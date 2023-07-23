Paul Boyne’s Battle for Justice: Family Court Turns Peaceful Parent into Pariah!

By Julia Knight

Many believe the courts are against women—and essentially, they are. However, the overriding concern is money. If there is no way to get the money through the wife, they’ll align with the husband.

But hundreds, thousands of fathers have had their lives destroyed by family courts. Their life savings have been taken, they’ve been incarcerated, and their children were taken—never to see them again. These circumstances are abnormal, criminal, and have become the norm in family court.

Paul Boyne is one of so many parents who lived a lawful, peaceful existence in CT until he entered family court. He was dragged through years of litigation abuse and tormented by the judges. He stood up for his rights—which is always greeted with power and dominance.

This is Judge Gerard Adelman. His role in life is to separate mothers from their children.

They took his children and his life savings, and he persisted and challenged every illegal order, which earned him the judges’ wrath. The head of all evil—Gerard Adelman, was outraged because Paul Boyne “called him out” on all the lies and violations of the law.

The case moved to NY, and Paul persevered. He used law and judge after judge recused themselves from the case. But per CT family courts, months, then years passed. It’s an exercise in futility, as Susan Skipp’s case demonstrates.

Ultimately, they silence you and remove your right to file motions with the court. This is a CT crisis and a NATIONAL CRISIS.

This has nothing to do with stalking. The victims of CT family court have suffered—children, the targeted parent, and extended family.

The Boyne children have not seen their grandparents in decades. This is the sole result of CT FAMILY COURTS.

He then watched the courts do this to other families day after day, month after month, year after year. Everyone lives in fear—this is what the court wants. Fear immobilizes you. Fear instills confusion.

Fear is what they count on—so you will not speak or challenge. Attorneys fuel this fear—they work with the GAL to run the scam. To drag out litigation until the money is gone.

Why are the CT media not reporting Boyne’s arrest? Are they waiting until Monday morning when they know this has been in the works for months?

Why do CT papers refuse to report on the wrongdoing of any family court judge? Or the prolonged litigation for no-fault divorces in the state of CT?

Why are GALs allowed to become permanent members of families who entered the family court for a no-fault divorce?

Why are GALs hanging on to cases for SIX YEARS POST JUDGEMENT? Is it because Jane Grossman doesn’t “fire” GALs? Are we told GALs will drain our life savings and yield power over our lives indefinitely?

This is a sick system.

Paul Boyne is a human being. Family court has made him the boogeyman—his name never to be spoken, or the full wrath of family court will come down upon you.

Did Paul Boyne actually threaten any lives?

What harm did he actually do?

It looks like a family court evaluator purposely provoked Paul Boyne’s anger years ago. That evaluator’s friend was the judge who took Paul’s four children from him. That same judge also ruined Paul’s finances.

Paul’s posts online are vile. They’re extreme. I’ve heard he wrote in such over-the-top ways on purpose to draw as much attention to the blog as possible to expose the crimes Gerard Adelman, Sidney Horowitz and others committed in his case.

If:

1. that was his strategy

2. the DOJ finally investigates the crimes committed in Connecticut family courts, and

3. his vile and extreme posts hurt no one

Paul’s posts might actually eventually save millions of lives.

Crimes and corruption in Connecticut family courts have harmed, destroyed and taken tens of thousands of lives.

Maybe now that Paul has been arrested, discovery in his case will prompt the DOJ to complete the “pubic corruption investigation” they started in 2014, and prosecute all who have committed horrible crimes in Connecticut family courts.

In 2015, the rumor circulating was that the DOJ investigated the family courts, found actionable evidence of crimes committed, but didn’t prosecute because so many crimes were committed and the Connecticut family courts were “too big to fail”.