Allison Mack Is Free; Left Dublin FCI July 3, According to BOP

Allison Mack, 40, is free from FCI Dublin, the low security prison where she served her sentence, and likely back at her parents’ home in Costa Mesa, California, where she lived on house arrest for three years before sentencing.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) updated Allison Mack’s status to “Released” as of July 3, 2023.

The FBI arrested Mack in April 2018

The DOJ accused Mack of recruiting young women into a “women’s sorority,” DOS, which was actually a one-way ticket into Raniere’s harem.

Mack recruited four women who became “DOS slaves” – India Oxenberg, Nicole, Danielle Roberts and Michele Hatchette.

India had three slaves, and Michele had one. Danielle and Nicole had none.

One year after her arrest, in April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy, predicated on conduct that included forced labor, extortion, sex trafficking, and wire fraud.

The statutory maximum sentence for her crimes is 20 years on each count.

One of Mack’s four slaves, Nicole, testified at Keith Raniere’s trial, along with one of Oxenberg’s slaves, Jessica Joan.

Two of Mack’s slaves, Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts, publicly denied Mack victimized them and defend DOS as a women’s empowerment group.

On June 30, 2021, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sentenced Mack to 36 months in federal prison. She started her sentence on September 13, 2021, and served 21 months.

She was also sentenced to three years probation, and ordered to pay a fine of $20,000, and a $200 special assessment fee at the time of her sentencing.

Special Conditions of Supervised Release

At sentencing, Judge Garaufis outlined the following stipulations of Mack’s probation:

Defendant shall not attempt to contact in person or communicate with by letter, telephone, electronic means or through third-party any individual with an affiliation to Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, DOS, or any other NXIVM-affiliated organizations unless granted permission in advance by the Probation Office or by this Court, nor shall defendant frequent any establishment or the locales where these groups may meet, pursuant but not limited to a permission list provided by the U.S. Probation Department unless granted permission in advance by the Probation Office or by this Court.

Defendant shall undergo a mental health evaluation and if deemed necessary, participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program as provided by the Probation Department. The defendant shall contribute to the cost of such services rendered and any psychotropic medications prescribed to the degree she is reasonably able and shall cooperate in securing any applicable third-party payment.

Defendant shall disclose all financial information and documents to the Probation Department to assess her ability to pay.

Defendant shall complete 1000 hours of community service.

If she fails to abide by the restrictions of probation, Mack could return to prison for up to 18 months.

She will have to check regularly with her probation officer, get special permission to travel, and follow other protocols.

Mack is now free to start back up on social media. She has not appeared on social media since her arrest. She had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

She can return to acting or perhaps choose to finish her Bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, and pursue a new career.

At Mack’s sentencing hearing, the Probation Department calculated sentencing guidelines of 14 to 17 years.

AUSA Tanya Hajjar spoke for the prosecution and recommended Judge Garaufis sentence Mack below the guidelines because of her “cooperation and the value of that cooperation.”

AUSA Tanya HajjarMack’s attorneys asked for probation.

One of Mack’s DOS “slaves” had a different opinion.

At her sentencing, Mack’s “grandslave” Jessica Joan described Mack as an “evil sociopath, a menace to society and a danger to innocent beings.”

Joan said, “So, when she was on house arrest hanging with her family, taking Berkeley Women’s Studies courses online, and enjoying the Orange County sunshine and sipping lattes and putting on lip gloss with her friends, her victims were left hiding in the dark corners of their homes, reliving the fear, silence and horror that Allison put us through…

“I truly believe there aren’t enough years in the rest of her lifetime to even begin to undo the harm, pain and suffering she has caused myself and the rest of her victims.

“If I would have gone through with her attempt to sex traffic me, I know I wouldn’t be able to stand here in front of you today.”

Mack also spoke.

Allison Mack at her sentencing

Mack said, “…Thank you to you, Judge Garaufis, for supporting my process of rehabilitation, because you allowed me to go to school and to share in important events with my family. I’ve been able to create a path forward for myself and develop the tools I need to continue to right the wrongs I committed.

“I am grateful for the patience and humanity you have demonstrated towards me over these past three years.

“I have complete faith that your fair and compassionate deliberation regarding my sentence will be a huge part of righting this wrong and helping me progress beyond this horrific chapter of my life with integrity.”

Before he pronounced sentence, Judge Garaufis spoke of the harm he believed Mack caused, the steps she had taken towards rehabilitation, and her cooperation with the Government.

He said he factored these into his decision, including the fact that Mack, herself, was a victim of Raniere.

Judge Garaufis said, “The seriousness of your conduct and the harm that you wrought dovetails with the need for your sentence to serve as a forceful deterrent – both for you, over the next many decades of your life, and for others who might be tempted to use their privileges and authority to inflict harm and exert control over the vulnerable and impressionable. For all of these reasons, I think that a serious sentence is appropriate.”

Since she surrendered to FCI Dublin, nothing has been heard from Mack or her family.

Mack will be 41 on July 29.