Ambrose Sparks Standoff With Mia and Police – But Teen Escapes Forced Return to His Home

The devil always takes a step too far.

The ruling of CT Family Court Judge Thomas J. O’Neill took three happy teens out of their mother’s home – to accommodate the interests of Chris Ambrose and his attorney Alexander Cuda.

It was a step of heartless injustice.

Judge O’Neill’s removal of the mother from the teens’ life via restraining order is unique. The teens wanted the father restrained from abusing them, but O’Neill, without permitting the teens to tell their side, restrained the mother – making them homeless.

He ordered the mother to stay 100 yards away from the teens.

Tonight, the homeless children may not be with their mother Karen Riordan but they are not with their alleged abuser-father Chris Ambrose either.

Only attorney Alexander Cuda is happy tonight. He got paid handsomely to remove the mother from the lives of the teen children.

Three days ago, on the eve of Judge O’Neill’s ruling, Mia knew he might remove her from her mother.

Mia

Three days ago, Mia was hospitalized. Her stress level from her father’s attempts to take her from her mother was so high that she spent two days in the hospital.

On the first night she was there, nurses noticed the half-unconscious Mia breathed calmly when her mother came into her hospital room.

Then when Ambrose came in, she began to breathe irregularly, and fast and started to cry and move fitfully – a telltale sign of traumatic abuse. Nurses asked him to leave the room.

Mia calmed down. So terrified was the teen of him that even half-conscious she was upset in his presence.

Today, DCF came to the hospital room to force Mia to go home to her father. DCF officials threatened Mia that if she did not go with her affluent dad, they would lock her in a juvenile facility in Middletown.

Mia left the hospital with Ambrose, who had Westport police on hand to intimidate her into thinking she had to go home with her abuser.

Ambrose with police.

Mia refused to get in his car. She would not go home alone with the man she claims sexually abused her – especially with her two brothers gone.

Mia escaped from Ambrose in April and lived with her mother. For three blissful months, she lived happily with her mom – until Judge O’Neill intervened and broke up their home.

Now, earlier today, on the streets, the nearly 17-year-old Mia had a standoff with Ambrose and Westport police. Ambrose urged police to force her into the car. Mia’s terror of being molested was greater than her fear of arrest.

Police declined to use their stun guns or handcuff the teen.

Mia filmed some of the encounter and distributed it to friends. Finally, police let Mia go to a friend’s house.

Judge Has Next Move

All eyes are now on Judge O’Neill.

Mia is at a friend’s home. Matthew and Sawyer’s whereabouts are unknown, but none of them are living at their Madison home with their mother.

The prime objective of Judge O’Neill’s restraining order was to force the teens living happily with their mother to return to their unhappy life with their father.

While Judge O’Neill was able to take the teens out of their happy home, can he force them to live in unhappiness with their father?

Will Attorney Cuda ask Judge O’Neill to order the teens’ arrest and bring them in handcuffs back to their father?

The problem is they will run again as soon as the handcuffs are removed. Could they be handcuffed to the bed at night?

But what about during the day?

Even if Ambrose installed electric fences with high voltage shocks – like they do to keep cattle in bounds – it may not work, because the teens could run as soon as they left the house for school or any outing – unless they are kept home 24/7.

Matthew at nearly 17 is too strong physically for Ambrose to prevent him from leaving any time he wants.

Judge O’Neill might consider a permit for Ambrose to carry a stun gun or mace to keep Matthew and the other two teens in line, to be used only if they try to leave his loving care.

Judge O’Neill might also authorize 24-hour security to guard the home to ensure the teens stay with their father, with the use of necessary force to keep them with their loving father.

But how can Judge O’Neill force them to stay short of violence?

The police were stymied today when Mia refused to return to the man she claims abused her. Now only Judge O’Neill can serve Cuda and Ambrose and deliver necessary, and though he may wish to avoid it – lethal force.

O’Neill may be courting a more dangerous result than even he in his myopic desire to serve the money interests may imagine.

Ah, but the devil always takes a step too far. And that’s how he gets caught.