Frank Parlato Sentenced to Home Confinement for Five Months; Fined $10,000 for Tax Crime

US District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced Frank Parlato yesterday, and several media reported on it. Here is the Buffalo News’ and Albany Times Union reports.
Jul 31, 2023
A federal judge Monday sentenced Frank Parlato Jr. to five months of home detention on a single tax conviction, concluding a case that started nearly eight years ago with a 19-count indictment that could have put him in prison for 20 years.
Parlato pleaded guilty in 2022 to a felony count of failing to file a tax form, admitting he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara tourist center in Niagara Falls, but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.
Prosecutors asked for a two-year prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines called for 24 to 30 months imprisonment.
U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara said he spent “an enormous amount of time” reviewing character letters and voluminous sentencing submissions. Arcara cited 78 letters of support for Parlato as one of the factors in his decision not to incarcerate him.
“They are powerful letters, no doubt about it,” Arcara said.
The letters of support filed in U.S. District Court came from people across the country who extolled Parlato’s past investigative work that helped expose Nxivm, a purported self-help organization near Albany whose leader was eventually sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking and forced labor, among other charges.
The judge also sentenced Parlato to one year of supervised release and fined him $10,000.
The ordered restitution of $184,939 has already been paid, Parlato said.
“This has been a long time coming,” Greenman said of Monday’s hearing, noting that Parlato has lost income while “living under the cloud of an indictment.”
In remarks to the judge during the sentencing hearing, Parlato said he regretted his tax crime.
“May I be merciful as I ask for mercy,” Parlato told the judge.
12 Comments
Amazon, Uber Eats and Netflix
They can’t keep your money without a felony. And they can’t admit wrongdoing after spending govt time and money investigating you for a decade.
The time will go quickly. It’s over. A felony means nothing when the real criminals are running our government.
Whatever you do, strictly obey the conditions of your home confinement and supervised release. Do not give them a reason to impose incarceration by bending the rules, no matter how trivial such bending might seem.
Sure it’s a win but seriously over failing to file a form ? How is Hunter Biden (and many others) free after failing to actually pay tax on millions (and also probably failed to file a litany of forms).
I admire your humility Frank and know this must be a huge weight off. I cannot imagine enduring something like this and having to ask for mercy in sentencing when you’d already given up a million dollars, who knows how much in legal fees AND the stress of all of it for something so truly benign.
To be a fly on the wall, inside Keith’s cell when he hears the news.
“The New York Times expanded on The Frank Report’s stories.”
This is wonderful news. Of course it would have been better if there had been no penalty at all. But that was not a possibility – many people (myself included) are celebrating this sentence – home confinement is not bad at all!
From Dublin, Ireland, I send Mr Parlato my best wishes for a comfortable and productive home confinement!
Well at least you can publish from home.
Frank, Thank you for what you have done on behalf of victims and survivors who no one will hear. I hope this is all a major relief for you now that this is over. You are an inspiration to many.
I look forward to publishing my own full documented knowledge with all supporting instruments in this case.
Funny how slipshod those who claim to be investigators of the truth, from district attorneys to judges to journalists to FBI Agents to, well, … “friends” of the Court can be.
Michael Hill, Esq., of http://www.eadiehill.com, has a motto to which I too, subscribe: “always to be kind, and never be afraid.” Two for two.
To which I add yours, Frank, #TheTruthIsAlwaysFair. But of course, that must be the full truth. You would expect nothing less from me.
Please rest after this witchhunt. Drink water and eat healthy.
Love,
Stephanie
LOL
Frank, I am glad this nightmare has finally ended and you are a free man. None of us is perfect, but you are a good soul that has done a lot of good. Take care.