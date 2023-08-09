Mia, Matthew and Sawyer Comment on Judge O’Neill’s Theft of Their Happiness

Judge Thomas J. O’Neill ruled that Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13, can’t live with their mother.

The all-knowing judge – nicknamed Steal – for how he began his judicial career by stealing the happiness of three children in the name of money made his decision without once hearing the voices or seeing the faces of the children whose happiness he just destroyed.

Anyone can comment on Frank Report. All they need is internet access. Which is precisely what Mia, Matthew and Sawyer did today – in response to Judge Steal O’Neill’s ruling.

Mia

The way my brothers and I never got a say about who we want to live with is absolutely ridiculous. We did not want to be separated from our mother, and he [Chris Ambrose] somehow just gets away with anything he wants, regardless of who it hurts. I was stuck in a hospital and threatened with foster care. No word on what’s happening, because DCF doesn’t give a fuck. The system’s messed up, and Chris needs to be put in prison for his crimes against us.

Mia’s friend told FR: I personally know one of the children, Mia Ambrose. I am a close friend of hers and was even in the car when the father chased us to a different town. When she was living at her father’s house, she was always put in dangerous situations and feared going home. Mia has always been scared of her father and now that she’s in the hospital, she would rather be in a foster system than see her father. For the few months at her mother’s house she tried to help her brothers out of her dad’s house which was briefly successful. He formed the restraining order against Mia’s consent. She should be able to live with her mother. Justice for the three kids.

Sawyer commented:

My siblings and I can not be put back with Chris. He is abusive to us and he molested my sister and I.

He let my sister become dependent on alcohol and my brother dependent on drugs. Chris filed a restraining order against my mom on my behalf which I did not ask for and do not want. He has gotten away with abuse for years and must be stopped.

OK this 13 yer old teen claims on the pages of Frank Report that Chris Ambrose molested him and his sister. And no one cares?

Judge O’Neill wants them back with Ambrose and not with their mother. This omniscient judge never agreed to allow the children to testify. Maybe he was wise, for anyone would see they are telling the truth and that would sink the money interests behind the removal of the mother.

Matthew said

Chris is an abuser. He does not care for the wellbeing of his children. Since I ran away from him on May 22, my family has gotten constant threats from him, DCF and the police. By the time I was at my mother’s house, I had felt my depression go away, only for Chris to file a bullshit restraining order and have us not allowed near her, to see her, or even talk to her.

He needs to understand that we are not objects that can be tossed around. We do not wish to be in a house where we are constantly in fear. He claims we are being “brainwashed” by our mother, but in reality we are being treated with care and compassion.

Our mother has always been caring for us, while Chris brings us down, going as far as to calling his daughter “the mean girl” while blood drips down her nose, needles in her arms.

Chris is an abuser and we cannot go back to his house.

He is a failure of a father, a man, and a human.

Of course Ambrose, Cuda and Judge ‘Steal’ O’Neill will say this is Riordan’s coercive control. That she brainwashed them.

Yeah, all three of them – at their ages, after three years away from their mother.

Well, guess what? You can maybe brainwash someone but you cannot heart-wash them. The human heart knows.

The three teens know their mother loves them and their father does not. Their mother loves them more than attorney Alexander Cuda loves money or Judge ‘Steal’ O’Neill loves power.

At what age do teenagers get a say in their happiness?

When the money runs out?

Ask Steal O’Neill.

Fab Martin’s sketch of Thomas ‘Steal’ O’Neill taking his oath of office.