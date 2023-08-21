Unraveling Natalie’s Narrative: Revenge

In this guest view, Janet Munro explores Toni Natalie’s relationship with Keith Raniere and journalist Frank Parlato.

By Janet Munro

Toni Natalie attempted to make herself the ultimate victim of Keith Raniere by writing a book about how bad her life was with him, as she followed him through three criminal organizations as one of his girlfriends, hiding his illegal assets.

Natalie got out of the frying pan but kept in the fire, playing revenge games with Raniere that most people don’t know about.

Imagine two male deer (narcissists) locking horns over decades, waiting to see which one will win. This was Natalie and Raniere’s dance.

Keith Raniere and Toni Natalie worked together in three companies.

In her book, Natalie turned it all around and blamed Raniere some 20 years later. Her book came out after he was convicted.

Being female, Toni got to play the victim card.

She played the same pattern with Frank Parlato. But Frank didn’t lock horns with her. He didn’t try to destroy her.

As long as Frank gave Natalie what she wanted – exposing Raniere’s actions that would lead him to prison – Natalie was happy.

The same thing happened with Raniere. Natalie and Raniere were happy together in business and in a sexual relationship, as long as they both got what they wanted.

When Frank, as a reporter, exposed Natalie’s role in the Consumers’ Buyline fraud and her factual lies (he took the time to research) in her book, Toni stopped being happy with Frank.

Raniere was already found guilty when her book was published. At first Frank was promoting her book. Then Frank caught Natalie in her web of lies. He was affecting sales in a negative direction.

Here is an example:

Toni Natalie claimed Keith Raniere tried to stop her from filing bankruptcy. For eight years, she was a victim of his litigation terrorism.

Raniere claimed Natalie lied to the bankruptcy court in 1998 when she said she could not pay her creditors, including him, because she had no assets. Raniere claimed she actually owned more than $100,000 worth of original Ramon Santiago paintings.

Natalie told the court that she sold her Santiago paintings for $10,000 and no longer had them. Raniere believed she was deceiving the court and still had the valuable paintings.

Frank Parlato uncovered photographs of Natalie and photos of her house taken in 2018 – years after the bankruptcy. In the background are Ramon Santiago paintings, which Natalie swore under oath she sold in 1998.

Toni’s house had Ramon Santiago paintings in every room – a decade after she told the bankruptcy court she had sold them.

Toni wrote in her book that she was a long-suffering single mother who fought for her son against the tyrant Raniere. Frank Parlato pointed out that she gave up her son to stay with Raniere.

Toni Natalie wrote in her book that she fought against great odds all her life. To show how little formal education she had, she said she had to drop out of high school in the 10th grade. Frank found her senior picture yearbook showing she did not drop out of the 10 grade. She was still in school in the 12th grade.

Again and again, the lies were being exposed, provable lies, and naturally Toni’s book sales took a dump.

Now all of a sudden, Frank becomes a criminal worthy of a prison sentence, in Natalie’s opinion, and she starts a campaign with the FBI and the judge in Frank’s case.

Natalie presented lies to the judge that had nothing to do with Frank’s case. She even showed up at Frank’s sentencing, hoping to speak.

She was not a victim, so she was not allowed to talk at his sentencing.

Natalie had said on social media that she couldn’t wait to post Frank’s prison number. She never got to do this, since Frank was not sentenced to prison.

What kind of person does this to the person who did so much to help take down NXIVM?

Could it be an angry, scorned woman?

All Frank did was report the truth regarding the lies and misrepresentations Toni made to embellish her book. She got caught, like Raniere.

Now she seeks revenge, just like Raniere. It looks like her Master taught her well.