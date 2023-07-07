Catherine Kassenoff IS Dead; US Consulate Confirms She Died in Switzerland, May 27, Her Lawyer Tells Federal Judge

This letter tells it all.
Catherine Kassenoff is dead.
In a letter dated July 6, 2023, filed in the federal case, Catherine Kassenoff v. Allan Kassenoff, attorney Harold R. Burke tells Judge Kenneth Karas that he received confirmation from the US Consulate that Catherine Kassenoff is deceased.
He sent copies of the letter to Judge Karas to Catherine’s widower Allan Kassenoff, his attorney Lisa Lynn Shrewsberry and her executor, Wayne Baker.
Attorney Harold Burke tells a federal judge he received a letter from the US Consulate that Catherine Kassenoff died in Swtizerland, just as she said she would – on May 27, 2023.
It appears Frank Report was right; the Pegasos Clinic arranged for her voluntary assisted death in Liestal, near Basel, in Switzerland.
Catherine posted on Facebook and sent an email to a group of supporters on May 27, that she was in Switzerland and about to die, at an assisted suicide clinic in Switzerland.
How sure are we that this is the case? A lawyer admitted to the bar in two states, New York and Connecticut, would not lie to a federal court. He said he saw the letter.
FR interviewed Burke. This development will abate her family court matter, as if it never happened. Kassenoff will be a widower, not a divorcee.
Here is Burke’s letter:
July 6, 2023
Hon. Kenneth M. Karas
United States District Court
300 Quarropas Street, Chambers 533
White Plains, New York 106001-4150
Re:
Dear Judge Karas:
This letter is a follow up to my letter dated June 5th with respect to the status of my client who reportedly died on May 27, 2023.
I received a notification from the United States Consulate dated June 21 , 2023 that my client died on May 27, 2023 in Liestal, Switzerland.
I am at present researching the effect of this development on further proceedings in this matter, as well as the pending appeal, given that all matrimonial proceedings abated upon her death including the interlocutory decision and order at issue.
Kindly advise how the Court would like to proceed.
cc. Allan Kassenoff (kassenoffa@gtlaw.com)
Lisa Lynn Shrewsberry (lshrewsberry@traublieberman.com)
Wayne Baker \ federallitiator@gail.com)
Yes, Catherine Kassenoff is dead, and the memory of a gaunt and sorrow-laden woman who gave her life to fighting the monstrosity known as the jury-less, utterly for sale, family court, shall not be forgotten.
Unbidden shall she call in the night, so that they who sell children in family court may wake and gaze upon themselves. And we shall extract our punishment on the hearts of the guilty and take back our rights to our children everywhere.
This is a beautiful tribute to a brave woman who was criminalized, disparaged, threatened and then vilified — all for money. As the tortured her three children and denied them love, affection and attention from their mother.
This is child abuse.
Court ordered child abuse.
If jury nullification applied, there would never be such an outcome.
Catherine is dead because of family court.
There are many who have gone before under similar circumstances. I thankful Catherine took the time to document everything and fearlessly shared it with the public.
Public scrutiny is warranted. The courts silence the targeted parent.
It’s part of the formula for child trafficking through family courts.
Catherine shall “achieve in death what she could not in life”.
Her death will not be in vain. She was loving, compassionate, strong and determined to bring the truth to light.
The public humiliation these courts and court actors/frauds subject innocent mothers to, is impossible to imagine. But within seconds they take your legs out by stealing your children.
Functioning without your children is nearly impossible.
If her three girls were kidnapped or abducted the world would empathize and support her. This is exactly what family court does but the public is fed nonsense about high conflict divorce and blames the family for the destruction they willfully cause.
Her children were “illegally” kidnapped by the courts in violation of all unalienable rights, and without a medical doctor finding any mental illness. Crimes of family court actors.
The custody evaluators and gal in this case should lose their licenses.