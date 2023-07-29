CT v Paul Boyne: Landmark First Amendment Case Should Land CT Family Court in National Spotlight

The old boomerang might be coming round…

CT v Paul Boyne may end up being a landmark First Amendment case and bring national attention to Connecticut Family Court.

Boyne is being held without bail in Virginia, while CT authorities arrange to extradite him to CT on charges of cyberstalking based on writings on his blog, the Family Court Circus.

A Virginia judge denied Boyne bail, stating he might be dangerous to one or more judges.

FR is seeking a copy of the warrant.

According to a source, two judges named in the warrant are Judge Jane Grossman and Thomas Moukawsher – frequent targets on Boyne’s blog.

Neither Virginia nor CT authorities have provided Boyne with a copy of the warrant. So, though he has been in jail for a week, he does not know the details of his charges.

Earlier this week, New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced to the media that Boyne’s arrest was based on 18 felony counts of Stalking and Electronic Stalking for the cyberstalking of three unnamed Connecticut Superior Court judges.

Last Monday, Boyne appeared in Fairfax County General District Court in Fairfax, Virginia. The State of Connecticut told the Virginia court it would extradite Boyne to CT to face charges.

Boyne’s arrest comes after a multi-year investigation into his website “thefamilycourtcircus.com.”

For more than a year of the investigation, which started in or around 2020, a server hosted the Family Court Circus outside the USA and would not respond to CT subpoenas.

When the server changed to one in Florida, CT obtained information about Boyne’s connection to the blog. This information allowed them to go to a judge in Virginia and persuade her to authorize a search warrant.

A predawn raid based on CT and Virginia authorities raising the specter of Boyne, based on his writings, having artillery at his house, saw more than 20 State Police in full SWAT gear – bust down the front door and point their rifles at a newly awakened Boyne.

Police did not find guns, but they did find, in addition to Boyne, his two 87-year-old parents. The SWAT team seized a cell phone and two laptops.

CT alleges Boyne, a former Connecticut resident, authored and maintained the website from his home in Virginia.

Boyne’s blog had operated since at least 2017 when it first promised to “shine a light on the cockroaches of Family Court.”

Since Boyne’s arrest, there have been no new posts.

The issue will be the constitutionality of CT’s cyberstalking law and its application in Boyne’s case.

A jury will hear the case, unlike the jury-less cases in family court.

Boyne believes a Jewish cabal runs the CT Family Court, and he extols violence against the judges in language that might be construed as parody, but probably far from amusing to the targets of the blog.

Boyne lost custody of his children due to a protracted battle in CT family court which began in 2007 and continued for years under Judge Gerard Adelman, and Judge Lynda Munro, and through the machinations of therapist Dr. Robert Horowitz, whose expertise the judges used to determine which parent should have custody.

The courts de-fatherized Boyne. He has not seen his children in years.

Boyne has been writing against CT judges for six years without committing any act of violence against them.

FR knows of no one whom Boyne’s writings have inspired to commit any act of violence against any CT Court judge.

The CT charges allege that the thefamilycourtcircus.com postings contain “threatening and intimidating speech directed at specific Connecticut state judges, court personnel, State of Connecticut legislators, and private citizens.”

FR condemns antisemitism and writing, whether satirical or not, that calls for violence against anyone.

Where do you draw the line?

Most would call it satire if Boyne wrote that Judge Grossman should be tarred, feathered, and run out of town on a rail.

Boyne writes the “monsters who control’ “the most evil court in the land” and “torture children, protect paedophiles, plunder family savings, destroy parent-child bonds,” in their “jewdicial discretion” should be shot.

He wrote, “nothing changes until bullets start flying. Since 1776, bullets raise the issues and settle the score, from a colonial musket ball to a .50 cal max of today, bullets really do work wonders…. “

In talking about the guardian ad litem system, where courts appoint attorneys to take control of the destiny of children often recommending the children be removed from the home of the primary attachment parent and into the home of the parent they claim is abusive, who bill by the hour, Boyne writes:

“Why take an entire day off work to go to the state house to wait in line to speak for 3 minutes on how a jewish lawyer appointed as a GAL plundered the family savings account while providing unfounded recommendations? A .50 cal to the head takes care of the problem. Not only is there no GAL left to file a motion of contempt for non-payment, the word gets out quickly that GALs are not immune to bullets.”

