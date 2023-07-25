CT Confirms Boyne’s Arrest on 18 Felony Counts of Cyberstalking Family Court Judges

New Haven, CT – New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced the arrest of Paul Boyne, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, on 18 felony counts of Stalking and Electronic Stalking for cyberstalking three Connecticut Superior Court judges who handled divorce and custody matters.

Boyne appeared on Monday in Fairfax County General District Court in Fairfax, Virginia. The State of Connecticut told the court it will seek to extradite Boyne to CT to face charges.

Boyne’s arrest comes after a multi-year investigation into his website “thefamilycourtcircus.com.”

Boyne, a former Connecticut resident, is alleged to have authored and maintained the website from his home in Virginia and used online postings to stalk and threaten judges.

The website additionally provides commentary on attorneys, family court litigants, and court proceedings in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit investigated the case. The Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fairfax County, the Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Virginia, assisted in the investigation and arrest of Boyne.

Boyne lives in Springfield, Virginia.

Last year, a SWAT team of more than 20 Virginia State Troopers, working with CT law enforcement, raided Boyne’s home and seized two computers and a cell phone in a predawn raid.

CT Judge Gerard Adelman, a frequent target of his website, presided over Boyne’s own case in family court. In 2007, Boyne went through a contentious divorce and custody dispute.

The CT charges allege that the thefamilycourtcircus.com postings contain “threatening and intimidating speech directed at specific Connecticut state judges, court personnel, State of Connecticut legislators, and private citizens.”

Law enforcement officials cited postings on thefamilycouncircus.com website to obtain a search warrant for Boyne’s home.

Here are some examples cited from the website:

A post dated October 16, 2020:

Assistant State’s Attorney Denise B. Smoker… might be upset that such personal jewdicial misconduct makes her house on Bayberry Lane in Branford a target of F35 smart bombs, death rays from the space station, and a gun toting army of angry mothers with large capacity magazines, not to mention her house being a flammable protest site for mothers wearing Black Lives Matter tee shirts.

A post dated December 31, 2020, titled Shoot the Lawyers.

“Tired of the court scam of appointed ‘psychologists’ to charge ridiculous amounts of money to apply jewish psycho-babble in the fraudulent form of a ‘forensic evaluation’, more precisely known as a ‘baseless biased opinion’ directed by the judge? Pop! A .45 right between the eyes provides a cranial therapeutic probe, which not only cures the delusion of expertise, it also serves to discourage other quacksters from promoting similar snake-oil in a public forum.”

From the above article with the caption: “Belt fed reform!!”…

A post dated February 5, 2021:

“Perhaps a .50 cal to Bozzuto’s head would focus the attention of the judiciary on executing its duties to the people’s standards without covering for the human filth in black robes passed off as judges to an unsuspecting populace. Put shit on the bench, lead shot will eliminate it.”

“Is she begging for a .308 shot to the head thru two panes of window glass from an oath keeper, concealed in the woods behind her house?”

As part of the investigation Judge Grossman told CT investigators, “that the Paul person knew the layout of my house, my property and the neighboring properties was terrifying. I focused on the amount of specificity and planning that went into this: was he actually at my house at some point, or in my yard, or my neighbor’s yard? I worried about when this might have happened, I scoured my security camera history and examined our property for evidence of someone’s presence. The room described in the threat is actually a favorite part of my home. It became difficult for me to relax in that space…. l found myself scouring the areas, looking for people hiding in the woods.”

“Only the Second Amendment remains for the sovereign people to protect the children. There lies the constitutional case for the assassination of Judge Eric Colemen. A .50 cal to the head, a .308 sniper shot from the grassy knoll through two panes of window glass, complete and rapid discharge of a high capacity magazine in a dark alley. Burn the courthouse to the ground, bring body bags.”

Judge Coleman told CT investigators, “I do not know what the author of the article or the administrator of the website is capable of. Moreover I do not know anything about the website’s audience and who among that audience may be inspired to act on the suggestion to harm or kill me.”

A post, dated February 17, 2021, identified Linda Allard, who was nominated to be a Connecticut state court judge. The post disclosed her home address and a picture of her residence.

“Another blackish puppet doing her jewish master’s bidding. . . . The woods behind her house provide cover and concealment for disgruntled white litigants who will appear before her black bench, to hurl racial slurs with a night scope. Paint ‘black lives matter’ on the sidewalk. Wake up her white neighbors with megaphones and gunshots, remind them of their evil whiteness that oppresses the fat black lady next door. … Only the Second Amendment can save the people from these political parasites, .308 ball ammo preferred.”

