Virginia Blogger Paul Boyne Arrested: Faces Extradition to CT for Alleged Anti-Semitic Website Stalking

FAIRFAX COUNTY VA — Virginia authorities took blogger Paul Boyne into custody for extradition to Connecticut to face online stalking charges, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The case may pit racial/religious divisive, and allegedly threatening online speech against the US First Amendment.
Boyne reputedly publishes The Family Court Circus, an anti-Semitic website that attacks Connecticut family court and sometimes promotes Second Amendment solutions to government wrongdoing.
The Family Court Circus claims a “Jewish cabal” of judges, attorneys, and therapists “rape childhoods and plunder family savings” as they conspire to control CT family courts for profit at the cost of the best interest of children.
Two States Involved
More than a year ago — in late June 2022 – Virginia Circuit Court Judge Tania M.L. Saylor authorized Virginia State Police to raid the Springfield, Virginia, home Boyne shares with his 87-year-old parents.
The Virginia raid was based on a sealed complaint by CT State Trooper Detective Samantha McCord alleging “probable cause” that Boyne published articles in the Family Court Circus website that communicated a threat of bodily harm to certain judges in CT who preside over family law matters.
On June 30, Virginia State Police raided and seized Boyne’s cell phone and two laptop computers. CT Detective McCord was at the raid, and Virginia released seized devices to her custody.
Yesterday, Boyne appeared at a hearing in Virginia State Court, seeking the return of his laptops and phone. As he left, Virginia authorities served him with a Connecticut warrant and arrested him, holding him for extradition.
According to sources, Virginia State Police did not provide Boyne with details of the CT charges.
Inciting Violence Based on Religion
Frank Report learned that the charges likely stem from alleged violations of CT law concerning the felony version of online stalking [53a 181c(a)(4).]
According to Connecticut.gov, Sec. 53a-181c(a)(4) is “stalking in the first degree,” a class D felony. To get a conviction the state must prove to a jury that a defendant did ‘incite or threaten violence.. because of the actual or perceived race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of such other person.”
The Family Court Circus describes itself on its home page as providing “nasty criticism and rants of THE WORST KIND, against the most evil court in the land and the monsters who control it.”
FR is in the process of obtaining more details and will follow up on this breaking story.
Ed. Note: Frank Report condemns anti-Semitism and all species of hatred. However, this condemnation does not include restricting all speech expressing that hatred. FR never condones using speech to incite violence against anyone, which is exactly the legal issue at the heart of CT v Paul Boyne. Did Boyne’s expression of hatred cross the boundary into inciting violence against individuals? This is a challenging slope to navigate. Stay tuned.
7 Comments
It’s to bad Paul engaged in such speech. His blog provided insight into injustice in family court system throughout Connecticut. Frank, I hope you will continue the non threatening and unbias of religion and color truth about the Connecticut family court. Maybe he can pay a family court therapist to declare temporary insanity during typing. There is a ton of questionable evaluators running around Connecticut.
I have a feeling the speech on FCC is protected, as vile and evil as it is. Unfortunately, I have read some content. Have not seen threats, but maybe they are there.
Anti Semitism is evil. But so is the entire mainstream media covering up for Jeffrey Epstein and other pedophile rings. Lets understand, this whole thing could be to cover up for the child sex-trafficking operation known as CT Family Court.
As much as I hate bigots, they have a point. The family courts in this country have been given full autonomy to rape families entire lives for money, including and always children. I have had law enforcement sent to my house over twitter protests with no violence, though. This feels more like family court overreach well beyond the wording of the law. I think for this law to apply, or extradition to be warranted, there would have to provably be violence or an actual provable plan of violence.
Family courts do this to ANYONE who protests them. Not just the bigots. So don’t assume they had it coming. I mean bigots suck, but family court judges are like a cross between vampires and Hitler, so I don’t disagree with the hate.
The real solution would be to flush these judges like the bowel impacting turds they are and replace them with volunteers under heavy scrutiny until we can get a real democratic court back. The way things are, there is zero law and 11 men kill themselves a week due to abuses perpetrated or perpetuated by these courts. Ignoring this corruption is not a solution, and allowing even an anti semite to be arrested for online protest is the way they make case law to arrest ANYONE WHO PROTESTS THEM. IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT?
This isn’t about hate speech. The racist, vile comments detract from the articles posted on the site, but the content regarding the cases, the illegality of actions and orders which abuse children are accurate and on target. This is the reason CT is determined to “get” Paul Boyne.
No one is in fear of harm to their persons. They are concerned with harm to their corrupt actions which abuse children, plunder family savings, and target and criminalize innocent parents.
Connecticut will murder Paul Boyne. My prediction is he will “commit suicide” or (allegedly) attack someone and his death will have been in self defense.
Connecticut broke down his door, took his computers (without a warrant) and sent them to Connecticut. A year later, he appears in VA court to ask again for the return of his belongings, and they serve him with a warrant and extradite him to Connecticut.
He knows too much. He exposes too much.
I think he is not safe in the state of Connecticut. His life is in danger.