He addressed the idea that court-appointed custody evaluators who barely meet the children then recommend life-altering decisions about custody – often removing children from their primary attachment parent -and into the hands of the parent the children claim is abusive – most often based on what will make the most money for the lawyers who recommend her.

Boyne writes: “Tired of the court scam of appointed ‘psychologists’ to charge ridiculous amounts of money to apply jewish psycho-babble in the fraudulent form of a ‘forensic evaluation’, more precisely known as a ‘baseless biased opinion’ directed by the judge? Pop! A .45 right between the eyes provides a cranial therapeutic probe, which not only cures the delusion of expertise, it also serves to discourage other quacksters from promoting similar snake-oil in a public forum.”

He writes about how lawyers collaborate with each other to manufacture divisiveness between the divorcing spouses and make everything into a war as they bill by the hour.

He writes: “Had enough of the court sponsored character assassinations brought on by opposing counsel in the name of protracted litigation and billable hours? Pop, pop! Two 9 mm’s to the head, eliminates the need to file a reply brief, saving ink and paper, while giving a more pronounced definition to frivolous and vexatious litigation.”

He also names names writing about the paid actors who got into the money-making world of a high conflict case, which ended in the death of Jennifer Dulos.

Boyne wrote, “the world would be a better place had a modern day Dick The Butcher popped Attorney Reuben Midler, Attorney Michael Meehan and Judge Donna Heller preventing them from destroying the Dulos family. Properly lined up, a single .50 cal would have done all three at once. What a prettier world it would be, if Jen was still with us.”

He also wrote about a case where a father got custody then killed his child.

Boyne wrote, “Dick The Butcher would have been righteous in employing a meat cleaver to sever the head of Judge Barry Pinkus prior to Baby Aaden being tossed off the Middletown Bridge. The little bambino would be six years old now had it not been for the incompetent and quite jewish Pinkus.”

Boyne wrote about the CT Judiciary Committee, which recommends the reappointment of judges who seem conflicted insofar as many of them are attorneys who appear before the same judges they recommend, and who accept contributions from attorneys who appear before the judges.

“Dick The Butcher would have a chop fest with the judiciary committee. Handing up a nice fillet of Representative Rosa Rebimbas, the notorious GAL who masturbates to the cries of children separated from mothers based on her perverted recommendations. Nice sausages, rich in fat, from the ground up Senator John Kissel, shadow architect of statutes designed to hide GAL fees from the IRS. Some dark offal for the wolves from the putrid Eric Coleman, cock sucker to the great white paedophiles of the state. And what say the Old English Butcher with regard to the jews, dykes and queers in black robes? Fine meat pies with gravy from Bozzutto, Adelman, Murphy, Munro, Wetstone, Suarez, Emons, Williams, Albis, Ficeto and the like? Hannibal Lechter would add a fine chianti.”

“The word gets out quickly as to the demise of the racketeers, the talmudic tyranny and the Butcher’s remedy … bullets….

“To affect the Butcher’s philosophy with minimal left wing objections, simply apply blackface, carry signs to suggest black lives matter, demand social justice for the poor and oppressed, loot a few stores, burn a parking garage, spray paint BLM in indigo orange on the sidewalks, smash some windows, demand student debt cancellation, while marching down Washington Street in Hartford … simple. Celebrate Shakespeare and protect the children in the new year, shoot a lawyer!”

While FR condemns the idea of violence and any racial or religiously biased speech, it is hard pressed to advocate for the speech being made illegal.

What does seem illegal however is the conspiracy of selling custody to children and it needs investigation. Maybe the arrest of Paul Boyne will quicken the investigation into the much larger crime – perpetrated ironically by the very judges who complained about Boyne.

This may be the greatest show of them all — a real spotlight on the for- profit adversarial jury-less Family Court.