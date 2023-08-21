Nancy Salzman’s New Life at Albany Halfway House Should Be Safe; May Offer New Adventure for NXIVM President

Nancy Salzman will move from her unpleasant prison cell at FCI Hazelton in West Virginia back to Albany, NY.

The BOP chose to remove from Hazelton the Prefect of NXIVM – on September 7, and transfer her to the Horizon House in Albany – a halfway house where Nancy may live for the next 10 months.

Her new residence is in the south end of Albany, an area that some describe as unsanitary, unpleasant, unsavory and unsafe.

A comment from someone who knows:

That place is a horrible dump right behind the city mission. A real drug-infested hellhole. She will make it worse.

This place is in the South End, off South Pearl. Smells like piss and even the homeless from the city mission won’t walk in front of it. Nancy will also be the only white woman there, unless they have a white crack whore around.

The Albany Times Union wrote:

South End is nobody’s idea of what the neighborhood should be. After decades of disinvestment and decline, it is a depressed and often depressing place where residents, children especially, are trapped in poverty.

While some pessimists think Nancy will do poorly, some of us know better. Horizon House is a great place for Nancy to live and maybe improve the area.

On the Horizon

The Horizon House has 42 beds – most of them bunks and houses men and women transitioning from federal incarceration back into their communities.

For more than 25 years, Albany was Nancy’s community.

She lived that bulk of those years in Waterford NY only a short hop from her Vanguard, Keith A. Raniere who lived literally a few houses away from her on Oregon Trail,

The Horizon House Reentry of Albany NY provides “assistance to federal offenders nearing the end of their sentences.”

The Horizon House helps ‘men and women rebuild their ties to the community and facilitate supervising their activities during this transition phase.’

A New Horizon

Our investigation of Horizon House identified 18 staff members – administrators, residential staff, and case management workers.

The facility had 28 male and three female residents who were in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prison or the Federal Probation Office on the date of our inquiry.

Our investigation revealed orizon House has three buildings.

Two adjoining three-story buildings are at 35-37 Elizabeth Street and these building are where the inmates, including Nancy when she comes there, stay.

The two main building above.

Across the street, at 28 Elizabeth Street, is an administrative, intake and conference area.

The residence area has two outdoor fenced recreation areas – one for the men and one for the women.

One space is larger with a basketball hoop and picnic tables allowing for social gathering and the second space is a small garden space.

Nancy may be able to teach some of the inmates NXIVM tech or provide quiet explorations of meaning probes in the garden.

The first floor has a one-person room and a four-person room, and the staff monitoring station and the kitchen/dining area.

The four-person room on the first floor is the female unit where Nancy will likely be assigned. There is no separate TV area for the ladies.

Much like NXIVM kept track of its adherents with cameras, at Horizon there are 25 cameras in the residential buildings which capture common areas, staircases and exterior spaces of the three-story buildings and 5 more cameras in the administrative building.

The staff use the cameras to watch residents in the common areas. On top of that, the staff perform tours of the facility including bedrooms and bathrooms hourly.

The polite staff always knock and announce their presence before walking into a bedroom or bathroom.

Each bedroom has bunk beds and lockers for personal storage.

Horizon House has a rule for residents whether in common areas or in their bedrooms: All residents must be fully clothed at all times and no sleeping naked.

One of the big concerns for a lady is whether the Horizon House is safe. The answer is yes– as safe as any place that houses men and women transitioning from prison including sex offenders. That said, FR knows of not a single incident of sexual assaults made in recent years.

The staff makes random tours and goes to areas outside the range of cameras whenever more than one resident is out of view.

But dignity is maintained. Horizon House does not do strip searches including searches to determine one’s genital status.

Horizon House also does not allow a male staff member to do a pat-down of a female resident. And there are no female staff patting down the males either much as they might prefer it.

Pat-down search training was added for staff including for transgender and intersex residents.

If there were a sexual assault, the criminal investigation would be handled by the Albany police department.

Horizon House also hands to every resident a Sexual Assault Awareness brochure. Horizon House has a “Zero Tolerance” stance.

Nancy’s education regarding preventing sexual assault will begin even before she gets there through a handbook sent to her at Hazelton.

Once she gets here, Nancy will be educated about the Prison Rape Elimination Act during her admission meeting with the Intake Coordinator.

Within five days of her arrival Nancy will meet with the Facility Program Director Monique White who will explain key aspects of the Horizion House’s expectations.

While individuals with mental health histories including sexual offenders and those who have been sexually victimized are carefully scrutinized. Nancy may be placed with transgender, intersex or LGBTI persons since Horizon House does not separate housing rooms based on a person’s identification.

The Sexual Assault Brochure, the Resident Handbook and posters throughout the facility give direction on the methods of reporting Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment.

If there is a reported incident, Horzon House does not use polygraph examination or any other truth telling device.

Though there will be as many as eight men for every woman, which was the opposite of NXIVM, Horizon will prohibit Nancy (of for that matter any inmate) from having consensual sex at the facility.

It says so in the resident handbook so no one should be surprised that the staff monitors all relationships closely – their job being in part to keep inmates from falling in love and into the bunk beds together.

Though there has been no rape reported, sadly the staff caught a few residents en flagrante. Though these cojoinings were completely consensual, the participants were kicked out of Horizon House.

It is not known if they hooked up at some later date when they completed their prison sentence for their offense.