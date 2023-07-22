Virginia Blogger Paul Boyne Arrested: Faces Extradition to CT for Alleged Anti-Semitic Website Stalking

July 22, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

FAIRFAX COUNTY VA — Virginia authorities took blogger Paul Boyne into custody for extradition to Connecticut to face online stalking charges, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The case may pit racial/religious divisive, and allegedly threatening online speech against the US First Amendment.

Boyne reputedly publishes The Family Court Circus, an anti-Semitic website that attacks Connecticut family court and sometimes promotes Second Amendment solutions to government wrongdoing.

The Family Court Circus claims a “Jewish cabal” of judges, attorneys, and therapists “rape childhoods and plunder family savings” as they conspire to control CT family courts for profit at the cost of the best interest of children.

Two States Involved

More than a year ago — in late June 2022 – Virginia Circuit Court Judge Tania M.L. Saylor authorized Virginia State Police to raid the Springfield, Virginia, home Boyne shares with his 87-year-old parents.

The Virginia raid was based on a sealed complaint by CT State Trooper Detective Samantha McCord alleging “probable cause” that Boyne published articles in the Family Court Circus website that communicated a threat of bodily harm to certain judges in CT who preside over family law matters.

On June 30, Virginia State Police raided and seized Boyne’s cell phone and two laptop computers. CT Detective McCord was at the raid, and Virginia released seized devices to her custody.

Yesterday, Boyne appeared at a hearing in Virginia State Court, seeking the return of his laptops and phone. As he left, Virginia authorities served him with a Connecticut warrant and arrested him, holding him for extradition.

According to sources, Virginia State Police did not provide Boyne with details of the CT charges.

Inciting Violence Based on Religion

Frank Report learned that the charges likely stem from alleged violations of CT law concerning the felony version of online stalking [53a 181c(a)(4).]

According to Connecticut.gov, Sec. 53a-181c(a)(4) is “stalking in the first degree,” a class D felony. To get a conviction the state must prove to a jury that a defendant did ‘incite or threaten violence.. because of the actual or perceived race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of such other person.”

The Family Court Circus describes itself on its home page as providing “nasty criticism and rants of THE WORST KIND, against the most evil court in the land and the monsters who control it.” 

FR is in the process of obtaining more details and will follow up on this breaking story.

Ed. Note: Frank Report condemns anti-Semitism and all species of hatred. However, this condemnation does not include restricting all speech expressing that hatred. FR never condones using speech to incite violence against anyone, which is exactly the legal issue at the heart of CT v Paul Boyne. Did Boyne’s expression of hatred cross the boundary into inciting violence against individuals? This is a challenging slope to navigate. Stay tuned.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

7 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

  • It’s to bad Paul engaged in such speech. His blog provided insight into injustice in family court system throughout Connecticut. Frank, I hope you will continue the non threatening and unbias of religion and color truth about the Connecticut family court. Maybe he can pay a family court therapist to declare temporary insanity during typing. There is a ton of questionable evaluators running around Connecticut.

    Reply

  • It’s to bad Paul engaged in such speech. His blog provided insight into injustice in family court system throughout Connecticut. Frank I hope you will continue the non threatening and unbias of religion and color truth about the Connecticut family court.

    Reply

  • I have a feeling the speech on FCC is protected, as vile and evil as it is. Unfortunately, I have read some content. Have not seen threats, but maybe they are there.

    Anti Semitism is evil. But so is the entire mainstream media covering up for Jeffrey Epstein and other pedophile rings. Lets understand, this whole thing could be to cover up for the child sex-trafficking operation known as CT Family Court.

    Reply

  • As much as I hate bigots, they have a point. The family courts in this country have been given full autonomy to rape families entire lives for money, including and always children. I have had law enforcement sent to my house over twitter protests with no violence, though. This feels more like family court overreach well beyond the wording of the law. I think for this law to apply, or extradition to be warranted, there would have to provably be violence or an actual provable plan of violence.

    Family courts do this to ANYONE who protests them. Not just the bigots. So don’t assume they had it coming. I mean bigots suck, but family court judges are like a cross between vampires and Hitler, so I don’t disagree with the hate.

    The real solution would be to flush these judges like the bowel impacting turds they are and replace them with volunteers under heavy scrutiny until we can get a real democratic court back. The way things are, there is zero law and 11 men kill themselves a week due to abuses perpetrated or perpetuated by these courts. Ignoring this corruption is not a solution, and allowing even an anti semite to be arrested for online protest is the way they make case law to arrest ANYONE WHO PROTESTS THEM. IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT?

    Reply

  • This isn’t about hate speech. The racist, vile comments detract from the articles posted on the site, but the content regarding the cases, the illegality of actions and orders which abuse children are accurate and on target. This is the reason CT is determined to “get” Paul Boyne.

    No one is in fear of harm to their persons. They are concerned with harm to their corrupt actions which abuse children, plunder family savings, and target and criminalize innocent parents.

    Reply

  • Connecticut will murder Paul Boyne. My prediction is he will “commit suicide” or (allegedly) attack someone and his death will have been in self defense.
    Connecticut broke down his door, took his computers (without a warrant) and sent them to Connecticut. A year later, he appears in VA court to ask again for the return of his belongings, and they serve him with a warrant and extradite him to Connecticut.
    He knows too much. He exposes too much.

    Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives