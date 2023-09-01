While Con Job: US vs Raniere Promises ‘Explosive New Details’; Trailer Offers None

Anonymous supporters of Keith Raniere have dropped a trailer on YouTube for an upcoming documentary “Con Job: US vs. Raniere.”

The trailer promises large, but delivers puny. The trailer promises the documentary will deliver “explosive new details” about FBI tampering. But not one detail is revealed in the trailer. Instead, all it is are the paid Raniere consultants, experts and lawyers making the conclusions Raniere wants us to think.

Frank Report provides the transcript of the trailer, with a few photos.

The trailer features a narrator who may be a real individual or possibly an AI voice. Most of the five minute trailer features the narrator and speakers all making one line statements, pieced together to tell the story.

Narrator: A promise to deliver higher consciousness.

Keith Raniere: When someone’s being authentic, you get the feeling that somehow you reach into their very essence, and you meet a unique individual.

Allison Mack: “I don’t know why that makes me want to cry; it’s beautiful.”

Narrator: From Hollywood stars to corporate elites, thousands followed Keith Raniere on a mission to change the world.

Good Morning America: Raniere, who described himself as a self-help guru, was sentenced to 120 years behind bars.

Narrator: Then his world came crashing down.

CBS News Reporter: The leader of an alleged sex cult has been arrested in Mexico.

Narrator: Convicted of crimes stemming from a secret society of women called ‘DOS,’ where Raniere was called “Master.”

Michele Hatchette: DOS has been grossly misrepresented.

Attorney Nicole Blank-Becker: Just because someone’s lifestyle may be different than yours, doesn’t mean that is wrong.

Narrator: The media called it a Hollywood sex cult.

Ellen Degeneres {appearing with Catherine and India Oxenberh] How many people know what NXIVM is? Have you heard about this cult? Okay, a lot of people don’t.

Narrator: Stories conflicted, friends betrayed friends, then a New York Times article triggers ambitious prosecutors to call in the FBI.

Former AUSA Moira Penza: So, we were in a situation where we needed to have charges where we could have charges put into place quickly while continuing our investigation so that we would be able to charge him with additional things down the road.

Narrator: Agents seize NXIVM computers, electronics, and files. Then, after a year in FBI custody, a handful of alleged child pornography files were discovered, changing the course of everything to come.

News reporter: A federal jury in Brooklyn today found NXIVM leader Keith Raniere guilty on all counts.

Narrator: But if you think that was the end of the story, it was only the beginning.

Alan Dershowitz: The FBI, seven experts have said, tampered with photographs.

Narrator: A new investigation uncovers explosive new details of a government-led plot to send innocent people to jail.

Former FBI, forensic expert Stacy Eldridge: It is clear that the photos in his case were planted there to appear as if they were part of a backup and computer-generated folders,

Dershowitz: This is really a historic level of FBI corruption.

Former US Attorney Bud Cummins: If the evidence was tampered with, that’s a problem. That’s a serious problem.

Eldridge: I have never seen so much manipulation of data to stick to a specific narrative in my entire 20 years of digital forensics.

Narrator: It’s the story HBO, Starz, and the news media never bothered to investigate.

Cummins: I can’t recall an instance where it’s been proven that an FBI agent has intentionally planted evidence.

Narrator: Now shocking new evidence emerges suggesting corruption at the highest levels of power.

Cummins: It doesn’t matter what you think of a defendant in the case.

Raniere: I’m a controversial person, but most importantly, I’m an unconventional person.

Dr. Yusuf Salam: As one of my great mentors, Dr. King, would say, ‘An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’

Narrator: The world’s leading forensics and legal experts uncover a con job.

Dershowitz: This is really an attempt to frame somebody.

Dr. Rick Kiper: How many rules were broken? How many norms were violated?”

Raniere attorney, Joseph Tully: The FBI did tamper with evidence in the Raniere case.

Eldridge: And we can prove that with a scientific degree of certainty.

Dr. Yusuf Salam: If it can happen to him, then truly the kaleidoscope of the human family is not safe.

Eldridge: It looks like somebody was manually trying to name those folders in a month-day-year configuration.

Wayne Norris: I probably have written a hundred thousand lines of code in 38 languages.

Narrator: A government conspiracy aided and abetted by betrayal from the inside.

Norris: It must have been intentionally done and almost certainly with an attempt to deceive.

Narrator: And from behind bars, the NXIVM leader known as Vanguard finally speaks.

Raniere [referring to Alejandro Junco] He would put as much money as necessary, literally hundred of millions of dollars to have me put in jail, to have me killed.

Raniere’s attorney, Arthur Aidala: We just left the prison. We spent about four hours together. We definitely have our work cut out for us.

Narrator: There have been countless stories about Keith Raniere and the so-called NXIVM cult. Now, this never-before-seen true story can be told. More explosive than all the rest.

Becker: We are supposed to be truth seekers.

Narrator [referring to Raniere]: A citizen kidnapped in Mexico.

Dershowitz: We know that there are real problems in the FBI.

Eldridge: The information on it had been altered while in possession of the FBI.

Narrator: An FBI search to frame an innocent man.

Becker: You do anything you can to make sure you win, which includes not being honest, not being forthright with what’s happening.

Narrator: Threats to witnesses, lies under oath.

Eldridge: It points to the evidence being tampered with while in possession of the FBI, and we can prove that.

Narrator: They sold the world a scandal to cover up an even bigger one. Now shocking new discoveries will be revealed.

Dr. Kiper: It’s troubling, and it’s disappointing. The motto of the FBI is ‘Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity.’

Narrator: Con job: United States vs. Raniere.

Dershowitz: The FBI witnesses engaged in fraud.