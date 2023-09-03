Parental Alienation or Barbecue Sauce: Family Lawyer and Cannibal Dish on How to Make Mothers Disappear

Disclaimer: This story is a work of fiction. It contains material that is not suitable for everyone. By comparing family law attorneys to cannibals, the story should not be interpreted as promoting family court.

Furthermore, while using family law attorneys is not a crime, cannibalism is illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories, including but not limited to Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as most countries around the world. Just as you should never try to solve family difficulties in family court, for you will be eaten alive, please do not literally eat any human being alive.

Eating raw or undercooked meat carries the risk of food-borne illness and can expose you to harmful bacteria and parasites. Raw meat may contain harmful bacteria, parasites, or viruses that could lead to severe illness. Symptoms include, but are not limited to: muscle aches, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chill, jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and death.

Thoroughly cook meat to an internal temperature, as recommended by food safety guidelines. Always use a food thermometer to ensure meat is cooked to the proper internal temperature.

From Silver Bullets to Saute Pans

By Benedict Cullenshade

Family law attorney Barry Cuda and cannibal cookbook author Elden Carnivora were talking at a CT cocktail party. Let’s listen in.

Barry: If the opposing lawyer and I decide we make more by taking kids from the mother, we pick a GAL. Parental alienation.

Elden: You decide in advance who gets custody?

Barry: If I didn’t do it, Ned Busbaum, Nan Eldrich, or others would do it anyway. Like your work, mine is a cutthroat business.

Elden: What do you do if you make more removing the father?

Barry: Silver bullet.

Elden: What?

Barry: At the start of a case, the wife falsely charges her husband with domestic abuse. Police arrest the husband and remove him from the house. Then the wife automatically gets the kids and the house.

Elden: What about the children?

Barry: Traumatizing is monetizing. Kids are the meat of the business.

Elden: Parental Alienation seems to be about ‘serving’ the mother — well done.

Barry: If there is a protective mother and the dad is an abuser, we tell the judge, “give the kids to the dad.” The mother will fight. The father will pay. The mother will spend her last dime. Sell her home, borrow from friends, cash in her retirement—anything to protect them. And there are ways to keep her marital assets, keep him in the game. Like you, I have a hunger for success!

Elden: I only consume one client at a time! You consume whole families. It does sound appetizing.

Barry: If the father is clever and the kids are young, he can alienate them from the mother so she won’t ever see them again.

Elden: But isn’t that also parental alienation – what you took the kids away from her for?

Barry: It’s parental alienation only when we say so. It’s an abusive father when we want the mother to get custody.

Elden: Do judges go along?

Barry: I remember my buddy Mariane Carl had the mother. This chiropractor had a couple million, but naive. His wife was a smart cookie. She’d been cheating and wanted to dump him. She used the Silver Bullet. Got him arrested. Removed from the house. He kept fighting. Mariane is brilliant. The wife went to four different police departments. After he got off on one charge, she went to another and had him arrested. Mariane got every dime out of this shmuck.

Elden: She charged him an arm and a leg.

Barry: The judge waits for us to say if we’re going Silver Bullet or Parental Alienation. Then he rules accordingly. If we tell the judge to ignore abuse, the mother is alienating, the judge does what we say. We back it up with a custody evaluation report from one of our associates. The best is Jessica Byron-Cavendish. You want parental alienation, she finds it, even if it’s a pedophile father. Sometimes these custody evaluators get religious. You know they have kids themselves and they tell us privately, “You know the dad is raping the little boy,” and they go all squeamish and want to give custody to the mom and cost us a fortune. Not Byron-Cavendish. She will even diagnose the mother as crazy, then we get the judge to ban mom from contacting the children.

Elden: “The best interest of the children?”

Barry: The best interest of lawyers’ children.

Elden: The judges are dimwits?

Barry: Look, these clowns make $189,000 per year. Even a shit attorney like Rich O’Gallahan makes double that. So you have the dumbest family law attorneys. We kick them downstairs to family court judges. But I was telling you about the great Mariane Carl. She got so pissed she screamed at Judge Ken E. Fink in chambers, demanding he issue orders that the husband pay for the legal services performed for his wife in their divorce. Judge Tina Dale overheard Mariane screaming. Everyone in court heard. She considered calling the marshal. But she was afraid Mariane might scream at her.

Elden: Did Judge Ken E. Fink think it was wrong to make the husband pay?

Barry: She was screaming, ‘I want my fucking bill paid now!’ Judge Fink issued orders for the husband to pay on the spot.

While the two men chatted affably, the host Neal O’Steal came.

Neal: Would you like something?

Elden: Bloody Mary.

Barry: Literally?

Neal: You two have so much in common. Both of you have a knack for making mothers disappear—ha, ha. Barry uses parental alienation. Elden uses barbecue sauce!

Barry: But Elden’s finicky. He only devours people outside his own tribe.

Elden: And I don’t rob them first!

Barry: Ha ha!

Elden: And I never promised to represent them fairly!

Neal: Elden, you’re a card.

Elden: Yeah, Barry gives his clients the runaround, and mine just… run.

Neal: Would you like something to eat? We have an assortment of finger foods.

Barry: I want something more substantial.

Elden: Could I give you a hand or foot?

Neal leaves. The men resume their conversation.

Barry: We have an ethics code. Whereas you consume your clients without asking, I have to get their signature first!

Elden: But I wait for my clients to die before picking their bones clean!

Barry: I give my clients a choice—settle or go to court. You settle on your client as the main course!

Elden: I might eat people, but at least I don’t get grilled by the ethics committee for devouring their life’s savings!

Barry: Look, I leave the mental gymnastics to the courtroom, not the dinner table!

Elden: Yeah, I don’t claim to be doing clients a favor as I devour them!

Barry: The big difference between you and I is I take my time before I chew up the client and spit her out! I let her plead her case. You don’t give your clients a chance to speak!

Elden: I am the better ‘people person’!

Barry: We should do lunch.

Elden: I’d love to have you for dinner!

Barry: Why don’t I bring one of my clients I bankrupted on a divorce? He still owes me. No chance of collecting. I got everything. His savings, the house, the kids college fund. We might get something meaty out of it, though I must say he was always hard to stomach.

Elden: Keep your offer on the table—or should I say menu?

Barry: You are what you eat.

Elden: Or how you represent them.

Barry: Yes, agreed. Both of us consume the very lives out of our clients.

Elden: We both have our own unique ways of serving our clients.

Barry: That’s food for thought, Elden, food for thought.

Introducing “The Flavorful Human: The Ultimate Guide!”

By Elden “Flesh” Carnivora

“Every bite is a celebration.”

With 200 pages of colorful recipes

100s of preparations with complete cooking instructions.