MADISON CT: Chris Ambrose is fighting in CT Family to stop his three teenage children from being with their mother and force them to live with him.

The teens, horrified by the idea of living with him, left the state.

To win over Judge Thomas J. O’Neill and gain control of his children, Ambrose spun tales claiming his kids’ opinions were irrelevant and blamed their mother for turning them against him.

Storytelling is Ambrose’s forte; he was a Hollywood writer until allegations of plagiarism ended his career.

Though his Rotten Tomatoes page offers some insight, it leaves out how his career came to an end.

Let’s look at his Rotten Tomatoes profile.

Christopher Ambrose

“With credits on the massively influential procedural show “Law & Order” and the cheerily gruesome forensics drama “Bones,” TV writer and producer Christopher Ambrose has a penchant for dark dramas that traffic in the ugly side of human behavior.”

Specializing in dark dramas, Ambrose has crafted one for his family, even pushing for his wife’s arrest to force the teens’ return to his home. His kids, repelled by his behavior, rather than any maternal influence, refuse to return.

Continuing with Rotten Tomatoes:

Ambrose got his start as a writer in 2001, writing several episodes of the critically-acclaimed but low-rated series “Family Law,” about one woman’s struggle to rebuild both her law firm and her newly single life.

Ambrose, a lawyer, started writing for a TV show called Family Law. Skilled in TV drama and family law, Ambrose outmaneuvered his wife to isolate her from their lives. Leveraging his legal know-how, he’s used parental alienation—abusers’ go-to tactic—to oust the woman his kids want to live with twice.

First, in 2020, with controversial Judge Jane Grossman, and last month with inexperienced Judge O’Neill, who disregarded a restraining order request from Ambrose’s nearly 17-year-old daughter, Mia, aimed at Ambrose – not her mom.

His children were safe and happy with their mother for the first time in three years, after escaping a father they claim is abusive. Now they live with their maternal grandfather.

Back to Chris Ambrose’s Rotten Tomatoes page:

He next worked as a story editor and series writer on “Judging Amy,” a family drama that examined the lives of three generations of women: grandmother and social worker Maxine (Tyne Daily), newly divorced family court judge Amy (Amy Brenneman), and Amy’s teenage daughter, Lauren (Karle Warren).

With substantial experience in writing fiction about Family Court, Ambrose deftly navigated the line between fact and fiction, mastering the system’s intricacies to impose a saga of tears and heartbreak for his teens and their mother in a quest to force them to live with him.

Back to Rotten Tomatoes:

In 2006, he joined the writing and production staff of “Bones,” starring Emily Deschanel as socially awkward forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan and “Angel” star David Boreanaz as her often-confused FBI partner.

Since then, he has written and produced over 40 episodes of the long-running criminal justice series “Law & Order.

The review omits Ambrose’s role in CBS’s “Instinct,” notable for its controversy with “Bones,” where Ambrose had written and produced several episodes.

FR offers this additional language to add to the Rotten Tomatoes review.

Years later, Ambrose joined CBS’ “Instinct” and penned an episode strikingly similar to one from “Bones,” raising plagiarism claims. Although he’d never written the comparable “Bones” episode, major outlets like CinemaBlend, Quartz and The Wrap called out the uncanny resemblances.

Plagiarism Today did a detailed analysis.

Even CBS-owned TV Guide reported the controversy calling it a “stolen storyline.”

Michael Rauch, “Instinct’s” showrunner, publicly apologized to “Bones” creator Hart Hanson, and Ambrose lost representation, effectively ending his TV career.

Ambrose’s last IMDb credit is the contentious “Instinct” episode, “Secrets and Lies,” which aired ironically on April Fools Day, 2018, which was also Easter Sunday.

Ambrose’s varying explanations for his exit didn’t hold water, especially since Rauch returned for the next season while he did not.