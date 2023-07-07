Catherine Kassenoff IS Dead; US Consulate Confirms She Died in Switzerland, May 27, Her Lawyer Tells Federal Judge

This letter tells it all.

Catherine Kassenoff is dead.

In a letter dated July 6, 2023, filed in the federal case, Catherine Kassenoff v. Allan Kassenoff, attorney Harold R. Burke tells Judge Kenneth Karas that he received confirmation from the US Consulate that Catherine Kassenoff is deceased.

He sent copies of the letter to Judge Karas to Catherine’s widower Allan Kassenoff, his attorney Lisa Lynn Shrewsberry and her executor, Wayne Baker.

Attorney Harold Burke tells a federal judge he received a letter from the US Consulate that Catherine Kassenoff died in Swtizerland, just as she said she would – on May 27, 2023.

It appears Frank Report was right; the Pegasos Clinic arranged for her voluntary assisted death in Liestal, near Basel, in Switzerland.

Catherine posted on Facebook and sent an email to a group of supporters on May 27, that she was in Switzerland and about to die, at an assisted suicide clinic in Switzerland.

How sure are we that this is the case? A lawyer admitted to the bar in two states, New York and Connecticut, would not lie to a federal court. He said he saw the letter.

FR interviewed Burke. This development will abate her family court matter, as if it never happened. Kassenoff will be a widower, not a divorcee.

Here is Burke’s letter:

July 6, 2023

Hon. Kenneth M. Karas

United States District Court

300 Quarropas Street, Chambers 533

White Plains, New York 106001-4150

Re:

Dear Judge Karas:

This letter is a follow up to my letter dated June 5th with respect to the status of my client who reportedly died on May 27, 2023.

I received a notification from the United States Consulate dated June 21 , 2023 that my client died on May 27, 2023 in Liestal, Switzerland.

I am at present researching the effect of this development on further proceedings in this matter, as well as the pending appeal, given that all matrimonial proceedings abated upon her death including the interlocutory decision and order at issue.

Kindly advise how the Court would like to proceed.

cc. Allan Kassenoff (kassenoffa@gtlaw.com)

Lisa Lynn Shrewsberry (lshrewsberry@traublieberman.com)

Wayne Baker \ federallitiator@gail.com)

Yes, Catherine Kassenoff is dead, and the memory of a gaunt and sorrow-laden woman who gave her life to fighting the monstrosity known as the jury-less, utterly for sale, family court, shall not be forgotten.

Unbidden shall she call in the night, so that they who sell children in family court may wake and gaze upon themselves. And we shall extract our punishment on the hearts of the guilty and take back our rights to our children everywhere.