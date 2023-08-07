Irish Couple: Frank Parlato Saved Our Daughter From NXIVM

On July 31, 2023, Senior US District Judge Hon. Richard J. Arcara sentenced me to 12 months probation, with five of those 12 months on home detention. My crime was failing to file IRS Form 8300 in 2010. I failed to report collecting $19,970 in rent from a food stand vendor in cash.

The Government conceded in the Plea Agreement [paragraph 21] that I reported the $19,970 cash as income on my 2010 tax returns.

But I failed to inform the IRS that the $19,970 came in cash. The US requires that if a person collects more than $10,000 in cash from a single source in one year, he must file IRS Form 8300.

Before sentencing, my attorneys Herbert Greenman and Paul Cambria submitted 78 letters of support from various individuals. I had originally planned to collect and submit many more letters. However, I felt that 78 was a fair sampling, and submitting more – touching largely on similar themes – would be disrespectful to the judge, whose conscientious approach to sentencing, I learned, was such that he read every letter.

I also chose to withhold several letters of support from famous individuals, because I did not want their names to be a distraction to my sentencing.

I declined to publish my letters of support before sentencing, because I felt it would be disrespectful to publish them before the judge made his determination of my future.

Now that I have been sentenced, I believe some letters should be published – not just for my self-aggrandizement, though they are supportive of me – but because they have importance as commentary on events or the relating of facts that some readers might care about.

Among the letter writers is Ruth McMurray of Ireland.

Here is what she wrote:

Dear Judge Arcara,

I write on behalf of my husband, Richard, and myself. We have lived in Ireland all our lives and have been married for 46 years. Much of my family resides in Toronto and I’ve often been to stay with them, so my knowledge of Canada is long standing and up to date as it is with America. We have four children ranging from 24 to 40 years of age. The eldest three graduated university with various degrees; Phd’s and Masters, and all have successful careers in line with their chosen subjects. Both my husband and I have had enduring careers mostly within the periphery of our legal system. We still work part time.

We have a passion for the care of the elderly and dogs. We have respect for the judicial system because of our understanding of due processes which must be followed.

I will outline how we came to know Frank Parlato, so far away in New York.

In 2010 our youngest child Alice became involved with a neighbour through walking her dog, Molly. During 2010/2011 Alice said this woman had foreign nationals living in her home. At the time my suspicion was aroused but the woman explained she was operating kindergarten, teaching young children to speak various languages. Her husband is a well-known sports commentator within Ireland and the UK. They drove fast cars and lived on sun-kissed beaches.

On the 26th of August 2011 the woman called and gave our daughter an ultimatum; if she did not come and collect and keep this woman’s 14-year-old English Spaniel the dog would be put down at the vet at 4pm that day.

There was something very wrong to do such a thing on a young girl never mind the dog. I phoned the woman and arranged to go to the house to collect the dog by 4pm. Instinct told me there was something not kosher in all this.

I began to look into this lady and found her registered in Companies House Ireland as Rainbow (Culture) Garden Multilingual. She had set up various businesses over the years all of which failed. I wanted Alice to have nothing more to do with this woman. She was out of our lives.

Eighteen months later, in 2015, unbeknownst to me the woman had returned into Alice’s life. This time it was a business venture for “Detox Yoga” and business was booming.

She lured Alice with £30 a night to babysit. Alice refused to quit. The money was too good. A depression set upon our home. Alice was in danger, but I was talking to the wind. This woman was working on Alice; telling her I was not a great mother that she could fulfill all her dreams and have an affluent lifestyle like hers. The woman sold Alice a dream.

I was to learn much later my instinct was correct …this was deeper than it seemed. By 2016 our daughter was unrecognizable. Her behavior was foreign; she aimed raw rage at us and was abusive. This woman had a hold on our daughter. Alice was almost 18 and moved into that house. The police were no use and dismissed our concerns. When school resumed in September the woman had passed herself off as loco parentis and removed Alice out of one of the top grammar schools. I had lost my daughter!

I was furiously researching these people and found them fully mixed up in a company called Executive Success Programs, ESP and NXIVM. These people were evil. The more I dug the more I knew the danger Alice was in. No one here would believe me I long gave up trying to tell anyone. We were desperate.

Helpless and utterly adrift… Then I found a blog, FRANK REPORT. I was never so relieved in my life!

I was not going mad. I read how he was being investigated but it looked like this was more revenge from NXIVM because Frank was exposing them. NXIVM was too big for the average Jo to tackle. They totally destroyed anyone who betrayed them.

I phoned the number for Frank Parlato. A quiet spoken man with an air of total calm answered. He knew at once about this woman and her husband.

Allison Mack, the actress and “child catcher” arrived to stay in the home where Alice lived. She was not here to enjoy Riverdance. She was here on a mission and Alice was part of it. Allison Mack is one of many now serving time in federal prison. If not for Frank Parlato, Alice could be there as well.

We’ve promised Frank Parlato he is the only one who gets the rest of the story because we owe him the greatest debt any parent can owe: The life of our child.

Frank Parlato came to our rescue; he got our daughter out by Halloween 2016. There was much healing to be done, but without Frank Parlato’s willingness to listen and help us, our daughter would not be with us today.

I speak for Richard and myself we do not know the ins and outs of Frank’s business life, but I keep in regular contact with him. He is a wise man who, like the rest of us may have made mistakes.

This we do know. He has spared us total grief. He saved our daughter’s life. It can be said that Frank did the same for many others. Ours is just one of many that has not gone public about the work Frank courageously did to save our loved one. He acted selflessly to protect the most vulnerable, who had nowhere else to turn.

We would ask you to take into consideration all we have laid down in confidence today when adjudicating his case.

Our Kindest Regards,

Richard and Ruth MacMurray

We are happy to furnish you with proof of identification.

Some photos…