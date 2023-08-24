Cartoon Linking Judge Adelman to Beloved Comic Curly Howard Condemned

Disclaimer: The Following is Fiction

Any resemblance to real individuals, events, or situations is coincidental. The characters and events are figments of the imagination, and are not meant to represent real news, opinions, or facts. Reader discretion is advised.

Yesterday, Frank Report published a painting of Curly Adelman, Larry O’Neill and Moe Grossman – The Three Stooge Judges.

It prompted a letter from Daniel P. Rosenberg.

By Daniel P. Rosenberg

I am the president of Nyuk Nyuk Nation, a group dedicated to preserving the legacy of Jerome Lester Horwitz, better known as Curly Howard, the legendary Jewish comedian and one-third of the Jewish comedy team, The Three Stooges.

Jerome, whose Hebrew name was Yehudah Leib bar Shlomo Natan HaLevi, was an Ashkenazi Jew, like myself and his brothers, Moses ‘Moe’ Horwitz and Samuel ‘Shemp’ Horwitz, and also their wonderful partner Louis Feinberg, better known as Larry Fine.

Nyuk Nyuk Nation strives to ensure that Curly Howard’s memory and contributions to comedy are never forgotten.

So you can imagine our surprise when it was brought to our attention that you published a caricature cartoon comparing Curly with the notorious Connecticut Superior Court Judge Trial Referee of the Regional Family Trial Docket, Gerard I. Adelman, also an Ashkenazi Jew.

It was a shock, because I happened to know Gerard back in the days of the Meriden Connecticut Rotary Club. We nicknamed him “Triple G” then, short for Gazlen Gonif Gerard – the most rapacious guardian ad litem and advocate of another Ashkenazi Jew, Dr. Richard Gardner, founder of the profitable parental alienation syndrome – used to steal children from mothers for decades.

To compare Gerry Adelman to Curly Howard serves to defeat everything Nyuk Nyuk Nation stands for. Inspired by Curly’s fondness for children and animals, our group works with charitable organizations to support causes that reflect his compassionate spirit, which includes the protection of children, not their bargain and sale.

Curly loved children and would never do anything to take children from their loving mothers.

As I said, Curly and his brothers, Moses ‘Moe’ and Samuel ‘Shemp’, were of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

Their parents, Solomon Horwitz and Jennie Gorovitz Horwitz, were part of a vibrant working-class Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Ironically, Curly’s parents separated in the mid-1920s – when Curly was about the same age as Mia and Matthew, who you wrote about in your story.

But there was no Judge Adelman to force Curly away from his mother. It was a good thing too. His mother was the parent who supported Curly’s comedic pursuits, encouraged his talents, and helped him start in the entertainment business.

During his life, Curly adored his mother and often quoted Proverbs 31:26-28: “She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed.”

As you know, Curly passed away on January 18, 1952, at the age of 48 years, two months, and 27 days.

Before he died, he had two children. He never dreamed of separating his girls from their mothers. Curly married Elaine Ackerman in 1937, and had a daughter, Marilyn in 1938, and divorced in 1940.

He never tried to steal the child from her mother.

Comparing Curly Howard, a man who brought happiness to children, to Gerard Adelman, a goniff who steals happiness from children, is cruel.

Curly would sometimes play the role of a child.

I realize that lampooning Adelman by comparing him to Curly is protected speech. I am not threatening you with legal action. I ask only that you consider that millions of children and people who used to be children love Curly Howard, and he loved them in return.

No one can think of Curly, young or old, without a smile emerging on their face.

On the other hand, Adelman brought thousands of children tears and sorrow. Driven by greed, power, and hatred of women, he leaves a legacy of human trauma on children and adults alike.

There are no smiles in Gerard Adelman’s courtroom, except for the smiles on the beaks of the wake of vultures who make their living in reliance on his profit-driven rulings.

How many adults suffer from the torment Adelman inflicted on them as children is unknown.

On the other hand, Curly was known for his fun, zany antics, and slapstick comedy, and phrases like “I am a victim of Soi-cumstances.”

There is nothing funny about Adelman making children victims of his greed-driven rulings.

Please remove this image comparing Judge Gerald Adelman to the late great Jerome Curly Howard.

Join us at Nyuk Nyuk Nation as we pay tribute to Curly Howard, keeping his laughter alive and inspiring new generations to embrace the joy he brought to the world.

Maybe by thinking of comic Curly and not the gonif Gerard, we will work to rid ourselves of the cruel power-driven authoritarianism of such as he, and embrace the joy of healing and laughter and gentle loving comedy for our children and ourselves, and not the terrorizing of them by taking them out of their happy homes to satisfy the money-driven beasts like the Gazlen Gonif, and master of sorrows for children, Gerard Adelman.