“Happy .308 day! More justice can be dispensed in one bullet than by all of Family Court. Celebrate the Second Amendment as protection from the pedophiles who run family court. Judicial discretion falls to the report of a rifle.25

A post dated December 22, 2021, titled titled Hunt Deichert!

The post identified Connecticut Assistant Attorney General Rob Deichert.

“Do not underestimate the force of a single .308 ball to the head, or the accuracy of a well adjusted night scope, and fine trigger control.”

The post included a picture of AAG Deichert with his family and listed his home address.

A post dated January 6, 2022

The post identified Connecticut State Superior Court Judge Gerard Adelman.

“Judge Gerard Adelman gets a .50 cal to the head.”

A post dated May 1, 2022, again identified Judge Adelman:

“Adelman proves beyond a reasonable doubt, jews of Connecticut hijack courts, rule from the talmud, victimize children in worship of their money god. He begs a patriot’s .50 cal to the head.”

Judge Adelman told investigators, “I have serious concerns about this blog as it repeatedly calls for someone to kill me. Almost every entry speaks about a .50 caliber bullet to my head.”

A post dated June 8, 2022

This post identified Connecticut State Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher (a/k/a “Mouk”) and his picture superimposed in a crosshair.”

“It is JUST CAUSE when Mouk gets a .50 cal to the head.”

A photo of Judge Moukawsher has the caption, “Given the domestic terrorism, several bullets needed.”

To date, FR knows of no one who has taken violent action against any of the targets of Boyne’s articles.

Boyne defended his posts as protected speech on the website:

“the morons in black robes get annoyed by public expressions on court matters, protected by the First Amendment… The State of Connecticut uses public funds, deploying its agents to hunt down blog contributors, even crossing state lines to pursue persons suspected of blogging about the jewdicial cesspool of Corrupticut and its paedo players. Free speech is the enemy of the Judiciary… A jewish enterprise designed to destroy the rights of a sovereign people, eliminating opposition to the jew mission…

“State sponsored terrorists … should fear the power of a sovereign people who hold Second Amendment rights for the sole purpose of defending themselves against such tyranny. A .50 cal to the head does an excellent job of readjusting the attitude of tyrants and their elite masters, while defending the Constitution. When the hunters of free speech become the hunted, there is liberty and justice for all.”

My View of the Case

CT v Boyne may boil down to CT v First Amendment.

Can a person write blog posts exhorting people to shoot another person based on their public actions with impunity?

Was Boyne seriously advocating for members of the public to commit acts of violence? Was he being reckless?

Were the targets in actual fear for their safety?

Though violence has harmed no one based on his blog, as far as we know, what if someone did get inspired to shoot a person identified in the blog?

I seriously doubt anyone targeted thought Boyne would travel to Connecticut and act on his own violent suggestions.

Does Boyne have the First Amendement right to advocate for what is tantamount to assassination for political reform?

These are questions for a jury and perhaps in time the US Supreme Court to decide.

For my part, I condemn inciting violence through speech and all forms of racial and religious bigotry. I condemn the language used in thefamilycourtcircus.com that speaks of using violence and denigrates people based on religion or race.

I find it lamentable that some of the good work Boyne has done or otherwise might do to expose corruption in CT Family Court is undermined by his extreme language.

I will reserve judgment on whether his speech should be criminalized.

If Boyne directed this same speech to my family, friends or myself, I might be unsettled about it. Especially if he gave my address.

I doubt I would file a police complaint. I doubt I would have the slightest concern that Boyne himself would act out his threats.

But I would think the man who made the threats a vulgar and savage being. He might be expressing a deeper point and might think his extreme language might help bring attention to the political point, but I would offer up a prayer for him that he might find a better way to do it, one that people might really take to heart and view the far deeper issue – the extreme corruption of the jury-less American family court.

Is Boyne’s speech one that will help the reform of Family Court by bringing a spotlight on the corruption as this story takes on a national level of importance?

I rather suspect that CT undertook this prosecution more as retaliation than actual fear of bodily harm, or rather the fear of financial harm was the motivating factor that drove them to snatch Boyne from Virginia and send him north to CT.

It might backfire for just as the public will condemn his speech they might also examine the substance of his criticism – a corrupt family court and if even one on a jury votes for his acquittal there may be more focus on the corruption of CT Family Court than the foul and vulgar voice of one man crying out “against the most evil court in the land and the monsters who control it.”

In short, in exposing the monster foul mouthed Boyne, did the monsters set the spotlight upon themselves? For Boyne only spoke evil, the corrupt ones in Family Court do real evil.

As it has been observed by others, and I submit it to you in this fascinating CT v Boyne, “the devil always takes a step too far.”

Who took that step in this case remains to be seen.