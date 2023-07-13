NXIVM Lawsuit: Sara Bronfman Seeks Dismissal, Citing Insufficient Allegations by Natalie

Sara Bronfman Makes Motion to Dismiss NXIVM Lawsuit

Sara Bronfman filed a motion to dismiss the Third Amended Complaint in the NXIVM lawsuit — Edmondson v Raniere – in US Federal Court in Brooklyn.

James D. Wareham, Robin A. Henry, Anne S. Aufhauser and Alexis R. Casamassima of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP represent the former NXIVM financier, and member of its executive board.

Bronfman is one of two targeted defendants – the other being her sister Clare Bronfman. The two are the only two defendants with sufficient money to justify a lawsuit, with 70 plaintiffs and a dozen attorneys.

Bronfman’s attorneys argued that the plaintiffs’ TAC fails to provide the necessary factual allegations specifically relating to Sara Bronfman to survive dismissal.

The complaint heavily relies on allegations from previous criminal proceedings against defendants Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell, and her sister, Clare Bronfman, and former defendants Nancy and Lauren Salzman, which had already been adjudicated and did not result in any indictment or prosecution of Sara Bronfman.

Sara further argues that Toni Natalie’s malicious prosecution/use of process claim (Count IV) and the gross negligence claim (Count VII) against her within the TAC are particularly vulnerable and should be dismissed.

The malicious prosecution/use of process claim in Count IV suffers from similar flaws as its previous versions, the First and Second Amended Complaints.

To withstand a motion to dismiss, Bronfman argues, Natalie, the sole plaintiff asserting these claims, must provide some factual allegations – even a flimsy shred – demonstrating how Bronfman was involved in actions that caused harm to her through court processes, and not merely speculative conclusory allegations or outright fabrications.

The TAC fails to meet this requirement, Bronfman says, leaving the claim unsupported and subject to dismissal.

Similarly, Natalie’s gross negligence claim in Count VII lacks any substantial or clarifying improvements compared to previous iterations.

Toni Natalie [above] claims Sara Bronfman, a woman she never met, and probably had no role in her life whatsoever, was the cause of great harm to her.

Natalie must either present factual allegations directly implicating Sara Bronfman – other than the bald assertions she makes – or the claim by law must be dismissed.

Without any essential Natalie allegations, the claim lacks the necessary basis for further consideration.

Bronfman claims the whole TAC should be dismissed, because it failed to establish sufficient factual allegations.

By law, the burden rests on the plaintiffs to provide factual support that qualifies for relief beyond a “speculative” level, which is all Bronfman says the TAC offers.

Without legally sufficient allegations against Bronfman, as exemplified by the wholly unmeritorious and probably false claims of Natalie, the claims against Bronfman lack the foundation necessary to proceed.

The final decision of dismissal will be in the hands of U.S. District Court Judge Eric Komitee.

Read the entire motion and memorandum of law.

Sara Bronfman reportedly lives in Portugal and may have secreted her estimated $500 million fortune outside the USA.