worse. And incited his “followers” to participate in the attack. Evil. I hope Allan and Gus mop the floor with him.
From a tik toker ? Get real. That’d be like expecting Ambrose to behave like a man = never gonna happen
This lawsuit really exposes what horrible horrible people BOTH these parents are/were.
The videos, the nannies and the court personel all demonstrate that Catherine was severely mentally ill and likely not a fit parent. And if there was any doubt she goes to Switzerland to off herself without telling her kids or saying goodbye.
But then just when you think those videos and endless CPS reports against Allan might have been overblown or reflective of a man in a troubled marriage, he goes ahead and files this lawsuit. Re-exposing all the ugly charges out in the open AND insuring that his (motherless) minor children will have to participate in an ugly lawsuit where they will undoubtedly be deposed and forced to relive it all again (multiple times). Robbie Harvey doesn’t have any money and he won’t lose his house (Fla) so there isn’t even money involved., it’s just about revenge!? What kind of monster would subject his traumatized kids to this?
Wow, just wow.
She was prevented from saying goodbye, by Allan.
For someone who does not know a thing about this case and just wants to point the finger at Catherine, I think you should really stop commenting and start researching the case and learning the truth.
If this is you Allan, or your non -critical thinking new girlfriend, go p*** off the both of you.
You, Allan deserve all the horrible luck you’re going to experience the rest of your days here on this earth.
Three kids are now motherless and all Alan and Gus can obsess about is $$$. These are truly demonic hellions. What is the bottom of the barrel to these two?
Free speech. The videos support the situation. Stop shutting down the truth
The videos don’t lie.